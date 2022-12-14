NEW YORK -- Police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a man after some kind of argument in an Inwood deli Thursday, all while the victim's daughter was in the store.The video shows one customer shouting at another with his hand tucked into his green jacket. He leaves, then seconds later he barges back in, takes out a gun and lunges at the other customer."I heard the shots, boom boom, twice," said a customer who asked to remain anonymous. "I'm still in shock."She says the victim's 9-year-old daughter was in the store with him, so when an...

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO