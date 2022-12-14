Fled from Olmsted County Sheriff's deputies in southeast Rochester Wednesday night. as they were approaching him has been identified. Jesse James Johnson, 38, was located by Sheriff's deputies who knew he had a felony warrant for his arrest after locating his vehicle in the parking lot on the 1000 block of 15th Avenue Southeast just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO