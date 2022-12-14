Read full article on original website
Related
California to end mandatory pay for workers with COVID
California will stop making companies pay employees who can't work because they caught the coronavirus while on the job.
So long, California: Major county votes to study secession
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) — The November elections saw Californians continue to embrace progressive leadership, but voters in one of the state’s most populous counties are so frustrated with this political direction that they voted to consider seceding and forming their own state. An advisory ballot proposal approved...
No way out: Why a mentally disabled man was jailed nine years awaiting a murder trial that never happened
Lorenzo Mays, who is intellectually disabled, spent years lost in a criminal justice system in California that too often fails people with developmental disabilities and mental illness.
NBC Los Angeles
New California Laws to Know in 2023
The end of the year marks the beginning of several new laws in California. Hundreds of new laws were passed by the State Assembly and signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2022, and many go into effect on New Year's Day in the nation's most populous state. They include matters of reproductive rights, worker protections and pay, the climate and environment, housing, health and more.
Will California renew the COVID state of emergency if cases spike?
As case numbers across the state increase, especially as the winter season approaches, some have questioned whether the emergency order will be renewed.
Capital One to Pay $2M to Settle Suit Accusing Bank of ‘Harassing Phone Calls’ to Debtors
Capital One will pay $2 million to settle a consumer lawsuit alleging that the bank made “frequent or harassing phone calls” to California debtors, prosecutors announced Thursday. The agreement, reached with no admission of wrongdoing on Capital One’s part, stems from a lawsuit filed by district attorney’s offices...
These new California laws take effect January 2023
By Alexa Mae Asperin Published December 9, 2022 9:30 AM Updated December 12, 2022, 9:04 AM LOS ANGELES - California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed several new bills into law during the last legislative session. Here is a look at some new laws that will impact your life beginning January 1, 2023. Abortion (AB-2223) It protects a woman or pregnant person who chooses to end a pregnancy The post These new California laws take effect January 2023 appeared first on KION546.
California advances goal of reparations for Black residents: Activist calls for $350,000 per person
A new report out of California shows that the state is advancing a plan to give reparations to certain Black residents in order to compensate for years of discrimination.
Megaflood | California’s disaster in waiting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — When you think of California's climate, drought probably comes to mind first, but California has a long history of floods. Some floods were so punishing and relentless they crippled the state. New research indicates these "megafloods" are twice as likely in the future with a changing...
ijpr.org
Pesticides from illegal cannabis are contaminating California waterways, survey says
Researchers with the Humboldt County-based conservation group Integral Ecology Research Center have previously published studies showing that sensitive species such as the Pacific fisher and northern spotted owl are at risk of poisoning from chemicals used at these grow sites. Illegal cannabis growers were already known for their liberal use...
ksro.com
New Covid Workplace Rules in California May be Approved Thursday
California may change its rules to keep workplaces safe from COVID. The Cal/OSHA Standards Board is voting today on a two-year extension. If it passes, workers who test positive won’t be paid to stay home anymore. The governor only extended the extra sick leave to end of this month. Another possible change is ending the requirement to check employees for symptoms. The rules would have to be reviewed before they can take effect.
krcrtv.com
California activists ask for land and $350k+ in reparations, warn of 'backlash' if request denied
OAKLAND, Calif. (TND) — A recommendation to provide over $223,000 in reparation payments per eligible Black Californian, sent to California’s Reparations Task Force, stirred a frenzy earlier this month over the high dollar amount. But, despite opposition to the seemingly heavy-handed payout, some individuals think the task force is still hundreds-of-thousands of dollars, and 15-20 acres of land, short.
California Gov. Newsom says state is overwhelmed by illegal immigration crisis
"Border Fence. Imperial Sand Dunes, California. 2009"Photo by.WHITE. licensed under CCBY 2.0. In an interview at the border on Monday, California Governor Gavin Newsom said his state is overwhelmed by the current illegal immigration crisis, and if Title 42 is lifted next week as scheduled, they will be unable to handle the expected influx.
California's anti-oil law comes one step closer to repeal
CALIFORNIA, USA — A California law that prohibits new oil and gas wells from being drilled near homes, schools and hospitals could face a referendum in the 2024 election. Stop the Energy Shutdown, a campaign organized by oil and gas industry groups, said Tuesday it has collected enough signatures for a referendum to overturn SB 1137, the law that banned new oil and gas wells within 3,200 feet of highly populated places. It was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom in September.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Is your home at higher risk for wildfires? California updates map for first time in 15 years
After 15 years, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection has updated its wildfire risk map, showing an increase in fire hazard in the state. The new Wildfire Hazard Severity Zone map updates fire hazards for unincorporated, rural areas of California — areas more susceptible to fires — and does not show wildfire risks for addresses in the city.
A look at the emergency response in case of a 'megaflood' in the Sacramento region
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Atmospheric rivers, which are intensified by climate change, account for more than 90% of flood damages in California. These storms present the biggest threat to our low-lying areas sitting below levees. Liz Bryson is the Manager of Flood Operations at the California Department of Water Resources....
mymotherlode.com
CAL Fire Releases Fire Hazard Severity Zone Map
Sonora, CA – CAL Fire wants the public’s feedback on its new Fire Hazard Severity Zone Map (FHSZ) that was just released and will also host 57 public hearings statewide. The last update to the map was in 2007. The new map reflects changes in fire hazards in unincorporated, rural areas. Overall, it shows increased fire hazards, reflecting California’s increase in wildfire occurrence and severity because of many factors, including a changing climate, according to CAL Fire.
foxla.com
Thousands of Californians eligible for restitution in loan debt relief lawsuit
LOS ANGELES - More than 6,500 people in California are eligible for restitution in a lawsuit over student loan debt relief, with Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto announcing Wednesday that her office will be distributing part of $95 million in payments to customers across the country who alleged that Premier Student Loan Center deceived consumers.
California to end mandatory pay for employees who can't work because they caught COVID on the job
California will stop making companies pay employees who can't work because they caught the coronavirus while on the job.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Coyote Attacks On The Rise in Southern California, Humans To Blame
Humans could be to blame for a recent string of coyote attacks on pets and children. “In almost every case of a coyote or a mountain lion or a bear coming into our homes and our communities, it’s because as humans we are just not doing the job we need to do to discourage those visits,” said Tim Daly, Public Information Officer for California Department of Fish and Wildlife. “Whether it’s pet food or pets or fruits that have fallen from a backyard tree or garbage cans not being as secure as they could be.
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 0