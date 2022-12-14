Read full article on original website
localsportsjournal.com
Koehler’s 26-point performance sparks Whitehall to victory over Montague
The host Whitehall Vikings used a strong third-quarter surge to upend the Montague Wildcats on Thursday night. Whitehall turned a six-point halftime deficit into a lead after three quarters and cruised to a 58-48 victory over the Wildcats. The Vikings trailed 28-22 at the half, but an 18-4 third-quarter run...
localsportsjournal.com
North Muskegon dominates Hesperia for conference victory
North Muskegon allowed only eight first half points in a 60-14 win over Hesperia on Thursday evening. “We got out to a good start and were able to extend it each quarter,” North Muskegon coach Chuck Rypstra said. “Hesperia battled and did some good things, but we were ready and got the win.”
localsportsjournal.com
Robbins, Fowler post double-doubles in Holton win over Muskegon Catholic
Holton pulled away from Muskegon Catholic on Thursday evening and cruised to a 49-29 victory. The game was played at Muskegon Catholic. Holton jumped out to a 15-9 first-quarter lead and increased it to 31-15 at halftime. In the second half, the deficit grew as Holton led 41-26 at the end of the third quarter.
localsportsjournal.com
Berkey, Berndt lead Grand Haven past Traverse City West
The Grand Haven girls basketball team got by Traverse City West on Wednesday evening, 39-26. The game was played at Grand Haven. The Bucs jumped out to 9-2 lead by the end of the first quarter. They extended that lead to 22-9 by half by outscoring TC West 13-7 in...
localsportsjournal.com
Orchard View gets road win over Manistee
Just when it seemed all was lost, the Orchard View boys basketball team picked itself off the floor and landed the knockout punch to the Manistee squad in Thursday night’s game. The Chippewas, who had led at the end of the first half for the first time this season,...
localsportsjournal.com
Montague boys win nonleague battle with Fruitport
The Montague Wildcats got off to a strong start on Tuesday night and posted a 47-39 boys basketball victory over the host Fruitport Trojans. Montague surged to an 18-9 lead after one quarter and increased that to 35-21 at the half. Fruitport was able to cut a few points off the deficit in the second half.
localsportsjournal.com
Kendall Zaveri scores 17 points in Shelby win over North Muskegon
“Shelby played Shelby basketball tonight,” said North Muskegon girls basketball coach Sarah Knuth after her Norsemen had lost to the Tigers, 40-28, Tuesday night. The game, which was a West Michigan Conference Rivers Division contest, was played in Shelby. “They pressed and played consistently aggressively,” Knuth added. “The first-quarter...
localsportsjournal.com
Kent City falls to Hopkins in boys’ basketball action
It was a rough night for the Kent City Eagles on Tuesday night in a 50-42 loss to Hopkins. The Eagles shot a dismal 5-for-13 from the free-throw line and a top player, Will Harrison, suffered an injury that is expected to keep him out of the lineup for a significant amount of time.
localsportsjournal.com
Oakridge sweeps Montague in bowling action
MUSKEGON – — The Oakridge Eagles swept the Montague in bowling action at Sherman Bowling Center. The Eagles boys won 18-12 and the girls won 27-3. Despite splitting the Baker games, the Eagles won the regular matches with a score of 1470-1406. Montague’s Bryson Belinger led with a...
localsportsjournal.com
Sparta’s Wilson pours in 44 points in victory over Whitehall in boys basketball action
Host Sparta shot the lights out on Tuesday night and gunned down Whitehall 81-68 in boys basketball action. Sparta’s Jax Wilson lit it up for 44 points for the Spartans, which shot 57 percent from the floor, 50 percent from behind the 3-point line and 90 percent from the free-throw line.
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon falls to Mona Shores, Spring Lake in wrestling
The Muskegon wrestling team couldn’t find a win in an OK Blue/Green Conference quad on Wednesday. The Big Reds lost to Mona Shores, 42-27, and Spring Lake, 72-12. KeYaun Bradford, Nyzirre Wynn and Mario Totten went undefeated for Muskegon. Joshua Coleman, Lamar Bradford, TiJuanyeh Keyes and Malik Thompson finished...
localsportsjournal.com
Whitehall wins bowling matchup over Holton
The Whitehall boys and girls bowling teams breezed by Holton in a WMC-Lakes matchup on Monday. The boys’ squad took down the Red Devils, 27-3 while the girls won, 25.5-4.5. Avery Gabriel led the Vikings with a high game of 189 while Gabe Ganos added a 178. Holton’s Ethan Legard and Aiden Moore had games of 169 and 164, respectively.
localsportsjournal.com
Balanced offensive attack leads Ravenna over Shelby
Three players scored in double figures for the Ravenna boys basketball team as the Bulldogs got their first win of the season with a 61-41 West Michigan Conference Rivers Division victory over Shelby at home Thursday night. Wyatt Young paced the Bulldogs with 14 points and was followed in the...
localsportsjournal.com
Pentwater boys come up short against Brethren
Outsized and playing its second game in two days, the Pentwater boys basketball team battled Brethren down to the wire Tuesday night. Pentwater fell, 58-54 in a West Michigan D League game played at Brethren. The Falcons came out firing on all cylinders against the Bobcats in what has become...
localsportsjournal.com
Holton takes down Hesperia in first ‘Battle of M-120’
The Holton Red Devils girls’ basketball team captured the first-ever “Battle of M-120” with a 58-12 victory over the Hesperia Panthers. “It was nice to a start this tradition off with a win and we needed one,” Holton coach Robert Jordan said. “Coming off three straight losses, it’s always good to get back in the win column. I challenged my team defensively at the beginning of the game and I’m happy with the result.”
localsportsjournal.com
Shillinger cans 35 in Ludington win over Oakridge
Ludington’s boys basketball team started strong and finished that way in a 94-68 West Michigan Conference Lakes Division victory over Oakridge on the road Thursday. The Orioles established control early, outscoring the Eagles, 17-9 in the first quarter and then gaining a 23-22 edge in the second for a 40-31 lead at the half.
localsportsjournal.com
Ludington girls cruise past Montague
A balanced offensive attack was matched by a great defensive effort for the Ludington girls’ basketball team on Tuesday night. That paved the way for a convincing 49-18 non-conference win over Montague. The Orioles buried the Wildcats early and it only got worse as the night wore on. “Our...
