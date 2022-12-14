ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

WNYT

Owner of Albany’s Central Warehouse faces critical deadline

The final deadline to fix the Central Warehouse is approaching, and this is the most important one. The owner, Evan Blum, needs to provide a final structural condition report to the city of Albany by Friday. Blum’s been ordered to make several significant repairs to the building, after it raised...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Lake George mourning two prominent leaders

The Lake George-area is mourning two men who were champions of economic growth and environmental protection. Jeff Killeen, who was a leader of the Lake George Association and the Fund for Lake George, died Wednesday morning. Killeen was a driving force behind efforts to preserve and protect the lake. He...
LAKE GEORGE, NY
WNYT

Legacy fund to honor Albany County murder victim raises $88,000

The Albany Medical College “Philip Rabadi Legacy Fund” has now raised more than $88,000. The fund was started in honor of Rabadi, 35, a New Scotland man who was murdered earlier this year. The money goes towards supporting scholarships for students at Albany Medical College. Rabadi received his master’s degree from the school.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Remains in Massachusetts confirmed to be missing Shaker High English teacher

Remains found in Lee, Massachusetts in September are Shaker High English teacher Meghan Marohn, says the chief medical examiner. The remains were in such bad condition, the medical examiner says they can’t determine how she died. However, foul play is not suspected. There is no sign of pre-death trauma....
LEE, MA
WNYT

Albany welcomes new ‘hot chicken’ chain to Capital Region

The Capital Region is welcoming a new fast-food chain. Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening its doors in Albany this Friday. You’ll find the new location at 1206 Western Avenue. The chicken joint started as a stand in an East Hollywood parking lot and has now grown to more than 70 locations across the country.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Downtown Troy gets $10 million in state funding

Gov. Kathy Hochul released renderings on Wednesday, talking about how $10 million in state funding will transform downtown Troy. The money will fund 11 projects in the Collar City. The governor says it will enhance the city’s vibrant arts and culture scene, improve walkability, provide better housing opportunities and expand...
TROY, NY
WNYT

Children with disabilities get visit from Santa, Albany PAL

ALBANY — Children were gathered for the big visit, as members of the Albany Police Athletic League and Santa Claus came to the Center for Disability Services in Albany, bringing gifts. This is a 30-year tradition, with a recent two-year lapse. “You know the smiles on these children’s faces,...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Code blue extreme called

The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society is calling a code blue alert for Tuesday night. Code blue is called when the temperature is expected to be less than 32 degrees, including wind chill. Homeless residents of Albany can go to Capital City Rescue Mission, the Lutheran Church or the IPH...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Checking out the snowy conditions across the Capital Region

While some parts of the Capital Region only started to see some snow on Friday. Other areas have been piling up the snow since Thursday. As the snow fell around lunchtime on Friday, NewsChannel 13 had reporters across the area. Stella Porter went to Gloversville, Tessa Bentulan went to Bennington, and Dan Levy went to Saratoga Springs.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

To open or close, businesses prepare for snow

All Schoharie County Offices will be closed Friday due to the storm. But restaurants like, The Farmers Beef and Brew are tracking the storm day of before making a decision. The owner, Jennie Flagler says safety is a big concern. The restaurant normally opens at 11 am, but Flagler said...
SCHOHARIE COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Schenectady teen remains missing as search enters third week

The search continues in Schenectady for Samantha Humphrey. The 14-year-old girl went missing on Nov. 25. Samantha’s family says she went to meet her ex-boyfriend in Riverside Park, in the Stockade section of Schenectady. Police have said that the young man is cooperating with the investigation. Schenectady Police and...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Olana Historic Site to get $25 million upgrade

An historic jewel of Columbia County will be getting major upgrades totaling $25 million. Olana Historic Site was the 19th century home and studio of famed Hudson River School artist Frederic Church. Renderings show a new entry for visitors, outdoor terraces and paths through the 250-acre property in Hudson. The...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Gloversville man arraigned in June murder

A Gloversville man has been arraigned in connection with a June murder. Thomas Quillan is accused of starting a fire in the back shed at 20 McKinley Place, to lure John Lee out of his home back in June. Police say Quillan then slashed Lee’s throat. Quillan was sent...
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
WNYT

Overdose leads to negligent homicide charge for Amsterdam man

An investigation into an overdose death in Amsterdam ends with a man in jail, charged with negligent homicide. A member of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded last June to a residence of a person unresponsive in car. Police say the victim died of a fentanyl overdose. Christian Vega,...
AMSTERDAM, NY
WNYT

Trio convicted in Pittsfield homicide case

Three people were convicted Thursday in the Asiyanna Jones homicide case. The convictions confirm that Carey Pilot and Gary Linen exchanged gunfire on Dewey Avenue in Pittsfield back in October 2017. One of those bullets hit Jones, 22, killing her while sitting in a car. Linen was found guilty of...
PITTSFIELD, MA

