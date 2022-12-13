Read full article on original website
Omegaweapon85
3d ago
Went to the school board meeting last night. The members were too busy congratulating the cocoa high school football team for winning the state championship. As soon as the public speaking portion started you can tell they didn't care about anything that had to be said unless the speaker was with the moms of liberty or any other group that has the same aligned values. Nothing is going to get done in brevard county schools to stop the hate, bullying, racism, etc... They was to concerned about censoring books than taking care of the up rise in violence and racism.
