WFAA
Cowboys' DC Dan Quinn well aware of Jaguars' speed on offense
DALLAS — The Jacksonville Jaguars offense will present a unique challenge for the Dallas Cowboys defense when they meet in Week 15. Jacksonville has Trevor Lawrence, which means they won't need to platoon their quarterbacks like the Houston Texans did in Week 14 in the Cowboys' narrow 27-23 victory at AT&T Stadium.
Maller: Jones doesn’t trust McCarthy and Prescott with Hilton Signing
Today the Cowboys signed former pro bowl receiver TY Hilton to help with the passing game. Ben Maller dives into this move to see what owner Jerry Jones is really saying about the team.
Cowboys, Giants backed off Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency because he misread his 'worth'
In early October, when Odell Beckham Jr. was no longer in the mood to be cryptic about his disappointment with the Los Angeles Rams and their "lowest of lows" contract offer for 2022, a source from the team posed a question that resonates louder than ever this month. At the time, Beckham was still months away from being viable on the football field due to a torn ACL last season, but the Rams were trying to do their best to stay in his good graces.
WFAA
Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs 'proud' of Kelvin Joseph against Texans
DALLAS — Kelvin Joseph was getting his first start of the season against the Houston Texans. The Dallas Cowboys lost their starting cornerback opposite of All-Pro Trevon Diggs during the 54-19 beating of the Indianapolis Colts in Week 13. Anthony Brown tore his Achilles, which elevated Joseph into the starting role.
NFL Analysis Network
Cowboys Get More Brutal Injury News On Defensive Side
The Dallas Cowboys had a close call with the Houston Texans in Week 14, as they trailed for the majority of the game. But, in their final drive of the game, the Cowboys went 98 yards to score the go-ahead touchdown, winning their fourth consecutive game and dropping the Texans to a record of 1-11-1.
‘You might get your own team’: Von Miller hilariously highlights why Cowboys need to show Micah Parsons the money
All things considered, the Dallas Cowboys are having a fantastic season. If it weren’t for the Philadelphia Eagles somehow having a much more successful campaign, so far, the Cowboys would have been atop the NFC East division, as they’ve already got 10 wins against only three losses after 14 weeks of football in the 2022 NFL season.
Houston Texans may fire Lovie Smith, hire Eagles coach in 2023
The 2022 Houston Texans are a similar story to the 2021 version at the moment. Last year’s team was coached
Yaqub Talib, Aqib Talib, Big 12 Youth Sports League sued by family of Texas coach killed at youth football game
DALLAS — Yaqub Talib, former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib and Big 12 Youth Sports League have been sued by the family of Michael Hickmon, the coach shot and killed at a North Texas youth football game. Yaqub Talib is accused of shooting and killing Hickmon during an altercation at...
WFAA
T.Y. Hilton gives Cowboys a veteran upgrade at wide receiver
DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys have been courting a veteran wide receiver for what feels like months now, and they finally signed one. What we didn’t know was that it wasn’t the receiver most expected, instead it was T.Y. Hilton, who played 10 seasons for the Indianapolis Colts.
WFAA
Dallas Mavs F Maxi Kleber tears hamstring, no timetable for return
DALLAS — Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber suffered a tear in his right hamstring during Tuesday's practice, the team announced on Wednesday morning. In a press release, the team said treatment options are being considered and there was not a timetable for his return at this time. Kleber has...
Tri-City Herald
T.Y Hilton Creates Cowboys Crowd at WR: ‘We Took It!’
The Dallas Cowboys wanted some receiver depth and got it in the form of T.Y. Hilton. With the Odell Beckham Jr. saga in a sort of separate category - yes, the parties are still talking - Dallas moved in another direction, of sorts. That direction led them to Hilton. Cowboys...
WFAA
Cowboys looking to grow following scare from Texans in Week 14
DALLAS — The Houston Texans may have taught the Dallas Cowboys a lesson. Although the Cowboys still prevailed 27-23 over the Texans, who left AT&T Stadium with an eight-game losing streak and a 1-11-1 record, the game was enough of a struggle for the 10-3 Cowboys that there are some areas where the team can focus on improvement.
FOX Sports
Bills-Dolphins bout; Cowboys concern: Schrager's Cheat Sheet
Many years have passed since the Bills and Dolphins were both major players in the AFC. As of this week, it does appear as though both are headed to the playoffs. It would make the first time since (can we find the year) that both the Dolphins and Bills made the tournament with one of them being a division winner. And though the Dolphins have now lost two games in a row, it does feel like this rivalry is sorta, kinda, back from the dead.
