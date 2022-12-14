Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
localsportsjournal.com
Koehler’s 26-point performance sparks Whitehall to victory over Montague
The host Whitehall Vikings used a strong third-quarter surge to upend the Montague Wildcats on Thursday night. Whitehall turned a six-point halftime deficit into a lead after three quarters and cruised to a 58-48 victory over the Wildcats. The Vikings trailed 28-22 at the half, but an 18-4 third-quarter run...
localsportsjournal.com
North Muskegon dominates Hesperia for conference victory
North Muskegon allowed only eight first half points in a 60-14 win over Hesperia on Thursday evening. “We got out to a good start and were able to extend it each quarter,” North Muskegon coach Chuck Rypstra said. “Hesperia battled and did some good things, but we were ready and got the win.”
localsportsjournal.com
Robbins, Fowler post double-doubles in Holton win over Muskegon Catholic
Holton pulled away from Muskegon Catholic on Thursday evening and cruised to a 49-29 victory. The game was played at Muskegon Catholic. Holton jumped out to a 15-9 first-quarter lead and increased it to 31-15 at halftime. In the second half, the deficit grew as Holton led 41-26 at the end of the third quarter.
localsportsjournal.com
Kent City falls to Hopkins in boys’ basketball action
It was a rough night for the Kent City Eagles on Tuesday night in a 50-42 loss to Hopkins. The Eagles shot a dismal 5-for-13 from the free-throw line and a top player, Will Harrison, suffered an injury that is expected to keep him out of the lineup for a significant amount of time.
localsportsjournal.com
Berkey, Berndt lead Grand Haven past Traverse City West
The Grand Haven girls basketball team got by Traverse City West on Wednesday evening, 39-26. The game was played at Grand Haven. The Bucs jumped out to 9-2 lead by the end of the first quarter. They extended that lead to 22-9 by half by outscoring TC West 13-7 in...
localsportsjournal.com
Oakridge sweeps Montague in bowling action
MUSKEGON – — The Oakridge Eagles swept the Montague in bowling action at Sherman Bowling Center. The Eagles boys won 18-12 and the girls won 27-3. Despite splitting the Baker games, the Eagles won the regular matches with a score of 1470-1406. Montague’s Bryson Belinger led with a...
localsportsjournal.com
Montague boys win nonleague battle with Fruitport
The Montague Wildcats got off to a strong start on Tuesday night and posted a 47-39 boys basketball victory over the host Fruitport Trojans. Montague surged to an 18-9 lead after one quarter and increased that to 35-21 at the half. Fruitport was able to cut a few points off the deficit in the second half.
localsportsjournal.com
Grant sprints past winless Holton in boys basketball action
HOLTON– — The Grant Tigers blitzed Holton out of the gate in a 59-20 win on Tuesday night. “I’m looking forward to seeing more resilience from our team for the rest of the season,” said Holton coach Keith Swanson. Grant’s Oakley Obernauf led all scorers with...
localsportsjournal.com
Fruitport girls capture victory over Orchard View
The Fruitport Trojans used a strong second quarter and defeated the Orchard View Cardinals 36-25 on Tuesday night in girls’ basketball action. Orchard View led 4-3 after one quarter, but Fruitport surged ahead, 20-7, by halftime. Cambrie Hardy led OV with 12 points and five rebounds. Elizabeth Estelle had...
localsportsjournal.com
Mason County Central moves to 4-0 with win over White Cloud
Mason County Central’s girls basketball team stayed perfect Tuesday night with a 57-18 win over White Cloud. The non-conference game was played in White Cloud, where the home crowd saw the Indians suffer their first loss on the season. Defense was a key for the Spartans, who gained an...
localsportsjournal.com
Poised Spring Lake girls hang on for victory over Grant
The visiting Spring Lake girls’ basketball team kept its poise and toughness down the stretch and earned a 48-40 victory over the Grant Tigers. Spring Lake overcame turnovers and early foul trouble to lead 24-18 at the half. Grant pulled to within four points after three quarters. Ella Andree...
localsportsjournal.com
Whitehall wins bowling matchup over Holton
The Whitehall boys and girls bowling teams breezed by Holton in a WMC-Lakes matchup on Monday. The boys’ squad took down the Red Devils, 27-3 while the girls won, 25.5-4.5. Avery Gabriel led the Vikings with a high game of 189 while Gabe Ganos added a 178. Holton’s Ethan Legard and Aiden Moore had games of 169 and 164, respectively.
localsportsjournal.com
Balanced offensive attack leads Ravenna over Shelby
Three players scored in double figures for the Ravenna boys basketball team as the Bulldogs got their first win of the season with a 61-41 West Michigan Conference Rivers Division victory over Shelby at home Thursday night. Wyatt Young paced the Bulldogs with 14 points and was followed in the...
localsportsjournal.com
Freshman Adams hits 3-pointer late, Pentwater slips by Bear Lake
Only eight seconds were left on the clock in the fourth quarter when Pentwater girls basketball coach Joe Gorton called for a time out. The Falcons had made a defensive stop with his team trailing Bear Lake, 27-26 at home Wednesday night. Gorton turned to freshman Aubrie Adams, a junior...
localsportsjournal.com
Orchard View boys get first win, 62-55, over Newaygo
The Orchard View Cardinal boys posted a 62-55 victory over the Newaygo Lions for their first victory of the season. The non-conference game was played at Orchard View. Some big Orchard View three-point baskets left the Lions with too much ground to make up. In all, the Cardinals made 10 shots from beyond the 3-point line.
localsportsjournal.com
Orchard View gets road win over Manistee
Just when it seemed all was lost, the Orchard View boys basketball team picked itself off the floor and landed the knockout punch to the Manistee squad in Thursday night’s game. The Chippewas, who had led at the end of the first half for the first time this season,...
localsportsjournal.com
Manistee boys come up short against Frankfort
Manistee’s boys basketball team kept the game close, but in the end, Frankfort pulled out a narrow 52-47 victory over the Chippewas in a non-conference game Tuesday.,. The game was played in Frankfort. After trailing by as much as six points early, the Chippewas gained their first lead of...
localsportsjournal.com
NorthPointe Christian boys cruise past Muskegon Catholic
The Muskegon Catholic Central boys’ basketball team was outpaced by NorthPointe Christian on Tuesday evening. The Crusaders fell, 77-43. Muskegon Catholic came out and shot the ball well against a tough NorthPointe Christian squad and trailed 36-27 at the halftime break. MCC’s Braden Gustin led the offense with 18...
localsportsjournal.com
Grand Haven boys take down Dearborn; Sorrelle leads the way with 24 points
Grand Haven boys basketball coach Greg Immink saw a lot of good things from his team on Tuesday night. After a long trip to Dearborn, the Buccaneers turned in a solid performance, especially on defense, and gained a 64-45 victory over Dearborn. “We played really well defensively,” Immink said. “They...
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon falls to Mona Shores, Spring Lake in wrestling
The Muskegon wrestling team couldn’t find a win in an OK Blue/Green Conference quad on Wednesday. The Big Reds lost to Mona Shores, 42-27, and Spring Lake, 72-12. KeYaun Bradford, Nyzirre Wynn and Mario Totten went undefeated for Muskegon. Joshua Coleman, Lamar Bradford, TiJuanyeh Keyes and Malik Thompson finished...
Comments / 0