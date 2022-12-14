ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Northern California police sergeant shoots self in police station

A Northern California police sergeant fatally shot himself inside the police station on Monday, according to city officials. A police motorcade was seen by local residents as Tiburon Police Department Sgt. Sean Christopher’s body was transported from the small town’s police station to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office coroner. Mayor Jack Ryan released a prepared […]
TIBURON, CA
YAHOO!

Trial for alleged leader of Hawaii crime syndicate set

Dec. 15—The alleged head of a Hawaii crime syndicate operating since the late 1990s and six purported co-conspirators pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a third superseding indictment ahead of their trial in April. The alleged head of a Hawaii crime syndicate operating since the late 1990s and six purported...
HAWAII STATE
YAHOO!

TCPD: Woman arrested after 16th Street chase

Dec. 16—TRAVERSE CITY — A Williamsburg woman was arrested early Thursday on 16th Street after a foot chase with officers from the Traverse City Police Department. On Wednesday just before midnight, officers attempted to conduct a routine traffic stop of the 25-year-old driver, but she would not pull over, Sgt. Adam Gray said. Depending on the circumstances of cases involving minor infractions, police pursuit may be terminated to keep the community safe, he noted.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
YAHOO!

St. Cloud man sentenced to 34 months in prison for drug possession after Dawson, Minnesota, traffic stop

District Court to 34 months in prison after a jury found him guilty in June of third-degree drug possession. Deronti Rogers Jr. was sentenced Oct. 13 by Judge Thomas Van Hon, who gave Rogers credit for 100 days served. A charge of knowingly failing to register as a predatory offender was dismissed. A lesser charge of driving after license cancellation was not adjudicated.
DAWSON, MN
q95fm.net

Laurel County Woman Arrested for Public Intoxication, Yelling Outside Residence for an Hour

A woman from London was arrested Friday night for being drunk and yelling outside a residence for close to an hour. Laurel County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that 46 year old Tammy Michelle Martin of London was arrested after Sergeant Gary Mehler responded to a complaint of a woman who was intoxicated outside someone’s house and yelling loudly for almost an hour. The incident occurred 7 miles north of London, off Taylor School Road.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Boyd County man sentenced after over 40 grams of fentanyl-heroin mix found

ASHLAND, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Kentucky man was sentenced Friday after a fentanyl trafficking investigation. The Department of Justice said 38-year-old Thomas Bentley, of Ashland, was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
BOYD COUNTY, KY
FOX40

Missing skier rescued from violent Sierra Nevada storm

(KTXL) — A quick and effective search resulted in the recovery of a missing skier near Alpine Meadows Ski Resort this past weekend, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 9 at around 8:50 p.m. reports came in of a missing skier and members of the Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue team and […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Megaflood | California’s disaster in waiting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — When you think of California's climate, drought probably comes to mind first, but California has a long history of floods. Some floods were so punishing and relentless they crippled the state. New research indicates these "megafloods" are twice as likely in the future with a changing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
wymt.com

Part of Main Street in Hazard closed due to crash

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following a developing story in Perry County. Hazard Police tell WYMT officers are responding to a crash near the Combs Motel on North Main Street. We’re told the road is closed for the moment because one of the cars involved is on its top.
HAZARD, KY
actionnewsnow.com

Missing man found dead near Mt. Shasta

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - A Mount Shasta man who was reported missing earlier this month was found dead near Mt. Shasta, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they found 69-year-old Steven Hobbs of Mount Shasta about 1 1/2 miles away from the Bunny Flat parking lot at Mt. Shasta.
MOUNT SHASTA, CA
q95fm.net

Drug More Lethal Than Fentanyl Founded in Eastern Kentucky

A deadly drug that is more powerful than fentanyl has been found Eastern Kentucky. The drug is a synthetic opioid called Carfentanil and is 100 times more lethal than fentanyl. According to Perry County Commonwealth Attorney Scott Blair, he was made aware of the drug presence in Perry County last...

Comments / 0

Community Policy