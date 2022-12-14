Read full article on original website
WJLA
Charles County commissioner censured, accused of discriminating against county employee
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A bombshell came early in Tuesday’s meeting of the Charles County Commissioners. Commissioner Gilbert Bowling revealed one of the five members is currently under censure for discrimination against a county employee. “Just so the public knows, we have a sitting county commissioner that’s...
WJLA
Charles County commissioners battle over racial discrimination, secret censure
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Two Charles County commissioners are seeking an injunction to prevent another commissioner from voting to fire county administrator Mark Belton. A previously secret censure of Commissioner Thomasina Coates for discriminating against Belton because he is white surfaced at this week’s meeting of the Charles...
WJLA
Stabbing reported at Accokeek Academy in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — An eighth grader was stabbed during a fight outside of a middle school in Prince George’s County on Friday morning. The incident happened on the grounds of Accokeek Academy, sparked by a dispute among students on a school bus. A brother and...
WJLA
17-year-old Howard Co. high school student stabbed by 15-year-old girl: Police
HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A 17-year-old Hammond High School student was taken to a hospital on Thursday after he was stabbed by another student, according to the Howard County Police Department. Police said the victim has since been released from the hospital. Shortly before 1 p.m., police responded...
WJLA
Inmate escapes from Anne Arundel detention center, hides under blanket in car: sheriff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — An inmate awaiting trial on kidnapping charges escaped from the detention center in Anne Arundel County by making his way through multiple layers of razor wire, according to the Anne Arundel County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened yesterday and led to a temporary lockdown of...
WJLA
16-year-old charged with shooting at Suitland High School last week turns himself in
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A 16-year-old student who was charged in the schoolyard shooting at Suitland High School last week has turned himself in to the police. The teen is being charged as an adult with attempted murder, assault, gun offenses, and additional charges, according to Prince George's County Police, He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections.
WJLA
Police investigating a fatal shooting in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday night, police said. Officers first responded to the 6700 block of Walker Mill Road and found evidence of a shooting incident but no victim in the area, authorities reported. However, within minutes, a second call pointed officers in the direction of the 5900 block of Marlboro Pike where they found 34-year-old Lomax McIntyre of Capitol Heights suffering from gunshot wounds.
WJLA
Six years after Allyssa Banks, 18, was murdered in Largo, jury finds defendant not guilty
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A not-guilty verdict in a Prince George’s County murder trial Tuesday afternoon left the victim’s mother and the county state’s attorney in tears, even as the defendant’s family celebrated a victory. It’s a case 7News has been following for...
WJLA
Prince George's County sheriff's officer charged with rape, assault
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A Prince George's County sheriff's deputy was charged with rape stemming from a sexual assault allegation from Oct. 23, 2022, the sheriff's office said. The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) charged Prince George’s County Deputy Sheriff Corporal Brandon Burroughs with second-degree rape...
WJLA
Closing arguments underway for trial of 2 DC officers charged in murder of Karon Hylton
WASHINGTON (7News) — Closing arguments are underway at D.C.'s U.S. District Court, in which two suspended Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officers are charged with second-degree murder, conspiracy, and obstruction of justice. The unprecedented trial stems from an October 2020 incident in which MPD officers, Terrance Sutton and Andrew Zabavsky,...
WJLA
Body of pregnant woman found in White Oak apartment of accused Shell station shooter ID'ed
WHITE OAK, Md. (7News) — The body of the pregnant woman discovered in the White Oak apartment of the man accused of shooting and killing a gas station clerk has been identified, Montgomery County police detectives said Thursday. Denise Middleton, 26, was allegedly killed by Torrey Damien Moore sometime...
WJLA
Do you know them? Md. Police looking to identify drive-thru ATM carjacking suspects
RIVERDALE PARK, Md. (7News) — Riverdale Park police are looking to identify two suspects in relation to a drive-thru ATM carjacking, police said. Police reported that on Dec. 12, two armed suspects in a grey Audi sedan approached a victim that was in a Wells Fargo Bank drive-thru in the 6000 block of Baltimore Avenue in Riverdale Park, Md.
WJLA
4 Md police cruisers struck by drivers 'under the influence' over the past 5 weeks: Police
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Four police cruisers have been struck by impaired drivers over the past five weeks, Montgomery County authorities said. The county's Holiday Alcohol Task Force began on Nov. 9 and continues through Jan. 1, 2023. Police say, in the first five weeks of the task force -- officers have already made 190 arrests.
WJLA
4 armed men posing as FBI agents, one with crow bar, burglarize SE DC home: police
WASHINGTON (7News) — Four suspects forced entry into a D.C. home Wednesday evening and stole thousands of dollars worth of property, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) reported. The suspects had flashlights and other tactical gear when they entered the home in the 1700 block of Bay Street Southeast, MPD...
WJLA
SEE IT: Overturned dump truck blocks lanes on I-495 in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Traffic is building up on Interstate 495 following a crash that left a dump truck overturned, Maryland State police announced. The crash was at the I-495 Inner Loop east of Georgia Avenue in Montgomery County. SkyTrak 7 was over the scene of the crash:
WJLA
Gainesville mother turns self in after child dies from fentanyl: Police
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The 37-year-old mother who was wanted by police after her child allegedly died from a lethal amount of fentanyl has turned herself in, according to Prince William County police. Tiffany Stokes turned herself into police custody on Tuesday. She was wanted for felony...
WJLA
Prince William Co. board votes in favor of land use charter for controversial data center
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Prince William County Board of Supervisors voted 5-2 on Wednesday in favor of a revised land use charter for a controversial data processing center project. The board wrapped up their meeting shortly before 4:30 a.m., some nine hours after it started Tuesday night.
WJLA
Montgomery Co. leaders spread awareness about use of Narcan to combat fentanyl overdoses
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — It was a demonstration of something any of us could encounter. Montgomery County Public Schools wants the community to know what to do in the event of a suspected opioid overdose. "Last Friday we sent a message to our school community sharing about the...
