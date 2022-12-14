Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
WNYT
Antoine records milestone, Albany Academy for Girls records win in Colonial Council matchup
NewsChannel 13 All-Star and Schalmont Junior Karissa Antoine recorded her 1,000th career point while leading the Sabres with 27 points in a league match against Albany Academy for Girls. Saige Randolph scored 18 for the Bears, who got the team win on the road.
WNYT
Owner of Albany’s Central Warehouse faces critical deadline
The final deadline to fix the Central Warehouse is approaching, and this is the most important one. The owner, Evan Blum, needs to provide a final structural condition report to the city of Albany by Friday. Blum’s been ordered to make several significant repairs to the building, after it raised...
WNYT
Lake George mourning two prominent leaders
The Lake George-area is mourning two men who were champions of economic growth and environmental protection. Jeff Killeen, who was a leader of the Lake George Association and the Fund for Lake George, died Wednesday morning. Killeen was a driving force behind efforts to preserve and protect the lake. He...
WNYT
Legacy fund to honor Albany County murder victim raises $88,000
The Albany Medical College “Philip Rabadi Legacy Fund” has now raised more than $88,000. The fund was started in honor of Rabadi, 35, a New Scotland man who was murdered earlier this year. The money goes towards supporting scholarships for students at Albany Medical College. Rabadi received his master’s degree from the school.
WNYT
Remains in Massachusetts confirmed to be missing Shaker High English teacher
Remains found in Lee, Massachusetts in September are Shaker High English teacher Meghan Marohn, says the chief medical examiner. The remains were in such bad condition, the medical examiner says they can’t determine how she died. However, foul play is not suspected. There is no sign of pre-death trauma....
WNYT
Albany welcomes new ‘hot chicken’ chain to Capital Region
The Capital Region is welcoming a new fast-food chain. Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening its doors in Albany this Friday. You’ll find the new location at 1206 Western Avenue. The chicken joint started as a stand in an East Hollywood parking lot and has now grown to more than 70 locations across the country.
WNYT
Downtown Troy gets $10 million in state funding
Gov. Kathy Hochul released renderings on Wednesday, talking about how $10 million in state funding will transform downtown Troy. The money will fund 11 projects in the Collar City. The governor says it will enhance the city’s vibrant arts and culture scene, improve walkability, provide better housing opportunities and expand...
WNYT
Children with disabilities get visit from Santa, Albany PAL
ALBANY — Children were gathered for the big visit, as members of the Albany Police Athletic League and Santa Claus came to the Center for Disability Services in Albany, bringing gifts. This is a 30-year tradition, with a recent two-year lapse. “You know the smiles on these children’s faces,...
WNYT
Beech-Nut demolition plans move ahead in Montgomery County
Montgomery County is set to award the contract to demolish the old Beech-Nut plant. It’s part of the redevelopment of the site, that sits off Exit 29 of the Thruway, in the town of Canajoharie. The work would be on the western part of the Beech-Nut plant. The plant...
WNYT
Rensselaer County executive discusses his cancer diagnosis
TROY — Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin says blood tests first signaled that something is wrong. He says he takes care of himself and gets regular checkups, but the last one showed something unusual. “So you know routine blood work, once a year, and PSA level was up, not...
WNYT
Code blue extreme called
The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society is calling a code blue alert for Tuesday night. Code blue is called when the temperature is expected to be less than 32 degrees, including wind chill. Homeless residents of Albany can go to Capital City Rescue Mission, the Lutheran Church or the IPH...
WNYT
Checking out the snowy conditions across the Capital Region
While some parts of the Capital Region only started to see some snow on Friday. Other areas have been piling up the snow since Thursday. As the snow fell around lunchtime on Friday, NewsChannel 13 had reporters across the area. Stella Porter went to Gloversville, Tessa Bentulan went to Bennington, and Dan Levy went to Saratoga Springs.
WNYT
To open or close, businesses prepare for snow
All Schoharie County Offices will be closed Friday due to the storm. But restaurants like, The Farmers Beef and Brew are tracking the storm day of before making a decision. The owner, Jennie Flagler says safety is a big concern. The restaurant normally opens at 11 am, but Flagler said...
WNYT
Hearing adjourned in New Scotland murder case; motion to dismiss charges pending
Attorneys appeared Wednesday in Albany County Court for a murder case that received national attention in April, when a man from New Scotland was found stabbed to death in his home. Jacob Klein, 41, is accused of murdering Philip Rabadi, 35, the husband of a woman police said Klein had...
WNYT
Schenectady teen remains missing as search enters third week
The search continues in Schenectady for Samantha Humphrey. The 14-year-old girl went missing on Nov. 25. Samantha’s family says she went to meet her ex-boyfriend in Riverside Park, in the Stockade section of Schenectady. Police have said that the young man is cooperating with the investigation. Schenectady Police and...
WNYT
Olana Historic Site to get $25 million upgrade
An historic jewel of Columbia County will be getting major upgrades totaling $25 million. Olana Historic Site was the 19th century home and studio of famed Hudson River School artist Frederic Church. Renderings show a new entry for visitors, outdoor terraces and paths through the 250-acre property in Hudson. The...
WNYT
Gloversville man arraigned in June murder
A Gloversville man has been arraigned in connection with a June murder. Thomas Quillan is accused of starting a fire in the back shed at 20 McKinley Place, to lure John Lee out of his home back in June. Police say Quillan then slashed Lee’s throat. Quillan was sent...
WNYT
Overdose leads to negligent homicide charge for Amsterdam man
An investigation into an overdose death in Amsterdam ends with a man in jail, charged with negligent homicide. A member of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded last June to a residence of a person unresponsive in car. Police say the victim died of a fentanyl overdose. Christian Vega,...
WNYT
Gloversville Code Blue shelter makes changes to better serve homeless
For the second winter season in a row, the city of Gloversville has had a Cold Blue shelter where homeless individuals can go. However, this winter, the shelter has made many changes to better accommodate the homeless population. NewsChannel 13 visited the shelter back in March. At the time, the...
WNYT
Trio convicted in Pittsfield homicide case
Three people were convicted Thursday in the Asiyanna Jones homicide case. The convictions confirm that Carey Pilot and Gary Linen exchanged gunfire on Dewey Avenue in Pittsfield back in October 2017. One of those bullets hit Jones, 22, killing her while sitting in a car. Linen was found guilty of...
Comments / 0