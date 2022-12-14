Read full article on original website
Break-in reported to police and other reports
Dec. 16—Police received a report at 4:18 p.m. Wednesday of a window and screen that were broken and an apartment rummaged through at 605 Fountain St. Items were missing. Deputies received a report of theft by fraud at 10:41 p.m. Wednesday at 198 Second St. NE in Clarks Grove.
Reported drug bust in Janesville results in 10 felony charges
Dec. 15—WASECA — A Waldorf man was recently charged with 10 felonies among 16 total criminal charges after a reported car chase and drug bust in October near Janesville. Nathan Todd Holland, 37, faces the charges in Waseca County District Court. One felony is for drug sales, one is for fleeing police, one is for possessing burglary tools, and seven are for drug possession.
Man who hit law enforcement cars, fled scene in southeast Rochester Wednesday identified
Fled from Olmsted County Sheriff's deputies in southeast Rochester Wednesday night. as they were approaching him has been identified. Jesse James Johnson, 38, was located by Sheriff's deputies who knew he had a felony warrant for his arrest after locating his vehicle in the parking lot on the 1000 block of 15th Avenue Southeast just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14.
Bayport-based Andersen pays out $41.5M in profit sharing
Andersen Corp. employees got good news on Thursday, just in time for the holidays. The Bayport-based window and door manufacturer announced it had shared $41.5 million in profits in 2022. Eligible employees received $4,500 apiece – $1,000 per quarter, plus a $500 bonus this week – but employees had to be fully vaccinated to qualify.
