Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman's Boyfriend Charged in Death of Her 4 Month Old Daughter: "I Thought I Could Trust Him"Briana B.Biloxi, MS
This Town in Mississippi Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensOcean Springs, MS
Walmart is Opening the "Store of the Future"Bryan DijkhuizenGulfport, MS
Related
wxxv25.com
Blake Pennock leaving Ocean Springs to become Gulfport head coach
GULFPORT, Miss. –After one of the best three-year runs of high school football the Gulf Coast has ever seen, Ocean Springs head coach Blake Pennock is leaving one powerhouse program for another. As first reported by WXXV, the Gulfport Admirals officially naming Pennock as their next head coach, following...
wxxv25.com
Heat for the Holidays winner gives prize to her aunt
Every year, the Heat for the Holidays Giveaway sponsored by WXXV, Geiger Heating and Air, and Trane gives a complete heating and air system to one lucky family on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. This morning, News 25 traveled to Moss Point to surprise the lucky winner. Although, this year was...
wxxv25.com
Air Force Thunderbirds to return to the Coast in 2023
The Air Force’s Thunderbirds will be roaring back across the Coast next year. The demonstration team posted their 2023 schedule on their Facebook page and they have April 29th and 30th as the dates for their stop in Biloxi. The last time they were on the Coast, the Thunderbirds...
wxxv25.com
Keesler AFB and Mississippi State team up for Coastal Resilience Project
A major project for the Back Bay shoreline will begin next month!. A national Coastal Resilience Fund Project has been awarded to Keesler Air Force Base in partnership with Mississippi State University. This project is one of seven national Coastal Resilience grants receiving a huge amount of funding. The purpose...
WLOX
Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - During the early hours of Wednesday morning, 43-year-old Ocean Springs resident Amy Brogdon Anderson shot and killed Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe. The Bay St. Louis police officers were conducting a wellness check on Anderson, who was parked in front of a Motel 6 on Hwy 90 with a 10-year-old child in the vehicle.
Closing, cancellations in south Alabama for severe weather
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Due to a level 4 risk of severe weather Wednesday, multiple offices have announced they are closing early. Mobile Arts Council The Mobile Arts Gallery closed at 2 p.m. because of the severe weather. The Wharf The Wharf Express, Ferris Wheel and Ice Skating Rink will be closed Wednesday. They will […]
wxxv25.com
12/16 – Jeff’s “Cold Weekend” Friday Midday News Forecast
It will be another bright and cool one this afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the 60s again with sunny skies. Clouds begin to roll in tonight. Mostly cloudy skies will be present tomorrow morning. There is a River Flood Warning in effect along the Pearl River in western Pearl River County & Hancock County.
WLOX
Cold Case: WLOX investigates the abduction, murder of Debra Gunter
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Twenty-year-old Debra Gunter was working the overnight shift at a Gautier convenience store when she was abducted and killed. We are keeping her story alive four decades later with a hope her family will get the much needed answers they deserve. “Somebody had to know this...
wxxv25.com
Girl Scouts donate to Lord is my Help food pantry in Ocean Springs
This morning, a truck filled with donations rolled up to the Lord is my Help in Ocean Springs. The donations were provided by Girl Scouts serving in troops within the St. Martin-Ocean Springs area. Scouts collected more than 600 items and their donations will be used to stock the shelves of the ministry’s pantry.
wxxv25.com
Dunbar Village Nursing Home remembers the fallen Bay St. Louis officers
Dunbar Village Nursing Home in Bay St. Louis raised their flag today in memory of the fallen officers. The nursing home and resident Dennis Myer got together to plan the ceremony since it had a personal effect on Myer. Myer is a retired police sergeant from Jefferson Parrish Sheriff’s Office...
wxxv25.com
Community honors fallen Bay St. Louis officers at candlelight vigil
At Bay High School’s football stadium, the community shines a light on dark days, following the deaths of Bay St. Louis Police Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Brandon Estorffe. As field lights went out, candlelight took the place of darkness, symbolizing the light the community carries as law enforcement...
This Town in Mississippi Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Mississippi, you should add the following town to your list.
Mississippi Press
News Briefs: Juveniles charged with burglary at Ocean Springs motorsports shop
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- Two juveniles have been charged with burglarizing an Ocean Springs motorsports dealership Monday night. According to police Capt. Ryan LeMaire, officers responded to a report of an alarm at Hall’s Motorsports on U.S. 90. Arriving on the scene, they found merchandise from the business in the parking lot. The front door showed obvious signs of damage.
wxxv25.com
Down trees at Biloxi VA Medical Center
At the Biloxi VA Medical Center, crews are working to clear debris from several down trees. Driving down Veterans Avenue, tree limbs and debris covered the roads. However, crews stood by to clean up and clear the roads after severe weather passed. There are no reported injuries at this time...
wxxv25.com
Several police departments escort fallen Bay St. Louis officers to funeral homes
Following the deaths of the two officers, members of several police and sheriff’s departments across the Coast made their way to the Mississippi Forensics Laboratory in Biloxi this afternoon to escort the fallen officers to their funeral homes. Officers from Bay St. Louis, Wiggins, Biloxi as well as members...
wxxv25.com
‘Be the Match’ hosts pop-up event for potential bone marrow donors
The team with ‘Be the Match’ hosted a pop-up event today at the Ocean Springs Hospital to help find some potential bone marrow donors. The organization hosted the event in honor of a friend of a Singing River employee who is suffering from cancer. Employees, guests, and patients...
wxxv25.com
City of Biloxi Holiday Open House this weekend
If you haven’t been to the Biloxi Visitor’s Center this holiday season, this weekend is the perfect opportunity to pop in. It is all decked out for Christmas and ready for a holiday open house. Here to tell us what to expect is Historical Administrator Bill Raymond.
wxxv25.com
Local business owner receives MGCAA Lifetime Achievement Award
Mississippi Gulf Coast Attractions Association presented J.J. Pierotich with the annual Lifetime Achievement Award. Mr. Pierotich is the owner and general manager of the iconic Sharkheads and Souvenir City. Sharkheads is a signature souvenir shop in Biloxi that has been in business for more than 30 years. Souvenir City has been on the Coast for more than 50 years and was acquired by the Pierotich family in 1983. “We try to be more than just a store. We also try to be a family destination that the families come in and we have picture points located throughout the store and underneath the store where they can take pictures inside of it. You hear the parents talking to the children about when they were kids that they went in there and the kids just love it.”
Comments / 0