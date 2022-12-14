ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Sarah Rector was once the richest Black girl in the USA. And you should know her story.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 27, 2021. It has since been updated. Sarah Rector was born in 1902 near the all-black town of Taft. Her parents, mother Rose McQueen, and father, Joseph Rector, were descendants of Africans enslaved by the Muscogee Creek Nation Creek Indians before the Civil War. Rector's parents and their descendants were listed as "freedmen," a term used to refer to formerly enslaved individuals who have since been freed from slavery, usually through the course of law. Therefore, the Rectors were entitled to land allotments as part of the Treaty of 1866 made by the United States with the Five Civilized Tribes. Along with Rector herself, almost 600 Black children (also known as Muscogee Freedmen minors) were granted such allotments. The young Black girl was given 159.14 acres (64 hectares) of land, which made her the richest Black girl in all of America.
Five More Native Americans Who Shaped Culture

Indigenous peoples have persisted in the face of systemic racism and oppression to make indispensable contributions to our society. Earlier this week, in celebration of Native American Heritage Month, we shared stories of five Native Americans who helped shape American culture. Today, here are five more Natives of note who had a tremendous impact on culture in the United States.
National charter school enrollment flat after pandemic gains

Earl Phalen was stunned when the first full pandemic school year brought more than 170 new students flooding into Phalen Leadership Academy, a charter school network that spans several states.“That was not at all what we anticipated,” he said. “We weren’t doing the things that would get us [new] enrollment. We didn’t have student enrollment coordinators out at events — because there weren’t any events.”What occurred at Phalen Leadership Academy in...
Behind the data, a teacher who left his students transformed

On a clear November morning, Chris Winship, the Diker-Tishman Professor of Sociology, was getting ready to begin the last class of the course on quantitative research methods he has been teaching for more than 40 years, first at Northwestern and for the past three decades at Harvard. Meanwhile, students sat...
Columbia University alum sues author and professor Sheena Iyengar for gender discrimination

A Columbia University graduate has filed a lawsuit against professor and author Sheena Iyengar for gender discrimination.Elizabeth Blackwell first received a job offer from Iyengar in 2017 for a research position, which she thought would prepare her for graduate school, according to court documents obtained by Washington Square News. Iyengar, who is blind and rose to fame as an expert on decision making through her TED Talks, is a Professor of Business in the Management Division at Columbia Business School.In the lawsuit, which was filed on 1 February 2022, Blackwell claimed that when she started her job, Iyengar gave...
Rural Public School Systems Aren't Threatened by Choices, Study Says

With education choice gaining popularity across the country, given a huge boost by public schools' massive face-plant during the COVID-19 pandemic, its opponents have switched-up their tactics. They might concede people want options for their kids, but they argue that it's often unjust or impractical to allow people to redirect funding and resources from government institutions to alternatives that families prefer. Among those exceptions, they insist, are rural areas where choice does more harm than good.
A ’world of play’ for Indigenous children

LEGO Foundation awards $27.8M to Johns Hopkins Center for Indigenous Health. Center will use award to expand Family Spirit home-visiting program with 20 new sites and to develop Indigenous-designed outdoor playspaces with Indigenous partners in the U.S, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. The Johns Hopkins Center for Indigenous Health has...
‘The hardest years of my career’: Principals say political combat has engulfed schools

High school principals stand on the frontlines of the education culture wars. What they witness there is troubling. In Nebraska, someone brought a gun to a school board meeting. In Iowa, a classroom discussion about current events dissolved into a shouting match. In California, one irate parent called a principal a “liberal communist moron,” and another told a school board: “We’re coming for you.”
University Consortium on Afro-Latin American Studies announced

The Afro-Latin American Research Institute at the Hutchins Center is partnering with five institutions to establish the University Consortium on Afro-Latin American Studies after receiving a $1.7 million grant from the Ford Foundation. The consortium, which will be led by Professor Alejandro de la Fuente, was announced at the commencement of the ALARI Second Continental Conference on Afro-Latin American Studies on Wednesday.

