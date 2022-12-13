Read full article on original website
Will Wyoming’s Graham Ike Return This Season?
LARAMIE -- "If." That can be a scary word, especially when it's used in the context of Graham Ike's return to the basketball court. It's a word Jeff Linder has often used when talking about Wyoming's 6-foot-9, 255-pound forward, who was dubbed the Preseason Mountain West Player of the Year. A lower-leg injury sidelined the Colorado product just days before the season opener. Initial figures had Ike missing the first 6-to-8 weeks of the 2022 campaign.
LCCC Cheyenne And Laramie Campuses Closed Today
Both the Cheyenne and Laramie campuses of Laramie County Community College are closed today due to a powerful winter storm that is rocking the area. LCCC Alert: Due to the weather conditions, LCCC will be closed on Tuesday, December 13. Students are encouraged to check Canvas for class-related announcements. Updates will be available on lccc.wy.edu or LCCC's social media.
Tis the Season to be Freezin in Laramie
As we approach the shortest day and the longest night of the year, the University of Wyoming Art Museum invites you to celebrate the Winter season with them!. They will be having spectacular three days events for the community to celebrate and embrace the season, including a festival of lights and the winter night sky, good food, and family art-making activities.
Schools Closed In Laramie County School District#1 Today
Due to a blizzard that is hitting southeast Wyoming, schools have been canceled in Laramie County School District#1 today. Due to impending hazardous blizzard conditions, LCSD#1 will be activating a remote learning day on Tuesday 12/13. Buildings will be closed, and teachers will be offering remote activities and lessons. Please contact teachers via Remind if you have questions.
UPDATE: Cheyenne Now Faces Blizzard Warning
UPDATE: The Cheyenne Office of the Nation of the National Weather Service now says Cheyenne is under a blizzard warning starting at 5 p.m. Laramie, meanwhile, now faces a winter storm warning. Both cities had previously been listed as facing only winter weather advisories. The areas in orange on the...
Transphobic Sign at UW Prompted by Trans Student Accepted Into Sorority
Last week, K2 Radio news reported that a church elder named Todd Schmidt hung up a sign on his table in the University of Wyoming Student Union that stated: 'Man Created Male and Female and [name of student] is a male.'. At the time, it was unknown why Schmidt specifically...
Laramie, If You’re Still Not Done With Your Christmas Shopping…
Still have some on the list you haven't finished shopping for? Panicking? No no, don't be. Laramie has your back. The Broke But Happy Trading Co., Dusty Sagebrush Co., and The Sparkly Buffalo will be having a last-minute market event this Saturday!. Come on down and get your last-minute gifts...
Johnson Auto of Laramie Invites You For A Photo With Santa
If you've missed out on the numerous photos with Santa events we had over the last few weeks, here's another chance. Don't put this one off or you might have to wait for next year when Santa's back in town. Join Johnson Auto of Laramie for free photos with Santa...
Cheyenne City Councilman Working On Weed Decriminalization Proposal
Cheyenne Ward III City Councilman Richard Johnson is working on a possible ordinance to decriminalize small quantities of marijuana inside city limits. Johnson says the proposal is still theoretical at this point, and many of the specifics--such as the amount of pot that would qualify for the classification--remain to be worked out. He also stresses that decriminalization is not the same as legalization.
Come Down For A FUN Holiday Event At The Laramie Train Depot
The Historic Laramie Union Pacific Train Depot is inviting you to join them for some good cheer at The Laramie Train Depot THIS WEEKEND!. The Holiday Art and Music Thing event will be a free holiday art and music show, for the community to enjoy. There will be over 15...
Laramie, Come Join Us For A Community Christmas Dinner
The Laramie Elks Lodge #582 will be hosting their 38th Annual Community Christmas Dinner THIS CHRISTMAS. It's a FREE event, open to the public. So come and enjoy a Christmas Dinner and get to know your community. Invite all of your family, friends, and neighbors. The more the merrier, especially this holiday season.
