Read full article on original website
Related
wxxv25.com
Girl Scouts donate to Lord is my Help food pantry in Ocean Springs
This morning, a truck filled with donations rolled up to the Lord is my Help in Ocean Springs. The donations were provided by Girl Scouts serving in troops within the St. Martin-Ocean Springs area. Scouts collected more than 600 items and their donations will be used to stock the shelves of the ministry’s pantry.
wxxv25.com
Community honors fallen Bay St. Louis officers at candlelight vigil
At Bay High School’s football stadium, the community shines a light on dark days, following the deaths of Bay St. Louis Police Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Brandon Estorffe. As field lights went out, candlelight took the place of darkness, symbolizing the light the community carries as law enforcement...
wxxv25.com
Harrison County Career and Technical Center students give back to HSSM
To help spread some Christmas cheer, one school decided to head over to the Humane Society of South Mississippi and provide some Christmas gifts for their furry friends. Health science students at the Harrison County Career and Technical Center headed over to the Humane Society of South Mississippi in Gulfport to play Santa for all the cats and dogs at the shelter with their Cause for Paws drive. Tenth grader Riley Peleaz said, “A lot of animals get mistreated so we just wanted to do something for them because they really can’t give to us but you know they can lick us and give us love.”
wxxv25.com
American Cancer Society Action Network holds ‘Smoke Free Ocean Springs’ informational meeting
A group in Ocean Springs is working to convince city leaders to make the community smoke free. The American Cancer Society Action Network began the conversation and says according to their research, residents would support an ordinance banning smoking in all work places. Along with protecting the health of their...
wxxv25.com
Dunbar Village Nursing Home remembers the fallen Bay St. Louis officers
Dunbar Village Nursing Home in Bay St. Louis raised their flag today in memory of the fallen officers. The nursing home and resident Dennis Myer got together to plan the ceremony since it had a personal effect on Myer. Myer is a retired police sergeant from Jefferson Parrish Sheriff’s Office...
wxxv25.com
Joint funeral service for fallen Bay St. Louis officers
Funeral services for Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe have been announced for next week Wednesday, December 21st. It will be a joint service held at the Bay St. Louis Community Center on 301 Blaize Avenue. A public visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon and the...
wxxv25.com
City of Biloxi Holiday Open House this weekend
If you haven’t been to the Biloxi Visitor’s Center this holiday season, this weekend is the perfect opportunity to pop in. It is all decked out for Christmas and ready for a holiday open house. Here to tell us what to expect is Historical Administrator Bill Raymond.
WLOX
Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - During the early hours of Wednesday morning, 43-year-old Ocean Springs resident Amy Brogdon Anderson shot and killed Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe. The Bay St. Louis police officers were conducting a wellness check on Anderson, who was parked in front of a Motel 6 on Hwy 90 with a 10-year-old child in the vehicle.
wxxv25.com
‘Be the Match’ hosts pop-up event for potential bone marrow donors
The team with ‘Be the Match’ hosted a pop-up event today at the Ocean Springs Hospital to help find some potential bone marrow donors. The organization hosted the event in honor of a friend of a Singing River employee who is suffering from cancer. Employees, guests, and patients...
wxxv25.com
Bay St. Louis chief honors fallen officers as heroes
It was a somber spirit around Bay St. Louis this morning as officers and citizens alike continue to mourn the loss of two police officers killed in the line of duty on Wednesday. Chief Toby Schwartz talked about 34-year-old Sgt. Steven Robin and 23-year-old Officer Branden Estorffe, who were killed...
wxxv25.com
Several police departments escort fallen Bay St. Louis officers to funeral homes
Following the deaths of the two officers, members of several police and sheriff’s departments across the Coast made their way to the Mississippi Forensics Laboratory in Biloxi this afternoon to escort the fallen officers to their funeral homes. Officers from Bay St. Louis, Wiggins, Biloxi as well as members...
wxxv25.com
Bay St. Louis pays tribute to fallen police officers
There’s a somber mood in Bay St. Louis today as residents remember the lives of Bay St. Louis Police Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Brandon Estorffe. This morning, Chief Toby Schwartz paid tribute to the two fallen officers at a press conference. Chief Schwartz emphasized that the press conference...
Mississippi Press
News Briefs: Juveniles charged with burglary at Ocean Springs motorsports shop
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- Two juveniles have been charged with burglarizing an Ocean Springs motorsports dealership Monday night. According to police Capt. Ryan LeMaire, officers responded to a report of an alarm at Hall’s Motorsports on U.S. 90. Arriving on the scene, they found merchandise from the business in the parking lot. The front door showed obvious signs of damage.
wxxv25.com
Blake Pennock leaving Ocean Springs to become Gulfport head coach
GULFPORT, Miss. –After one of the best three-year runs of high school football the Gulf Coast has ever seen, Ocean Springs head coach Blake Pennock is leaving one powerhouse program for another. As first reported by WXXV, the Gulfport Admirals officially naming Pennock as their next head coach, following...
wxxv25.com
UPDATE: Timeline of the Bay St. Louis officer-involved shooting
The Mississippi Department of Public Safety has released an updated timeline of the fatal officer-involved shooting in Bay St. Louis- including the fact that the assailant Amy Anderson did not take her own life, but was shot in an exchange of gunfire. At approximately 2:30 a.m., Amy Anderson and her...
wxxv25.com
Charged with commercial burglary, vehicle theft
An 18-year-old Gulfport man has been charged with commercial burglary and motor vehicle theft following a burglary at an Ocean Springs powersports shop. Martaisa Reed was arrested and charged in connection to an incident which took place Monday. A vehicle was taken from the 3000 block of Government Street. Reed...
WLOX
“Their lives were not lost in vain.” Bay St. Louis police chief remembers slain officers
Tori and Chet give Swifties a treat in this week's episode and discuss the new Whitney Houston biopic. Cold Case: WLOX investigates the abduction, murder of Debra Gunter|Pt. 1. The gruesome crime scene photos still haunt investigators 44 years later. Cold Case: WLOX investigates the abduction, murder of Debra Gunter|Pt....
wxxv25.com
Air Force Thunderbirds to return to the Coast in 2023
The Air Force’s Thunderbirds will be roaring back across the Coast next year. The demonstration team posted their 2023 schedule on their Facebook page and they have April 29th and 30th as the dates for their stop in Biloxi. The last time they were on the Coast, the Thunderbirds...
Comments / 0