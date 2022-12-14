ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambria County Approaching Grim Record

Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees saying Wednesday that the County is on pace to potentially see a record number of overdose deaths this year. This comes despite a lot of aid meant to combat this. Lees says the work of First Responders has been commendable to save lives, but the fact that the County is still on pace to break a record amount of overdose deaths shows just how unmanageable the drug situation is in Cambria County and beyond.
Sandy Township and the City of DuBois receive grant for police department

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sandy Township officials announced a grant of $562,937 is coming to Sandy Township and the City of DuBois from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. This grant will directly assist with the integration of the city of DuBois Police Department and the Sandy Township Police. In November of 2021, […]
Cambria County receives over a million in criminal justice funding

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Criminal justice programs in Cambria County got a boost after they were awarded over a million dollars in funding. State Rep. Frank Burns, D-Cambria, announced on Thursday that the money will go towards the Johnstown Police Department, the Cambria County Child Advocacy Center, and Victim Services Inc. In total, $1,113,879 in […]
Clearfield County to receive $25,000 nonprofit award

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Over $3.9 million in funding to support security enhancement projects for 93 churches, synagogues, and other nonprofit organizations serving diverse communities and frequently targeted by hate crimes throughout the commonwealth. Among those to receive the funds is the Sons of Israel Congregation in Clearfield County. The congregation will receive $25,000. […]
Centre officials say ‘no’ to county health department

BELLEFONTE — There will be no Centre County Health Department, at least for the foreseeable future. Michael Pipe, chair of the Board of Commissioners, made the announcement during a recent meeting. “Although we had really compelling information and data on health information within Centre County, as we’ve talked through...
GANT: SCI Houtzdale Employee Charged in Contraband Case

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – An employee of the state prison in Houtzdale has been charged for bringing contraband into the facility. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Neil Johnathan Rudy, 41, who was employed as a food service instructor, was charged by agents of the state...
Police: Area Woman Scammed Out of $10K in Bradford Township

BRADFORD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating an incident in which an area woman was scammed out of $10,000 last week. According to a release issued by PSP Clearfield on Wednesday, December 14, the incident occurred near Egypt Road in Bradford Township, Clearfield County, around 6:26 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7.
Johnstown man pleads guilty to distributing crack-cocaine

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A Johnstown man has pleaded guilty in a federal court to charges of violating federal narcotics laws. United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced on Tuesday, Dec. 13 that Damian Jeffers Sr., 52, pleaded guilty before Senior United States District Judge Kim R. Gibson. Jeffers was found to have distributed […]
Clearfield man sentenced to a decade behind bars for dealing drugs

(WTAJ) — A Clearfield County man is facing a decade in prison after pleading guilty to federal drug charges. According to US Attorney Cindy Chung, 40-year-old Logan Mactavish has been sentenced to 120 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Mactavish was charged after allegedly distributing 500 grams of meth between July […]
Bedford man accused of assaulting a pregnant woman

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bedford man was locked up after police were called to UPMC for an assault against a pregnant woman. Police were called to UPMC Bedford Dec. 9 by staff over the assault of a woman that went into the hospital earlier that day. When talking to the woman, police said […]
POLICE IN INDIANA INVESTIGATING A HIT-AND-RUN

Indiana Borough Police are investigating a hit and run that happened Wednesday afternoon. Police say that at 2:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of School Street. They found the driver side mirror of the victim’s car was hit by a vehicle as it was parked along the roadway. The suspect vehicle is described as a light blue Honda Odyssey minivan driven by a white male driver.
Police Seek Info on Criminal Mischief at Local Church

PERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to an incident of criminal mischief in Perry Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, it was reported that a truck tractor pulling a semi dump trailer entered a parking lot on State Route 536 in Perry Township, Jefferson County, and caused damage to the asphalt around 3:42 p.m. on Friday, December 2.
Hearing continued for Johnstown man accused of tying up, assaulting women

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — The preliminary hearing was continued Tuesday for a Johnstown man accused of tying up and assaulting multiple women. Daniel Boyer was arrested in September after investigators say they discovered three women tied up in a trip-wired home along Ebensburg Road. Daniel Boyer faces charges related...
TWO INDIANA COUNTY DEFENDANTS FEDERALLY INDICTED ON DRUG CHARGES

Two defendants from Indiana County were indicted for federal drug charges this morning. Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi said in a news release that 52-year-old Eldon Sajko of Penn Run and 51-year-old James Emerson were both indicted by a federal grand jury this morning for federal offenses to drugs within the county.
