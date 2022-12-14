ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Feds Propose Relocation of Grizzly Bears to Washington State

On Thursday, November 10, the National Park Service (NPS) and the United States Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS) announced a plan that could ultimately restore grizzly bears to the North Cascade Mountains of Washington State—a vast stretch of wild terrain along the state’s northern border with Canada. If approved, the reintroduction efforts could include the capture and translocation of grizzly bears from either northwestern Montana or British Columbia into the North Cascades Ecosystem, the agencies wrote in a joint statement. Grizzlies are native to the area but were extirpated in the 19th century, according to NPS.
Unusual December warmup shatters records in Alaska

Temperatures skyrocketed to levels that have never before been recorded this late in the year across the far northern reaches of Alaska as a record-shattering wave of warmth encompassed the state at the beginning of the week. Utqiagvik, Alaska, formally known as Barrow, which lies north of the Arctic Circle...
