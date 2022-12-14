ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
longisland.com

Alleged Shooter from Incident Outside Congressman Zeldin's Family Home Indicted

Noah Green has been indicted on the charge of attempted murder in the second degree for allegedly shooting two victims in the chest outside the home of Congressman Lee Zeldin (R, NY-1) on October 9, 2022. Green’s indictment was announced by Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney as one of 18 individuals charged in connection with the “No Fake Love” gang.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Person Killed In Overnight Hit-Run West Hempstead Crash

Police are investigating a fatal overnight hit-and-run crash on Long Island. It happened around 3:40 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16 in West Hempstead. A witness observed a man lying in the westbound lane of Woodfield Road, Nassau County Police said. As the witness attempted to render aid, a four-door sedan traveling...
WEST HEMPSTEAD, NY
PIX11

Woman dragged by robber stealing her SUV: Nassau police

GLEN HEAD, NY (PIX11) — A robber drove off in a woman’s Range Rover as she was pumping gas on Tuesday, dragging the woman several feet, police said. The 42-year-old victim was at the 76 Gas Station on Glen Cove road around 11 a.m. when the robbery happened, officials said. A White Cayenne Porsche pulled […]
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Deadly shooting caught on video inside Inwood deli

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a man after some kind of argument in an Inwood deli Thursday, all while the victim's daughter was in the store.The video shows one customer shouting at another with his hand tucked into his green jacket. He leaves, then seconds later he barges back in, takes out a gun and lunges at the other customer."I heard the shots, boom boom, twice," said a customer who asked to remain anonymous. "I'm still in shock."She says the victim's 9-year-old daughter was in the store with him, so when an...
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy