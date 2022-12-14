Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Feds Announce Nearly $40M for Dam Removal, Other Projects to Help Salmon in Washington
Projects to help fish navigate Washington's rivers could get a boost of nearly $40 million from the federal government. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Wednesday announced $105 million for 36 new fish passage projects across the U.S., including money for culvert and dam removal projects, and studies that would aim to alleviate barriers to fish passage in the Olympic Peninsula, Puget Sound region, Yakima basin and Columbia River watershed.
q13fox.com
Gov. Inslee issues emergency proclamation for November storms
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday issued an emergency declaration for severe storms that swept through Washington in early November. Storms knocked out power for tens of thousands of customers around Puget Sound, central and southwest Washington. Trees came down and blocked roads and damaged public utilities. A young woman was even fatally struck by a tree in her bedroom in Marysville.
This Is Washington State's Best Steakhouse
Looking for your next favorite steakhouse? Mashed found the best one in every state.
Tri-City Herald
Dreaming of a white Christmas? Here is the Farmers’ Almanac’s Christmas forecast for WA
If you asked Santa for a white Christmas in Washington, you might be disappointed. The Farmers’ Almanac Christmas predictions forecast has arrived for Dec. 24 to Dec. 27, and it’s a mixed bag across the United States. For many states, rain showers are in order rather than snow,...
KHQ Right Now
Governor Inslee proposes $70 billion for next two years
Gov. Jay Inslee proposed a Washington state budget totaling more than $70 billion for the next two years on Thursday. The proposal will guide the Washington State Legislature during its upcoming session.
Chronicle
Gov. Jay Inslee Proposes Effort to Build Thousands of Housing Units
OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee proposed Wednesday that state spending over the next two years prioritize "pressing needs" such as housing, including an ambitious effort to quickly build thousands of new units that would require approval from Washington voters. The governor's proposed budget, released Wednesday, would have the state...
2 AFFORDABLE ALTERNATIVES TO INDOOR WATER PARK RESORTS IN WASHINGTON
Don’t you just hate winter weather driving sometimes? It’s like, when you want to hop in the car and drive somewhere, you can’t because of those darn icy roads. If you had your sights set on hitting up the Great Wolf Lodge this winter but can’t for transportation reasons or more importantly, financial reasons, there are 2 affordable options we know of to get your family's indoor water park fun fix. One of them is in Washington and the other is in Idaho.
koze.com
Inslee Issues Emergency Proclamation For Series of Severe Autumn Storms
OLYMPIA, WA – Extreme weather in early November has resulted in Washington State Governor Jay Inslee issuing an emergency proclamation. A series of severe autumn storms occurred between November 3rd and November 8th in Clallam, Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, Lewis, Okanogan, Pierce, Skagit, Skamania, Snohomish, and Wahkiakum counties. These storms caused significant power outages, road damage, temporary road closures and detours, and extensive damage to public utilities and electrical power systems.
Chronicle
First Avian Flu Outbreak in a Washington Commercial Flock Reported
A business in Franklin County has the first outbreak in Washington state of avian influenza in a large commercial flock of chicken since a nationwide outbreak began in February. Chickens are being humanely killed to contain the outbreak, with thousands of birds in the commercial flock impacted, according to the...
MyNorthwest.com
Exclusive: Sheriff Troyer acquitted, says governor, AG were ‘coming after me’
Less than an hour after a six-person jury unanimously found Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer not guilty of two misdemeanors involving false reporting, Troyer told KIRO Newsradio that he relied on the nearly two-week trial to “show what the truth is.”. In an exclusive Wednesday afternoon interview minutes following...
This Is The Coldest City In Washington
Grab your coats! Stacker found the coldest city in every state.
Timeline: Confidence increasing in impactful lowland snow this weekend, next week
SEATTLE — An amplified weather pattern is expected to develop this weekend into next week, sending chilly air and areas of lowland snow into western Washington just in time for holiday travel. While this event is still a few to several days out, confidence is increasing in the potential...
KUOW
Should Washington end these traffic stops?: Today So Far
Lawmakers aim to consider bills to end certain traffic stops in Washington state. Debora Juarez won't seek reelection next year. Seattle student arrested for threatening a Bellevue school. Two coaches with Washington connections recently passed away. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for December 13, 2022.
Government Technology
Firefighting Foams Contaminating Drinking Water in WA
(TNS) - The water pumped from the ground here was once considered pure enough to mix with a little chlorine and then pipe directly to homes. Today, every gallon from two water district wells must first be flushed through six enormous tanks, each filled with 40,000 pounds of specially treated coal, to remove contaminants.
This Is Washington State's Poorest City
That's why 24/7 Wall St found the poorest city in every state.
Washington State Hidden Gem Might Be The #1 Lighted Train Park In West
Where Are Some Of The Best Lighted Christmas Displays In Washington State?. I know that Leavenworth is lauded as one of the must-see towns during the winter but my hometown of Clarkston Washington might have the best-hidden gem of all with half the crowd. Does Locomotive Park In Lewiston Idaho...
Chronicle
Owner of Grays Harbor County Natural Gas Power Plant Sues State Over of Carbon-Pricing Law
The privately owned operator of a natural gas power plant in Grays Harbor County is challenging the constitutionality of the state's Climate Commitment Act, which seeks to clamp down on greenhouse gas emissions — in part — by putting a price on some of the pollution. Chicago-based Invenergy...
Chronicle
Puget Sound Energy Substations Among Five Attacked in Pacific Northwest in November
At least five attacks at electricity substations in Washington and Oregon, including two at Puget Sound Energy substations, have been reported to the FBI in recent weeks. Spokespeople for Puget Sound Energy, the Cowlitz County Public Utility District and Bonneville Power Administration confirmed the attacks happened in November, according to emails sent in response to Seattle Times inquiries.
MyNorthwest.com
Washington state toll bill fees, penalties return in March
The free ride on our toll roads is over. The state plans to start charging late fees and civil penalties on unpaid tolls in March. Toll division deputy director Jennifer Charlebois said they stopped charging those fees after their web upgrade last year. More Chokepoints: What’s with all the expired...
Chronicle
Washington Hospitals Start Cutting Services as Huge Financial Losses Continue
Washington hospital leaders are pleading for help from the state as they're hit with massive financial losses for the third quarter in a row — a deficit they say is due to continued rising costs of labor, supplies, and patients staying for long lengths of time. Health care systems...
