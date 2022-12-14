To help spread some Christmas cheer, one school decided to head over to the Humane Society of South Mississippi and provide some Christmas gifts for their furry friends. Health science students at the Harrison County Career and Technical Center headed over to the Humane Society of South Mississippi in Gulfport to play Santa for all the cats and dogs at the shelter with their Cause for Paws drive. Tenth grader Riley Peleaz said, “A lot of animals get mistreated so we just wanted to do something for them because they really can’t give to us but you know they can lick us and give us love.”

GULFPORT, MS ・ 22 HOURS AGO