Kalispell Police Department officers are investigating an incident that occurred last night and resulted in two men injured with gunshot wounds, according to a press release. Authorities responded to a report of a disturbance with a weapon in southwest Kalispell on Dec. 12 at approximately 9:40 p.m. where they found the two injured men who were then transported to a local medical facility.

KALISPELL, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO