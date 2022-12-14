Read full article on original website
North Muskegon dominates Hesperia for conference victory
North Muskegon allowed only eight first half points in a 60-14 win over Hesperia on Thursday evening. “We got out to a good start and were able to extend it each quarter,” North Muskegon coach Chuck Rypstra said. “Hesperia battled and did some good things, but we were ready and got the win.”
Oakridge sweeps Montague in bowling action
MUSKEGON – — The Oakridge Eagles swept the Montague in bowling action at Sherman Bowling Center. The Eagles boys won 18-12 and the girls won 27-3. Despite splitting the Baker games, the Eagles won the regular matches with a score of 1470-1406. Montague’s Bryson Belinger led with a...
Robbins, Fowler post double-doubles in Holton win over Muskegon Catholic
Holton pulled away from Muskegon Catholic on Thursday evening and cruised to a 49-29 victory. The game was played at Muskegon Catholic. Holton jumped out to a 15-9 first-quarter lead and increased it to 31-15 at halftime. In the second half, the deficit grew as Holton led 41-26 at the end of the third quarter.
Orchard View gets road win over Manistee
Just when it seemed all was lost, the Orchard View boys basketball team picked itself off the floor and landed the knockout punch to the Manistee squad in Thursday night’s game. The Chippewas, who had led at the end of the first half for the first time this season,...
Balanced offensive attack leads Ravenna over Shelby
Three players scored in double figures for the Ravenna boys basketball team as the Bulldogs got their first win of the season with a 61-41 West Michigan Conference Rivers Division victory over Shelby at home Thursday night. Wyatt Young paced the Bulldogs with 14 points and was followed in the...
Shillinger cans 35 in Ludington win over Oakridge
Ludington’s boys basketball team started strong and finished that way in a 94-68 West Michigan Conference Lakes Division victory over Oakridge on the road Thursday. The Orioles established control early, outscoring the Eagles, 17-9 in the first quarter and then gaining a 23-22 edge in the second for a 40-31 lead at the half.
Koehler’s 26-point performance sparks Whitehall to victory over Montague
The host Whitehall Vikings used a strong third-quarter surge to upend the Montague Wildcats on Thursday night. Whitehall turned a six-point halftime deficit into a lead after three quarters and cruised to a 58-48 victory over the Wildcats. The Vikings trailed 28-22 at the half, but an 18-4 third-quarter run...
Pentwater boys come up short against Brethren
Outsized and playing its second game in two days, the Pentwater boys basketball team battled Brethren down to the wire Tuesday night. Pentwater fell, 58-54 in a West Michigan D League game played at Brethren. The Falcons came out firing on all cylinders against the Bobcats in what has become...
Berkey, Berndt lead Grand Haven past Traverse City West
The Grand Haven girls basketball team got by Traverse City West on Wednesday evening, 39-26. The game was played at Grand Haven. The Bucs jumped out to 9-2 lead by the end of the first quarter. They extended that lead to 22-9 by half by outscoring TC West 13-7 in...
Whitehall girls get by Manistee, 47-41
Whitehall staved off several Manistee runs on Tuesday night and escaped with a 47-41 girls’ basketball victory. The game was played in the West Michigan Conference Lakes Division. The Chippewas led at the half by outscoring the Vikings, 13-6 in the first quarter and 10-8 in the second to...
Montague boys win nonleague battle with Fruitport
The Montague Wildcats got off to a strong start on Tuesday night and posted a 47-39 boys basketball victory over the host Fruitport Trojans. Montague surged to an 18-9 lead after one quarter and increased that to 35-21 at the half. Fruitport was able to cut a few points off the deficit in the second half.
Manistee boys come up short against Frankfort
Manistee’s boys basketball team kept the game close, but in the end, Frankfort pulled out a narrow 52-47 victory over the Chippewas in a non-conference game Tuesday.,. The game was played in Frankfort. After trailing by as much as six points early, the Chippewas gained their first lead of...
Kendall Zaveri scores 17 points in Shelby win over North Muskegon
“Shelby played Shelby basketball tonight,” said North Muskegon girls basketball coach Sarah Knuth after her Norsemen had lost to the Tigers, 40-28, Tuesday night. The game, which was a West Michigan Conference Rivers Division contest, was played in Shelby. “They pressed and played consistently aggressively,” Knuth added. “The first-quarter...
LaVigne, Ladd lead Muskegon Catholic in dominant win over Muskegon Heights
The Muskegon Catholic Crusaders opened up a double-digit first-quarter lead and never looked back in a 53-24 win over the Muskegon Heights Tigers. The Crusaders opened the first eight minutes with a 16-6 lead. Muskegon Catholic doubled the lead in the second, 34-13. The Tigers’ offensive struggles continued in the third quarter as the Crusader lead ballooned to 46-15.
Orchard View boys get first win, 62-55, over Newaygo
The Orchard View Cardinal boys posted a 62-55 victory over the Newaygo Lions for their first victory of the season. The non-conference game was played at Orchard View. Some big Orchard View three-point baskets left the Lions with too much ground to make up. In all, the Cardinals made 10 shots from beyond the 3-point line.
Grand Haven girls upend Mona Shores with Berndt leading the way
Grand Haven’s Emerson Berndt poured in 19 points and led the Bucs to a 50-32 victory over the Mona Shores Sailors on Tuesday. Berndt added five rebounds to her 19 points. The Bucs jumped out to a 15-9 first-quarter lead and continued the momentum into a 29-20 halftime lead. Grand Haven never looked back as they extended the lead to 44-28 at the end of three quarters.
Whitehall wins bowling matchup over Holton
The Whitehall boys and girls bowling teams breezed by Holton in a WMC-Lakes matchup on Monday. The boys’ squad took down the Red Devils, 27-3 while the girls won, 25.5-4.5. Avery Gabriel led the Vikings with a high game of 189 while Gabe Ganos added a 178. Holton’s Ethan Legard and Aiden Moore had games of 169 and 164, respectively.
Grant sprints past winless Holton in boys basketball action
HOLTON– — The Grant Tigers blitzed Holton out of the gate in a 59-20 win on Tuesday night. “I’m looking forward to seeing more resilience from our team for the rest of the season,” said Holton coach Keith Swanson. Grant’s Oakley Obernauf led all scorers with...
Fruitport girls capture victory over Orchard View
The Fruitport Trojans used a strong second quarter and defeated the Orchard View Cardinals 36-25 on Tuesday night in girls’ basketball action. Orchard View led 4-3 after one quarter, but Fruitport surged ahead, 20-7, by halftime. Cambrie Hardy led OV with 12 points and five rebounds. Elizabeth Estelle had...
Grand Haven boys take down Dearborn; Sorrelle leads the way with 24 points
Grand Haven boys basketball coach Greg Immink saw a lot of good things from his team on Tuesday night. After a long trip to Dearborn, the Buccaneers turned in a solid performance, especially on defense, and gained a 64-45 victory over Dearborn. “We played really well defensively,” Immink said. “They...
