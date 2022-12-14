Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opens another New York supermarket locationKristen WaltersHuntington, NY
New Restaurants Opening in Westchester NY This MonthOut and About Westchester NYWestchester County, NY
White Plains Holiday Market December 9th to 18thBassey BYWhite Plains, NY
The 14th Annual Reindeer Festival And Santa's Workshop In Greenwich, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaGreenwich, CT
Woman Whose Death Had Been Ruled ‘Accidental’ Has Caused a Community Outcry for JusticeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Bridgeport, CT
New Canaan Chief Leaving Policing To Become Darien School District's First Security Director
The chief of a Fairfield County police department is retiring from his position after almost 10 years to become a neighboring school district's first-ever director of security. New Canaan Police Chief Leon Krolikowski Jr. announced the news on Thursday, Dec. 15, saying that he is leaving the department at the...
News 12
Amityville HS students receive incomplete grades in classes with no teachers
Parents in Amityville were shocked to see 'incomplete' grades on their children's high school report cards, including in Regents-level courses. The grades, however, were not based on student performance. Multiple high school teachers were out on family medical leave and the Amityville Union Free School District did not have permanent...
darientimes.com
Bryant School in Bridgeport 'locks out' in response to potential threat, district says
BRIDGEPORT — A local elementary school took security measures Tuesday afternoon in response to a potential threat, according to a pop-up alert on the Bridgeport Public Schools website. Bryant School at 230 Poplar St. entered “lock-in/lock-out” mode around 12:46 p.m. Tuesday “because a dangerous person is suspected to be...
hamlethub.com
Western Middle School’s Suzanne Coyne Named Connecticut Association of Schools 2023 Assistant Principal of the Year
Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones is proud to share that the Connecticut Association of Schools (CAS) has named Western Middle School’s Ms. Suzanne Coyne as its 2023 Middle School Assistant Principal of the Year. Annually, CAS selection committee, consisting of active and retired principals and assistant principals,...
Bomb threat forces evacuation of New City Elementary School
Clarkstown police tell News 12 that someone called New City Elementary School this morning and said a bomb was going to go off.
Rockland County executive uses Metro-North Penn Station groundbreaking as platform to call for better service
Day says he wants to see investment from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority on two projects that would bring better service to Rockland County.
trumbulltimes.com
Norwalk receives $2 million to improve blighted property in MLK Corridor project
NORWALK — An additional $2 million of state funding will go toward improving the Martin Luther King Jr. corridor in South Norwalk. Gov. Ned Lamont has designated about $24.6 million in state funding to go toward local communities combating blight. The funds were distributed to 41 projects across 16...
District officials: Newburgh school security guards attacked
District officials say the parent was driving the wrong way and refused the guard's directions to go another way.
Huntington Zoning Board approves new project despite disapproval from residents
The project will feature up to 86 homes and an expanded clubhouse on a golf course in Fort Salonga.
New Update: Hudson Valley Elementary School Evacuated Due To Bomb Threat
This story has been updated.A Hudson Valley elementary school was evacuated due to a bomb threat.The incident took place in Rockland County on Thursday, Dec. 15 at New City Elementary School in New City.According to Det. Norm Peters, of the Clarkstown Police, school staff told police that a caller …
hamlethub.com
Danbury Police Cadet Alex Chacon Winner of 2022 Future Law Enforcement Leader Award
Congratulations to Danbury Police Cadet Alex Chacon!. Alex was chosen as the winner of the 2022 Future Law Enforcement Leader Award presented by the Peace Islands Institute and the New Haven Field Office of the FBI. Pictured from left to right are David Sandberg, Special Agent in Charge of the...
Eyewitness News
School in Milford uses new safety app for emergencies
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - This week marks 10 years since the tragedy at Sandy Hook. Since then, schools around the state have been looking at ways to keep students and staff safe. One school along the shoreline is now using an app to connect them right to their local police department.
trumbulltimes.com
Bridgeport school board elects Bobbi Brown as new chairperson
BRIDGEPORT — The Board of Education on Monday elected Bobbi Brown, the body’s vice chairperson and a senior administrator at the New Haven-based Workforce Alliance, as its new chairperson. Brown, a Democrat, was chosen in a 5-2 vote to succeed former chairperson John Weldon, a Republican who abruptly...
18-year-old wounded in Hartford Main Street shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting on Main Street in Hartford Thursday night. Hartford police responded to the area of 3229 Main St. and located evidence of gunfire. While on scene, a woman arrived at an area hospital suffering from a non-life threatening wound. She is currently listed in […]
westportlocal.com
Westport Girl's Night Out Raises Thousands To Help Keep People Warm This Winter
Julie Whamond is a long-time Westport resident who hosts an annual "Girl's Nite Out" for friends. This year, Julie contacted Elaine Allen Daignault, Town Director of Human Services to see if the Warm-Up Fund could use an extra boost post-COVID and whether the party could serve a dual purpose. As you may know, Human Services relies on community donations to provide emergency financial assistance to residents in need. This winter season will be challenging with the increasing fuel and electricity prices.
LIVE ZOOM: Ossining Police Chief Kevin Sylvester
Ossining Police Chief Kevin Sylvester joins News 12 via Zoom to discuss how the winter storm is impacting the Ossining community.
Eyewitness News
Norfolk is used to getting snow when everyone else doesn’t
TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The northwest corner of Connecticut was forecasted to potentially have the greatest snow impact from Friday’s nor’easter. Around 7 a.m. in Norfolk, it started to look that that was going to come to fruition. “Well if you know what our town motto is, it’s...
Child From CT Dies Of Flu In State's First Pediatric Fatality Of Season
Health officials confirmed that a child from Connecticut has died of influenza.The child, a resident of New Haven County, died in December in what is the first pediatric influenza death in the state this flu season, the Connecticut Department of Public Health said.Officials said the child was betwe…
News 12
Hempstead residents say redistricting process is dividing minority populations
More than two dozen people made their voices heard Tuesday, saying the Town of Hempstead is discriminating against communities of color when it comes to redistricting. They're asking for fair representation. The residents rallied outside Town Hall to show their frustration. They're accusing the town of stretching district lines to...
darienite.com
Darien and Rowayton Real Estate Report: Dec 8 to 15
Here’s Realtor Deirdre McGovern’s report on Darien and Rowayton real estate from Dec. 8 to 15, 2022:. 121 West Ave., Darien [PICTURED] | Saturday | 1 to 3 p.m. 45 Hoyt St., Darien | Sunday | 1 to 3 p.m. ______________________. Deirdre McGovern is a real estate agent...
