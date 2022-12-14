ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Chronicle

Feds Announce Nearly $40M for Dam Removal, Other Projects to Help Salmon in Washington

Projects to help fish navigate Washington's rivers could get a boost of nearly $40 million from the federal government. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Wednesday announced $105 million for 36 new fish passage projects across the U.S., including money for culvert and dam removal projects, and studies that would aim to alleviate barriers to fish passage in the Olympic Peninsula, Puget Sound region, Yakima basin and Columbia River watershed.
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

Gov. Inslee issues emergency proclamation for November storms

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday issued an emergency declaration for severe storms that swept through Washington in early November. Storms knocked out power for tens of thousands of customers around Puget Sound, central and southwest Washington. Trees came down and blocked roads and damaged public utilities. A young woman was even fatally struck by a tree in her bedroom in Marysville.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Gov. Jay Inslee Proposes Effort to Build Thousands of Housing Units

OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee proposed Wednesday that state spending over the next two years prioritize "pressing needs" such as housing, including an ambitious effort to quickly build thousands of new units that would require approval from Washington voters. The governor's proposed budget, released Wednesday, would have the state...
WASHINGTON STATE
News Talk KIT

2 AFFORDABLE ALTERNATIVES TO INDOOR WATER PARK RESORTS IN WASHINGTON

Don’t you just hate winter weather driving sometimes? It’s like, when you want to hop in the car and drive somewhere, you can’t because of those darn icy roads. If you had your sights set on hitting up the Great Wolf Lodge this winter but can’t for transportation reasons or more importantly, financial reasons, there are 2 affordable options we know of to get your family's indoor water park fun fix. One of them is in Washington and the other is in Idaho.
WASHINGTON STATE
koze.com

Inslee Issues Emergency Proclamation For Series of Severe Autumn Storms

OLYMPIA, WA – Extreme weather in early November has resulted in Washington State Governor Jay Inslee issuing an emergency proclamation. A series of severe autumn storms occurred between November 3rd and November 8th in Clallam, Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, Lewis, Okanogan, Pierce, Skagit, Skamania, Snohomish, and Wahkiakum counties. These storms caused significant power outages, road damage, temporary road closures and detours, and extensive damage to public utilities and electrical power systems.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

First Avian Flu Outbreak in a Washington Commercial Flock Reported

A business in Franklin County has the first outbreak in Washington state of avian influenza in a large commercial flock of chicken since a nationwide outbreak began in February. Chickens are being humanely killed to contain the outbreak, with thousands of birds in the commercial flock impacted, according to the...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
KUOW

Should Washington end these traffic stops?: Today So Far

Lawmakers aim to consider bills to end certain traffic stops in Washington state. Debora Juarez won't seek reelection next year. Seattle student arrested for threatening a Bellevue school. Two coaches with Washington connections recently passed away. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for December 13, 2022.
SEATTLE, WA
Government Technology

Firefighting Foams Contaminating Drinking Water in WA

(TNS) - The water pumped from the ground here was once considered pure enough to mix with a little chlorine and then pipe directly to homes. Today, every gallon from two water district wells must first be flushed through six enormous tanks, each filled with 40,000 pounds of specially treated coal, to remove contaminants.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Puget Sound Energy Substations Among Five Attacked in Pacific Northwest in November

At least five attacks at electricity substations in Washington and Oregon, including two at Puget Sound Energy substations, have been reported to the FBI in recent weeks. Spokespeople for Puget Sound Energy, the Cowlitz County Public Utility District and Bonneville Power Administration confirmed the attacks happened in November, according to emails sent in response to Seattle Times inquiries.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Washington state toll bill fees, penalties return in March

The free ride on our toll roads is over. The state plans to start charging late fees and civil penalties on unpaid tolls in March. Toll division deputy director Jennifer Charlebois said they stopped charging those fees after their web upgrade last year. More Chokepoints: What’s with all the expired...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy