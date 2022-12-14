Read full article on original website
Northern California police sergeant shoots self in police station
A Northern California police sergeant fatally shot himself inside the police station on Monday, according to city officials. A police motorcade was seen by local residents as Tiburon Police Department Sgt. Sean Christopher’s body was transported from the small town’s police station to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office coroner. Mayor Jack Ryan released a prepared […]
How a Marysville newspaper broke the story about a CHP commander's death
MARYSVILLE, Calif. — The death of a California Highway Patrol commander in Tennessee Saturday is under investigation, but who broke the story?. The Appeal-Democrat is a newspaper reporting on Sutter and Yuba County, and they were the first outlet to report on Julie Harding’s death. Often, local newspapers...
KCRA.com
Man accused of murder in Kentucky waives extradition hearing after Sacramento airport arrest
A Napa man arrested at Sacramento International Airport last Thursday has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of a man in Kentucky in September, officials said. The man he's accused of killing was the husband of a California Highway Patrol captain in the Yuba-Sutter area who was found dead over the weekend.
YAHOO!
Convicted Mississippi murderer, rapist Thomas 'Eddie' Loden executed by lethal injection
PARCHMAN -- At 6 p.m., the curtain rose in Room 54 of Building 17 at the Mississippi State Penitentiary. At 6:01 Thomas "Eddie" Loden spoke of remorse. At 6:03, Loden's eyes began to glaze over. At 6:05, his jaw dropped slightly. After seven more minutes of silence, Loden was pronounced dead at 6:12 by Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton.
YAHOO!
Trial for alleged leader of Hawaii crime syndicate set
Dec. 15—The alleged head of a Hawaii crime syndicate operating since the late 1990s and six purported co-conspirators pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a third superseding indictment ahead of their trial in April. The alleged head of a Hawaii crime syndicate operating since the late 1990s and six purported...
YAHOO!
TCPD: Woman arrested after 16th Street chase
Dec. 16—TRAVERSE CITY — A Williamsburg woman was arrested early Thursday on 16th Street after a foot chase with officers from the Traverse City Police Department. On Wednesday just before midnight, officers attempted to conduct a routine traffic stop of the 25-year-old driver, but she would not pull over, Sgt. Adam Gray said. Depending on the circumstances of cases involving minor infractions, police pursuit may be terminated to keep the community safe, he noted.
YAHOO!
St. Cloud man sentenced to 34 months in prison for drug possession after Dawson, Minnesota, traffic stop
District Court to 34 months in prison after a jury found him guilty in June of third-degree drug possession. Deronti Rogers Jr. was sentenced Oct. 13 by Judge Thomas Van Hon, who gave Rogers credit for 100 days served. A charge of knowingly failing to register as a predatory offender was dismissed. A lesser charge of driving after license cancellation was not adjudicated.
wymt.com
Police searching for multiple vehicles following theft in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one Eastern Kentucky county are looking for three vehicles involved in a recent theft. Officials with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that they are looking for a truck and trailer that was used to steal an excavator. You can...
A look at the emergency response in case of a 'megaflood' in the Sacramento region
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Atmospheric rivers, which are intensified by climate change, account for more than 90% of flood damages in California. These storms present the biggest threat to our low-lying areas sitting below levees. Liz Bryson is the Manager of Flood Operations at the California Department of Water Resources....
q95fm.net
Laurel County Woman Arrested for Public Intoxication, Yelling Outside Residence for an Hour
A woman from London was arrested Friday night for being drunk and yelling outside a residence for close to an hour. Laurel County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that 46 year old Tammy Michelle Martin of London was arrested after Sergeant Gary Mehler responded to a complaint of a woman who was intoxicated outside someone’s house and yelling loudly for almost an hour. The incident occurred 7 miles north of London, off Taylor School Road.
California witnesses watched blue-colored object from highway drive
A California witness at San Diego reported watching a blue, oval-shaped, object slowly moving northeast at about 4:04 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Investigation after toddler walks out of daycare, CA Dept. of Finance cybersecurity threat, rain & snow totals
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
fox56news.com
Boyd County man sentenced after over 40 grams of fentanyl-heroin mix found
ASHLAND, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Kentucky man was sentenced Friday after a fentanyl trafficking investigation. The Department of Justice said 38-year-old Thomas Bentley, of Ashland, was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Missing skier rescued from violent Sierra Nevada storm
(KTXL) — A quick and effective search resulted in the recovery of a missing skier near Alpine Meadows Ski Resort this past weekend, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 9 at around 8:50 p.m. reports came in of a missing skier and members of the Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue team and […]
Megaflood | California’s disaster in waiting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — When you think of California's climate, drought probably comes to mind first, but California has a long history of floods. Some floods were so punishing and relentless they crippled the state. New research indicates these "megafloods" are twice as likely in the future with a changing...
California man zip-tied and set on fire during carjacking, sheriff says
(KTXL) — A man was zip-tied at gunpoint and set on fire by at least three people that stole his vehicle late Wednesday in Northern California, according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office. The man had originally stopped to help a woman that flagged him down for help, sheriff’s officials said. It was around 10:55 […]
wymt.com
Part of Main Street in Hazard closed due to crash
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following a developing story in Perry County. Hazard Police tell WYMT officers are responding to a crash near the Combs Motel on North Main Street. We’re told the road is closed for the moment because one of the cars involved is on its top.
More Deadly Than Fentanyl, an Elephant Tranquilizer Drug Poses a Threat in Kentucky
A drug that is more potent than Fentanyl? Sounds impossible however it does exist and has popped up in the far eastern reaches of the Commonwealth. Carfentanil: What is it and why is it more fatal than Fentanyl?. This drug is the stronger cousin, if you will, of the well-known...
actionnewsnow.com
Missing man found dead near Mt. Shasta
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - A Mount Shasta man who was reported missing earlier this month was found dead near Mt. Shasta, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they found 69-year-old Steven Hobbs of Mount Shasta about 1 1/2 miles away from the Bunny Flat parking lot at Mt. Shasta.
q95fm.net
Drug More Lethal Than Fentanyl Founded in Eastern Kentucky
A deadly drug that is more powerful than fentanyl has been found Eastern Kentucky. The drug is a synthetic opioid called Carfentanil and is 100 times more lethal than fentanyl. According to Perry County Commonwealth Attorney Scott Blair, he was made aware of the drug presence in Perry County last...
