localsportsjournal.com
Berkey, Berndt lead Grand Haven past Traverse City West
The Grand Haven girls basketball team got by Traverse City West on Wednesday evening, 39-26. The game was played at Grand Haven. The Bucs jumped out to 9-2 lead by the end of the first quarter. They extended that lead to 22-9 by half by outscoring TC West 13-7 in...
localsportsjournal.com
North Muskegon dominates Hesperia for conference victory
North Muskegon allowed only eight first half points in a 60-14 win over Hesperia on Thursday evening. “We got out to a good start and were able to extend it each quarter,” North Muskegon coach Chuck Rypstra said. “Hesperia battled and did some good things, but we were ready and got the win.”
localsportsjournal.com
Koehler’s 26-point performance sparks Whitehall to victory over Montague
The host Whitehall Vikings used a strong third-quarter surge to upend the Montague Wildcats on Thursday night. Whitehall turned a six-point halftime deficit into a lead after three quarters and cruised to a 58-48 victory over the Wildcats. The Vikings trailed 28-22 at the half, but an 18-4 third-quarter run...
localsportsjournal.com
Oakridge sweeps Montague in bowling action
MUSKEGON – — The Oakridge Eagles swept the Montague in bowling action at Sherman Bowling Center. The Eagles boys won 18-12 and the girls won 27-3. Despite splitting the Baker games, the Eagles won the regular matches with a score of 1470-1406. Montague’s Bryson Belinger led with a...
localsportsjournal.com
Orchard View gets road win over Manistee
Just when it seemed all was lost, the Orchard View boys basketball team picked itself off the floor and landed the knockout punch to the Manistee squad in Thursday night’s game. The Chippewas, who had led at the end of the first half for the first time this season,...
localsportsjournal.com
Grand Haven girls upend Mona Shores with Berndt leading the way
Grand Haven’s Emerson Berndt poured in 19 points and led the Bucs to a 50-32 victory over the Mona Shores Sailors on Tuesday. Berndt added five rebounds to her 19 points. The Bucs jumped out to a 15-9 first-quarter lead and continued the momentum into a 29-20 halftime lead. Grand Haven never looked back as they extended the lead to 44-28 at the end of three quarters.
localsportsjournal.com
Robbins, Fowler post double-doubles in Holton win over Muskegon Catholic
Holton pulled away from Muskegon Catholic on Thursday evening and cruised to a 49-29 victory. The game was played at Muskegon Catholic. Holton jumped out to a 15-9 first-quarter lead and increased it to 31-15 at halftime. In the second half, the deficit grew as Holton led 41-26 at the end of the third quarter.
localsportsjournal.com
Fruitport falls to Hudsonville Unity Christian in bowling
The Fruitport boys and girls bowling team fell to visiting Hudsonville Unity Christian at Northway Lanes on Wednesday. The girls, still struggling with a limited roster, lost 26-4. Brynna Hanson led with scores of 190 and 162 while Raegan Dykstra had a 120 and 193. Also, Lil Borntreger posted a...
localsportsjournal.com
Balanced offensive attack leads Ravenna over Shelby
Three players scored in double figures for the Ravenna boys basketball team as the Bulldogs got their first win of the season with a 61-41 West Michigan Conference Rivers Division victory over Shelby at home Thursday night. Wyatt Young paced the Bulldogs with 14 points and was followed in the...
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon falls to Mona Shores, Spring Lake in wrestling
The Muskegon wrestling team couldn’t find a win in an OK Blue/Green Conference quad on Wednesday. The Big Reds lost to Mona Shores, 42-27, and Spring Lake, 72-12. KeYaun Bradford, Nyzirre Wynn and Mario Totten went undefeated for Muskegon. Joshua Coleman, Lamar Bradford, TiJuanyeh Keyes and Malik Thompson finished...
localsportsjournal.com
Freshman Adams hits 3-pointer late, Pentwater slips by Bear Lake
Only eight seconds were left on the clock in the fourth quarter when Pentwater girls basketball coach Joe Gorton called for a time out. The Falcons had made a defensive stop with his team trailing Bear Lake, 27-26 at home Wednesday night. Gorton turned to freshman Aubrie Adams, a junior...
localsportsjournal.com
Orchard View boys get first win, 62-55, over Newaygo
The Orchard View Cardinal boys posted a 62-55 victory over the Newaygo Lions for their first victory of the season. The non-conference game was played at Orchard View. Some big Orchard View three-point baskets left the Lions with too much ground to make up. In all, the Cardinals made 10 shots from beyond the 3-point line.
localsportsjournal.com
Kendall Zaveri scores 17 points in Shelby win over North Muskegon
“Shelby played Shelby basketball tonight,” said North Muskegon girls basketball coach Sarah Knuth after her Norsemen had lost to the Tigers, 40-28, Tuesday night. The game, which was a West Michigan Conference Rivers Division contest, was played in Shelby. “They pressed and played consistently aggressively,” Knuth added. “The first-quarter...
localsportsjournal.com
Montague boys win nonleague battle with Fruitport
The Montague Wildcats got off to a strong start on Tuesday night and posted a 47-39 boys basketball victory over the host Fruitport Trojans. Montague surged to an 18-9 lead after one quarter and increased that to 35-21 at the half. Fruitport was able to cut a few points off the deficit in the second half.
localsportsjournal.com
Hovey, Hicks lead Hart in rout over Ravenna
Despite being off for a week, the Hart girls’ basketball team didn’t show any signs of rust in registering a 63-15 victory over Ravenna on Tuesday night. It was a West Michigan Conference Rivers Division game played at Ravenna. The Pirates surged to a 30-4 lead at the...
localsportsjournal.com
Fruitport girls capture victory over Orchard View
The Fruitport Trojans used a strong second quarter and defeated the Orchard View Cardinals 36-25 on Tuesday night in girls’ basketball action. Orchard View led 4-3 after one quarter, but Fruitport surged ahead, 20-7, by halftime. Cambrie Hardy led OV with 12 points and five rebounds. Elizabeth Estelle had...
localsportsjournal.com
Grant sprints past winless Holton in boys basketball action
HOLTON– — The Grant Tigers blitzed Holton out of the gate in a 59-20 win on Tuesday night. “I’m looking forward to seeing more resilience from our team for the rest of the season,” said Holton coach Keith Swanson. Grant’s Oakley Obernauf led all scorers with...
localsportsjournal.com
Whitehall wins bowling matchup over Holton
The Whitehall boys and girls bowling teams breezed by Holton in a WMC-Lakes matchup on Monday. The boys’ squad took down the Red Devils, 27-3 while the girls won, 25.5-4.5. Avery Gabriel led the Vikings with a high game of 189 while Gabe Ganos added a 178. Holton’s Ethan Legard and Aiden Moore had games of 169 and 164, respectively.
localsportsjournal.com
Pentwater boys come up short against Brethren
Outsized and playing its second game in two days, the Pentwater boys basketball team battled Brethren down to the wire Tuesday night. Pentwater fell, 58-54 in a West Michigan D League game played at Brethren. The Falcons came out firing on all cylinders against the Bobcats in what has become...
localsportsjournal.com
Holton takes down Hesperia in first ‘Battle of M-120’
The Holton Red Devils girls’ basketball team captured the first-ever “Battle of M-120” with a 58-12 victory over the Hesperia Panthers. “It was nice to a start this tradition off with a win and we needed one,” Holton coach Robert Jordan said. “Coming off three straight losses, it’s always good to get back in the win column. I challenged my team defensively at the beginning of the game and I’m happy with the result.”
