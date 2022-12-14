Read full article on original website
Shillinger cans 35 in Ludington win over Oakridge
Ludington’s boys basketball team started strong and finished that way in a 94-68 West Michigan Conference Lakes Division victory over Oakridge on the road Thursday. The Orioles established control early, outscoring the Eagles, 17-9 in the first quarter and then gaining a 23-22 edge in the second for a 40-31 lead at the half.
Orchard View gets road win over Manistee
Just when it seemed all was lost, the Orchard View boys basketball team picked itself off the floor and landed the knockout punch to the Manistee squad in Thursday night’s game. The Chippewas, who had led at the end of the first half for the first time this season,...
Oakridge sweeps Montague in bowling action
MUSKEGON – — The Oakridge Eagles swept the Montague in bowling action at Sherman Bowling Center. The Eagles boys won 18-12 and the girls won 27-3. Despite splitting the Baker games, the Eagles won the regular matches with a score of 1470-1406. Montague’s Bryson Belinger led with a...
Balanced offensive attack leads Ravenna over Shelby
Three players scored in double figures for the Ravenna boys basketball team as the Bulldogs got their first win of the season with a 61-41 West Michigan Conference Rivers Division victory over Shelby at home Thursday night. Wyatt Young paced the Bulldogs with 14 points and was followed in the...
Chye scores 31 to lead Mason County Central past Holton
Mason County Central’s boys basketball team jumped out to a 13-point lead at the end of the first quarter and rolled on for a 52-30 victory at Holton on Thursday night in the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division. The Spartans outscored the Red Devils, 13-7 in the second period...
North Muskegon dominates Hesperia for conference victory
North Muskegon allowed only eight first half points in a 60-14 win over Hesperia on Thursday evening. “We got out to a good start and were able to extend it each quarter,” North Muskegon coach Chuck Rypstra said. “Hesperia battled and did some good things, but we were ready and got the win.”
Koehler’s 26-point performance sparks Whitehall to victory over Montague
The host Whitehall Vikings used a strong third-quarter surge to upend the Montague Wildcats on Thursday night. Whitehall turned a six-point halftime deficit into a lead after three quarters and cruised to a 58-48 victory over the Wildcats. The Vikings trailed 28-22 at the half, but an 18-4 third-quarter run...
Manistee boys come up short against Frankfort
Manistee’s boys basketball team kept the game close, but in the end, Frankfort pulled out a narrow 52-47 victory over the Chippewas in a non-conference game Tuesday.,. The game was played in Frankfort. After trailing by as much as six points early, the Chippewas gained their first lead of...
Freshman Adams hits 3-pointer late, Pentwater slips by Bear Lake
Only eight seconds were left on the clock in the fourth quarter when Pentwater girls basketball coach Joe Gorton called for a time out. The Falcons had made a defensive stop with his team trailing Bear Lake, 27-26 at home Wednesday night. Gorton turned to freshman Aubrie Adams, a junior...
Kent City falls to Hopkins in boys’ basketball action
It was a rough night for the Kent City Eagles on Tuesday night in a 50-42 loss to Hopkins. The Eagles shot a dismal 5-for-13 from the free-throw line and a top player, Will Harrison, suffered an injury that is expected to keep him out of the lineup for a significant amount of time.
Robbins, Fowler post double-doubles in Holton win over Muskegon Catholic
Holton pulled away from Muskegon Catholic on Thursday evening and cruised to a 49-29 victory. The game was played at Muskegon Catholic. Holton jumped out to a 15-9 first-quarter lead and increased it to 31-15 at halftime. In the second half, the deficit grew as Holton led 41-26 at the end of the third quarter.
Berkey, Berndt lead Grand Haven past Traverse City West
The Grand Haven girls basketball team got by Traverse City West on Wednesday evening, 39-26. The game was played at Grand Haven. The Bucs jumped out to 9-2 lead by the end of the first quarter. They extended that lead to 22-9 by half by outscoring TC West 13-7 in...
Lundquist, Lane lead Oakridge past Fremont
The Oakridge girls basketball team collected their first WMC-Lakes victory over Fremont on Tuesday evening. The Eagles topped the Packers, 43-29. The Eagles owned a slim three-point advantage at the half, 19-16. After a sluggish third quarter that saw few points, the Eagles still maintained the lead, 24-18. Oakridge found...
Fruitport falls to Hudsonville Unity Christian in bowling
The Fruitport boys and girls bowling team fell to visiting Hudsonville Unity Christian at Northway Lanes on Wednesday. The girls, still struggling with a limited roster, lost 26-4. Brynna Hanson led with scores of 190 and 162 while Raegan Dykstra had a 120 and 193. Also, Lil Borntreger posted a...
Orchard View boys get first win, 62-55, over Newaygo
The Orchard View Cardinal boys posted a 62-55 victory over the Newaygo Lions for their first victory of the season. The non-conference game was played at Orchard View. Some big Orchard View three-point baskets left the Lions with too much ground to make up. In all, the Cardinals made 10 shots from beyond the 3-point line.
Montague boys win nonleague battle with Fruitport
The Montague Wildcats got off to a strong start on Tuesday night and posted a 47-39 boys basketball victory over the host Fruitport Trojans. Montague surged to an 18-9 lead after one quarter and increased that to 35-21 at the half. Fruitport was able to cut a few points off the deficit in the second half.
Grand Haven boys take down Dearborn; Sorrelle leads the way with 24 points
Grand Haven boys basketball coach Greg Immink saw a lot of good things from his team on Tuesday night. After a long trip to Dearborn, the Buccaneers turned in a solid performance, especially on defense, and gained a 64-45 victory over Dearborn. “We played really well defensively,” Immink said. “They...
LaVigne, Ladd lead Muskegon Catholic in dominant win over Muskegon Heights
The Muskegon Catholic Crusaders opened up a double-digit first-quarter lead and never looked back in a 53-24 win over the Muskegon Heights Tigers. The Crusaders opened the first eight minutes with a 16-6 lead. Muskegon Catholic doubled the lead in the second, 34-13. The Tigers’ offensive struggles continued in the third quarter as the Crusader lead ballooned to 46-15.
Whitehall wins bowling matchup over Holton
The Whitehall boys and girls bowling teams breezed by Holton in a WMC-Lakes matchup on Monday. The boys’ squad took down the Red Devils, 27-3 while the girls won, 25.5-4.5. Avery Gabriel led the Vikings with a high game of 189 while Gabe Ganos added a 178. Holton’s Ethan Legard and Aiden Moore had games of 169 and 164, respectively.
Fruitport girls capture victory over Orchard View
The Fruitport Trojans used a strong second quarter and defeated the Orchard View Cardinals 36-25 on Tuesday night in girls’ basketball action. Orchard View led 4-3 after one quarter, but Fruitport surged ahead, 20-7, by halftime. Cambrie Hardy led OV with 12 points and five rebounds. Elizabeth Estelle had...
