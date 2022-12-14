Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin State Fire Inspectors Association warns of fatal risks
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Christmas is around the corner, and with the use of open candles, plenty of cooking activity in kitchens and wood burning fireplaces lit up in many homes, the risks of potentially deadly fires is increasing dramatically,. The Wisconsin Fire Inspectors Association (WSFIA) urges residents to...
INTERVIEW: Schneider expands order for electric trucks
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay-based Schneider continues to innovate. Schneider recently expanded an order for electric trucks, the E-Cascadias, from 62 to 92 zero-emission vehicles for the company’s Southern California fleet. The shipping and logistics company has won numerous innovation awards. We talked with president and CEO...
Advocates push for more early child care funding
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Advocates are shining a lot on what they call a child care crisis in rural Wisconsin. The Council for a Strong America shared a new report during a visit to Precious Cargo Child Care Center Tuesday. The report lays out some of the challenges rural Wisconsin...
Doctor believes Wisconsin “tripledemic” cases are undercounted
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services released its latest surveillance report amid the “tripledemic” of the flu, RSV, and COVID-19. But a local doctor says those numbers may not tell the full story of what’s going on in the community. To quickly summarize,...
Wisconsin sausage shop recalls ham, bacon and pork products
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe in Rio is recalling nine packaged meat products sold at stores and farmers’ markets in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says the food may be adulterated -- meaning it may be contaminated or doesn’t meet legal standards -- and could result in serious health consequences. No illnesses have been reported by customers. The problem was discovered during a routine inspection by the state.
Green Bay was spared the brunt of the winter storm
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The winter storm didn’t hit Green Bay as hard as it hit other areas of the state. Still, the storm wreaked havoc in many parts of Wisconsin and Michigan. Heading north to the Upper Peninsula, Iron Mountain got four inches of snow, but it’s...
Rural Wisconsin's child care crisis
With so many respiratory viruses hitting hard this season, a local doctor wants more people who are under the weather to get tested. Christmas tree growers want military families to be able to put down roots no matter where they are. Father, son charged in family murder-for-hire plot. Updated: 4...
Roads snow-covered and slippery
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Highways and side roads are snow-covered and slippery Thursday morning after several inches of snow fell across Northeast Wisconsin. The Wisconsin 511 traffic map shows most major highways to be snow-covered. Areas along the lakeshore are listed as having slippery stretches. Several schools and organizations...
Snowmobilers urged to sled safely
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding snowmobilers to operate within their limits and stay sober on the trails this season. In 2022, there were 14 fatal snowmobile crashes, with 10 involving alcohol. Alcohol affects risk perception and reaction time. The state alcohol limit is .08 for all vehicle drivers, no matter whether a car, an ATV or a snowmobile is driven.
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: How to avoid scams and protect your holiday shopping purchases
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Consumer First Alert has tips to help you avoid shopping scams going around this holiday season. We spoke with Susan Bach of the Wisconsin Better Business Bureau to find out what you can do to protect yourself and your purchases. “We are continuing to see...
First major snowfall of the season bring lots of fun
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It doesn’t matter where you are in Wisconsin - the first snowfall of the holiday season created a winter wonderland and is bringing joy to plenty of people. While some folks preferred to stay indoors and avoid the roads today, others are putting on...
