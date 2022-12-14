Read full article on original website
Two Kalispell men hospitalized following shooting incident
The Kalispell Police Department received a report of a disturbance with a weapon in southwest Kalispell on Monday evening.
Fairfield Sun Times
Two men receive gunshot wounds after disturbance with a weapon report in southwest Kalispell
KALISPELL, Mont. - "On 12/12/2022, at approximately 2341 hours, the Kalispell Police Department received a report of a disturbance with a weapon in southwest Kalispell. Officers responded and located two males that had each sustained gunshot wounds. Both males were transported to a local medical facility for medical care. Kalispell...
Flathead Beacon
Law Enforcement Investigating Assault
Kalispell Police Department officers are investigating an incident that occurred last night and resulted in two men injured with gunshot wounds, according to a press release. Authorities responded to a report of a disturbance with a weapon in southwest Kalispell on Dec. 12 at approximately 9:40 p.m. where they found the two injured men who were then transported to a local medical facility.
Yahoo Sports
Man arrested after attempted break-in in Kalispell
Dec. 13—Police arrested a man last week who allegedly tried to break into the Kalispell home of a family he had previously threatened to kill. Prosecutors filed felony attempted burglary and criminal mischief charges against Seth Michael Musick, 27, following his Dec. 5 arrest. His arraignment in Flathead County District Court before Judge Dan Wilson is scheduled for Jan. 5.
NBCMontana
Crash in Flathead Co. leaves 73-year-old dead
MISSOULA, Mont. — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Flathead County near Whitefish on Wednesday afternoon. Officials said a southbound Toyota in the center lane on Highway 93 attempted to turn left into a private access in front of northbound traffic. A northbound Dodge Ram swerved...
Two Men Charged With Aggravated Burglary in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 09, 2022, at approximately 10:03 p.m., Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Lolo Hot Springs for an assault that had just occurred. The reporting party stated two males broke into their cabin and assaulted her husband, John Doe. She advised the two males left headed toward Lolo in a silver-colored Chevrolet truck. The suspects were identified as Doe’s brother, Donald DeGarmo, and Nicholas Platz.
Flathead Sheriff's Office patrol car struck by suspected DUI driver
A Flathead Co. Sheriff's deputy was injured after his patrol vehicle was hit by a suspected DUI driver in Somers Monday night.
1 person dies in crash on Highway 93 near Whitefish
One person was killed and two people were taken to the hospital following an accident on Highway 93 south of Whitefish.
Flathead Beacon
Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Adds Three More Deputies
The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) has added a total of three more deputies after county commissioners approved a sidebar request to the finalized budget earlier this fall, bringing the full staff to 66 compared to 63 last fiscal year, once all deputies are sworn in. County commissioners denied...
Crews searching for 87-year-old missing snowmobiler near Whitefish
Crews are searching for an 87-year-old snowmobiler who has been reported missing in the Whitefish area.
Flathead Beacon
Whitefish Man Dies While Snowmobiling in Canyon Creek
Search and rescue (SAR) teams on Dec. 14 recovered the body of an 87-year-old Whitefish man who was snowmobiling solo in Canyon Creek outside of the Whitefish Mountain Resort boundary after he was reported missing the day before, according to Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino. Two Bear Air located Charles...
Human remains found in home lost to fire near Polebridge
Human remains were found at the scene of a home that was leveled in a weekend fire north of Polebridge.
NBCMontana
2 suspects in Butte bank robbery appear in court
BUTTE, Mont. — Suspects in the Sept. 1 robbery of a Butte Wells Fargo branch made their first appearance in court. Caleb Bernhardt and Logan Nadasi, both 19, of Kalispell, pleaded not guilty Wednesday before Butte District Court Judge Robert Whelan. Bernhardt is charged with felony robbery, while Nadasi...
Fairfield Sun Times
Hungry Horse man dies after crash in front of Glacier International Airport
HUNGRY HORSE, Mont. - A man died after a two-vehicle crash in front of Glacier Park International Airport on Highway 2 East. A release from Flathead County said Ronald Long, 67, of Hungry Horse died at Logan Health due to injuries he got from the crash. Montana Highway Patrol is...
montanarightnow.com
Both lanes blocked on HWY 28 due to crash near Plains
PALINS, Mont. - A commercial vehicle crash is blocking both lanes on Highway 28 near Plains. The crash is located at mile-markers 0 to 10, Junction Montana 200-Plains to 6.25 miles south of Junction Montana Secondary 382 South, according to the Montana Department of Transportation. Road conditions are snow and...
Lake County Leader
Public Law 280 reaches "a breaking point"
Public Law 280, a unique agreement that has shaped law enforcement in Lake County and on the Flathead Reservation for nearly 60 years, has reached “a breaking point,” according to county officials. The agreement’s future may be dictated by a tangled web of legal and legislative actions, brought...
railfan.com
Montana’s Izaak Walton Inn Sold
ESSEX, Mont. — The Izaak Walton Inn, a historic lodge built to house Great Northern Railway laborers near Glacier National Park some eight decades ago, has been sold. Earlier this week, LOGE Camps, a Washington-based hospitality company purchased the property. The inn and surrounding land had been listed for sale back in March for $17.9 million, but that asking price was later lowered to $13.5 million.
Lake County planning to withdraw law enforcement from Flathead Reservation
Lake County Commissioners announced Friday they intend to initiate the process of withdrawing from a nearly 60 year-old agreement with the state over criminal jurisdiction over the Flathead Reservation. In both a release announcing the withdrawal and in a legal complaint filed against the state of Montana in the summer, Lake County says that the […] The post Lake County planning to withdraw law enforcement from Flathead Reservation appeared first on Daily Montanan.
A Montana Grizzly Wins Nationwide College Football Honor for 2022
A freshman wins the award. Enters transfer portal. Another freshman replaces him. Wins the award. May this one punt the portal miles from here. We join Griz Nation in congratulating University of Montana freshman punter Patrick Rohrbach of Kalispell. UM Sports Information Director Eric Taber informed us today (Wednesday) that Patrick has won the Football Championship Subdivision's (FCS) highest special teams honor, being named FCS Punter of the Year by the Augusta Sports Council.
