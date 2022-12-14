ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State Football: C.J. Stroud can change his legacy

When you play for the Ohio State football program, you are judged on a couple of things. You are judged on how many national championships you contend for, and you are judged on how many times you beat Michigan. Those are the two standards you are judged by. By those...
COLUMBUS, OH
Opinion: Cathy Engelbert is holding the WNBA back

Cathy Engelbert is a very successful businesswoman. Her business-minded approach has not always been what’s best for the WNBA, though. When Cathy Engelbert took over as WNBA commissioner in 2019, there was a tremendous amount of optimism around the hire. Engelbert left her position as CEO of Deloitte, one of the largest firms in the world, to become the first commissioner in league history (previous WNBA leaders held the title of president). Securing Deloitte’s first female CEO as the first commissioner of the league was a huge win.
