Fairfield, CT

News 12

Amityville HS students receive incomplete grades in classes with no teachers

Parents in Amityville were shocked to see 'incomplete' grades on their children's high school report cards, including in Regents-level courses. The grades, however, were not based on student performance. Multiple high school teachers were out on family medical leave and the Amityville Union Free School District did not have permanent...
AMITYVILLE, NY
hamlethub.com

Western Middle School’s Suzanne Coyne Named Connecticut Association of Schools 2023 Assistant Principal of the Year

Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones is proud to share that the Connecticut Association of Schools (CAS) has named Western Middle School’s Ms. Suzanne Coyne as its 2023 Middle School Assistant Principal of the Year. Annually, CAS selection committee, consisting of active and retired principals and assistant principals,...
GREENWICH, CT
Eyewitness News

School in Milford uses new safety app for emergencies

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - This week marks 10 years since the tragedy at Sandy Hook. Since then, schools around the state have been looking at ways to keep students and staff safe. One school along the shoreline is now using an app to connect them right to their local police department.
MILFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Bridgeport school board elects Bobbi Brown as new chairperson

BRIDGEPORT — The Board of Education on Monday elected Bobbi Brown, the body’s vice chairperson and a senior administrator at the New Haven-based Workforce Alliance, as its new chairperson. Brown, a Democrat, was chosen in a 5-2 vote to succeed former chairperson John Weldon, a Republican who abruptly...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

18-year-old wounded in Hartford Main Street shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting on Main Street in Hartford Thursday night. Hartford police responded to the area of 3229 Main St. and located evidence of gunfire. While on scene, a woman arrived at an area hospital suffering from a non-life threatening wound. She is currently listed in […]
HARTFORD, CT
westportlocal.com

Westport Girl's Night Out Raises Thousands To Help Keep People Warm This Winter

Julie Whamond is a long-time Westport resident who hosts an annual "Girl's Nite Out" for friends. This year, Julie contacted Elaine Allen Daignault, Town Director of Human Services to see if the Warm-Up Fund could use an extra boost post-COVID and whether the party could serve a dual purpose. As you may know, Human Services relies on community donations to provide emergency financial assistance to residents in need. This winter season will be challenging with the increasing fuel and electricity prices.
WESTPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Norfolk is used to getting snow when everyone else doesn’t

TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The northwest corner of Connecticut was forecasted to potentially have the greatest snow impact from Friday’s nor’easter. Around 7 a.m. in Norfolk, it started to look that that was going to come to fruition. “Well if you know what our town motto is, it’s...
NORFOLK, CT
News 12

Hempstead residents say redistricting process is dividing minority populations

More than two dozen people made their voices heard Tuesday, saying the Town of Hempstead is discriminating against communities of color when it comes to redistricting. They're asking for fair representation. The residents rallied outside Town Hall to show their frustration. They're accusing the town of stretching district lines to...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
darienite.com

Darien and Rowayton Real Estate Report: Dec 8 to 15

Here’s Realtor Deirdre McGovern’s report on Darien and Rowayton real estate from Dec. 8 to 15, 2022:. 121 West Ave., Darien [PICTURED] | Saturday | 1 to 3 p.m. 45 Hoyt St., Darien | Sunday | 1 to 3 p.m. ______________________. Deirdre McGovern is a real estate agent...
DARIEN, CT

