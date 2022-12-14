Read full article on original website
Related
Police: Two suspects wanted for robbing Baldwin smoke shop at gunpoint
After 8 p.m. Thursday, detectives say two men entered Sam Smoke and Tobacco Shop on Merrick Road, held a handgun to an employee and demanded money.
longisland.com
Alleged Shooter from Incident Outside Congressman Zeldin's Family Home Indicted
Noah Green has been indicted on the charge of attempted murder in the second degree for allegedly shooting two victims in the chest outside the home of Congressman Lee Zeldin (R, NY-1) on October 9, 2022. Green’s indictment was announced by Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney as one of 18 individuals charged in connection with the “No Fake Love” gang.
Person Killed In Overnight Hit-Run West Hempstead Crash
Police are investigating a fatal overnight hit-and-run crash on Long Island. It happened around 3:40 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16 in West Hempstead. A witness observed a man lying in the westbound lane of Woodfield Road, Nassau County Police said. As the witness attempted to render aid, a four-door sedan traveling...
Police: Woodfield Road in West Hempstead closed due to deadly hit-and-run investigation
Authorities say the incident occurred around 3:40 a.m. According to detectives, a witness observed a man lying in the westbound lane of Woodfield Road. As the witness tried to render aid to the individual, a four-door sedan traveling westbound on the road struck the victim and did not stop.
Suspect wanted for shooting man in front of Westchester Avenue lounge Sunday
Authorities say that a verbal dispute in front of the Plush 101 Lounge ended with the man firing a single shot and hitting another person in the foot.
Watch: Late-Night Prowler Caught On Video Stealing From Long Island Woman's Car
Police are seeking tips from the public after a late-night car prowler was caught on surveillance video entering a Long Island woman’s vehicle and stealing her belongings.The incident occurred at around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, in Valley Stream, at a home on Lyon Street, according to Nassau Co…
Woman dragged by robber stealing her SUV: Nassau police
GLEN HEAD, NY (PIX11) — A robber drove off in a woman’s Range Rover as she was pumping gas on Tuesday, dragging the woman several feet, police said. The 42-year-old victim was at the 76 Gas Station on Glen Cove road around 11 a.m. when the robbery happened, officials said. A White Cayenne Porsche pulled […]
Long Island driver stopped to inspect car damage after fatal hit-and-run, police say
LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — A hit-and-run driver stopped to check his vehicle’s damage after he allegedly struck and killed a 61-year-old man on the Long Island Expressway last week, police said. Robert Twiford had parked his car on the offramp at exit 60 on the eastbound Long Island Expressway and got out of the car […]
Headlines: Woman robbed outside bank, $300K of cocaine seized, school security guards attacked
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Deadly shooting caught on video inside Inwood deli
NEW YORK -- Police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a man after some kind of argument in an Inwood deli Thursday, all while the victim's daughter was in the store.The video shows one customer shouting at another with his hand tucked into his green jacket. He leaves, then seconds later he barges back in, takes out a gun and lunges at the other customer."I heard the shots, boom boom, twice," said a customer who asked to remain anonymous. "I'm still in shock."She says the victim's 9-year-old daughter was in the store with him, so when an...
Driver kills pedestrian in Suffolk County hit-and-run; police release surveillance video of suspect
Robert Twiford parked his car at exit 60 on the eastbound ramp of the Long Island Expressway. He got out of his vehicle and was hit by an another car, officials said.
News 12
Officer on leave, internal affairs probe launched as result of Julie Minogue murder case
Officials in Milford say a police officer has been placed on administrative leave amid an internal affairs investigation into the events leading to the killing of Julie Minogue. The investigation is looking into why an officer did not resubmit an arrest warrant for Ewen Dewitt, the suspect charged with murdering...
Bronx man, 45, gets 15 years in prison for shooting 2 in head with illegal gun
A 45-year-old Bronx man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for shooting two victims with an illegal gun, the Department of Justice announced on Thursday.
Tap Tap Trap: Female Food Delivery Driver Escapes Knifepoint Robbery Attempt In Clifton
The tap-tap-tap that a female food delivery driver heard on her car window after being sent to a bogus address in Clifton was made by a teen with a knife who was looking to rob her, authorities said. The driver was already apprehensive when she couldn’t find the exact address,...
Police arrest Norwalk man for allegedly selling drugs
Police say they found and arrested Sequon Satawhite who matched tips they were given.
NYPD: Man fatally struck by excavator at construction site
According to the Department of Buildings, a new nine-story building is being built at the site where the incident took place.
Copiague Man Indicted For Pointing Gun At Officer, Selling Cocaine Out Of Home, DA Says
A 40-year-old man is facing felony charges after police said he pointed a loaded handgun at an officer and sold cocaine out of his Long Island home.Cory Tyson, of Copiague, was indicted on a series of drug and firearms charges, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Wedn…
greaterlongisland.com
Suffolk police arrest 18 members of Mastic-Shirley area gang accused of murder, theft
The suspect in a drive-by shooting outside the home of U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin is among 18 alleged gang members indicted for a series of crimes on Long Island that also include a murder, armed robberies and the theft of seven French bulldogs, Suffolk County officials announced Monday. The 148-count...
Long Island thief on the run with $25K in Walmart jewels
The jewelry was stolen from a locked case at the Walmart on Middle County Road in Middle Island on the night of Nov. 5, according to Suffolk County police.
Rikers inmate charged in attack that broke correction officer’s bones: DA
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A Rikers Island jail inmate was arraigned Thursday for his alleged attack on a correction officer, officials said. The officer suffered broken bones around his left eye socket in the Nov. 16 incident, authorities said. He also needed 16 staples for a laceration. At the time of the attack, officials said […]
Comments / 0