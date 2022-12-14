ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alameda, CA

Alameda police announce retail theft crackdown

By Philippe Djegal
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ElScE_0jhk1Jvg00

ALAMEDA, Calif. ( KRON ) — Police in the City of Alameda are cracking down on retail thefts ahead of the holidays and, in some cases, catching thieves in the act.

Shoppers should expect to see more officers in and around retail stores through the holiday shopping season as Alameda PD officers make the rounds around retail stores. They’re keeping an eye out for thieves filling and running out with carts without paying.

Tiburon police sergeant shoots self in police station

They are also walking the aisles and catching thieves in the act, a strategy that is saving businesses money.

“They’ve expressed the desire to have the officers here in their stores. and, so, working collaboratively with them, we’ve made sure that we have officers, when available, to help support them,” said Lieutenant Alan Kuboyama.

Lieutenant Kuboyama says uniformed officers are supplemented with officers in plain clothes, adding though, that it’s important shoppers are aware police are nearby. It’s also helpful to report crimes in progress.

“Some of the more common things that we see are large bags with perhaps some cutting instrument,” Kuboyama said. “People that are putting items into a large bag and maybe going to a corner or maybe the fitting rooms. Those are usually key indicators of a theft that might be in progress.”

Shoppers say an increased police presence during the holidays makes them feel more comfortable heading out.

“What happens when there are no consequences? You’re gonna keep stealing,” said shopper Lois Hicks.

“I really praise the cops for doing the job that they’re doing, but they got their hands full,” added shopper George Lingenfelter.

And, that will likely be the case through the holiday shopping season.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Second Santa Rosa cannabis dispensary hit by burglars

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A cannabis dispensary in Santa Rosa was targeted by burglars Thursday, just two days after a different Santa Rosa dispensary was burglarized. Similarities between the two incidents suggest they may be connected, according to a press release from the Santa Rosa Police Department. Officers with Santa Rosa PD responded to […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Suspects in $80K Dublin ‘takeover-style’ robbery sought

DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) – Police are looking for suspects who stole $80,000 in merchandise from a camera store in Dublin, according to a press release. Around 10 a.m. Wednesday, officers arrived at Mike’s Camera in the 7200 block of Regional Street after a reported armed robbery. When they entered, officers learned five suspects “entered the […]
DUBLIN, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect arrested after attempted burglary of Pacifica business: police

PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect was arrested Wednesday after an attempted burglary overnight in Pacifica, police announced in a press release. The incident happened on the 400 block of Oceana Boulevard where police found shattered glass at the front door of a business. Around 1 a.m., police noticed suspicious activity near the corner of […]
PACIFICA, CA
thesfnews.com

SFPD Arrest Than Zin For Bayview Homicide

SAN FRANCISCO—A suspect has been arrested by the San Francisco Police Department in connection to a Bayview District fatal stabbing. The SFPD reported on December 9, at approximately 8:15 p.m., officers assigned to Bayview Station responded to a home located on the 100 Block of Orsi Circle. Officers arrived...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Santa Rosa cannabis business burglarized early Tuesday

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — One cannabis business was burglarized and businesses nearby were vandalized early Tuesday morning, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. Just after 3 a.m., SRPD officers were called to a business in the 1800 block of Empire Industrial Court due to multiple motion detector alarms going off. Officers arriving on […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Person dies of overdose at Concord BART station

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A person died of a drug overdose at the Concord BART station, according to an update from the BART police log. Police said the male victim was given a dose of Narcan, but it was unsuccessful. Narcan is a drug that can restore people’s breathing after an overdose. Police responded to […]
CONCORD, CA
KRON4 News

San Bruno woman facing attempted murder charge for kidnapping

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) — A 47-year-old woman kidnapped a man in San Francisco and strangled him inside a San Bruno home, according to police. The kidnapping and murder attempt set off a 12-hour police standoff at the San Bruno house on Portola Way on December 13, investigators said. Emergency dispatchers received a 911 call […]
SAN BRUNO, CA
KRON4 News

Pontiac GTO driver arrested with meth, loaded handgun in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — Police arrested a 38-year-old man suspected of possessing methamphetamine and a loaded handgun during a traffic stop Wednesday night. The Santa Rosa man was driving a black Pontiac GTO in the area of Armory Drive and Illinois Street about 7:45 p.m. when officers from the Santa Rosa Police Department Special […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Gang members arrested in 2021 shooting death of toddler Jasper Wu on I-880 in Oakland

OAKLAND -- More than 13 months after toddler Jasper Wu was killed in a freeway shooting in Oakland, authorities on Thursday announced three gang members had been arrested in the case.Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley said Thursday that the November 6, 2021 shooting involved two rival gang members shooting it out on Interstate Highway 880 in the middle of the day."How could this horrific tragedy have happened? It happened because two rival gangs were having a rolling gun battle on Highway 880 ... across the freeway at 2 o'clock in the afternoon," said O'Malley.  The three suspects were identified as...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

State of California to install more security cameras in East Bay

(KRON) – After a spate of shootings this year, the calls to install cameras on freeways have gotten louder. Two hundred closed-circuit television cameras are slated to be installed statewide – and Caltrans says eight of those are already up the East Bay. Back in May, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced funding for new freeway cameras […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested for San Jose cold case homicide

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — An East Palo Alto man was taken into custody on Saturday in connection with a 2017 homicide, the San Jose Police Department said. Keith Dupee, 36, is accused of killing 63-year-old Samuel Choi. Choi was stabbed on June 10, 2017, near Everglade Avenue and King Road. He was hospitalized for […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

North Bay man charged with manslaughter over drug overdose deaths

NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) – Two Marin County residents overdosed on illegal drugs, including fentanyl, after they were given the drugs at a party where two people overdosed but survived, according to the Novato Police Department. The man who furnished the narcotics, Lucas Novick, 26 of San Rafael, has been arrested and booked into Marin County […]
NOVATO, CA
KRON4 News

One dead in fatal Santa Rosa hotel stabbing

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A man was stabbed to death early Tuesday morning at a hotel in Santa Rosa, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. At around 2:38 a.m., Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Palms Inn located on Santa Rosa Avenue. Deputies found a man lying on the floor in a […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

56K+
Followers
17K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy