Julie Whamond is a long-time Westport resident who hosts an annual "Girl's Nite Out" for friends. This year, Julie contacted Elaine Allen Daignault, Town Director of Human Services to see if the Warm-Up Fund could use an extra boost post-COVID and whether the party could serve a dual purpose. As you may know, Human Services relies on community donations to provide emergency financial assistance to residents in need. This winter season will be challenging with the increasing fuel and electricity prices.

WESTPORT, CT ・ 18 HOURS AGO