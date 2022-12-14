Mississippi Gulf Coast Attractions Association presented J.J. Pierotich with the annual Lifetime Achievement Award. Mr. Pierotich is the owner and general manager of the iconic Sharkheads and Souvenir City. Sharkheads is a signature souvenir shop in Biloxi that has been in business for more than 30 years. Souvenir City has been on the Coast for more than 50 years and was acquired by the Pierotich family in 1983. “We try to be more than just a store. We also try to be a family destination that the families come in and we have picture points located throughout the store and underneath the store where they can take pictures inside of it. You hear the parents talking to the children about when they were kids that they went in there and the kids just love it.”

