ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midlothian, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
streakingthelawn.com

Just how good is new UVA football quarterback Tony Muskett?

In order to address a thin quarterback room for the Virginia Cavaliers, Tony Elliott and his staff utilized the transfer portal to add Monmouth transfer Tony Muskett. The presumption is that Muskett will compete with rising junior Jay Woolfolk for the starting role. But what exactly is UVA getting out of their new quarterback acquisition and what does this mean for their outlook going forward? Let’s dive into it.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Target Kaveion Keys to Announce Commitment Friday Morning

Penn State Class of 2023 Target Kaveion Keys, a four-star linebacker from Varina High School in Richmond, Virginia, is announcing his commitment Friday morning at around 8:30 in his high school auditorium, he tweeted Thursday afternoon. Keys (6-foot-3, 205 pounds) had been committed to North Carolina, but de-committed earlier this...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Petersburg, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Windsor High School basketball team will have a game with Appomattox Regional Governor's School on December 14, 2022, 14:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
PETERSBURG, VA
Boomer Magazine

C’mon, Get Happy (Hour) at ML Steak

Do you like Happy Hour? Writer Steve Cook does, and his tale of a recent Happy Hour will come as no surprise to readers of his columns. True to form, he explores a new Richmond restaurant, ML Steak Modern Chophouse, and reviews its Happy Hour – and then some.
RICHMOND, VA
Tire Review

Tire Discounters Acquires Leete Tire & Auto’s 6 Locations

Tire Discounters is joining forces with Leete Tire and Auto, which now marks the company’s seventh acquisition in the state of Virginia. Leete Tire and Auto operates six retail outlets in Richmond (4), Petersburg (1) and Emporia (1). Leete Tire and Auto is one of the longest-standing tire and...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Parents of UVA shooting victim set to speak

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One month after three UVA student-athletes were gunned down on campus, the parents of one of the victims will speak out publicly later this week. The parents of D’Sean Perry plan to speak about their son for the first time at a news conference Thursday morning at 10:30.
RICHMOND, VA
Axios

Even more new restaurants for Richmond in December

After Saturday, Richmonders will have at least five new restaurants to try. 🍛 Kismet Modern Indian is now open Wednesday through Sunday for lunch, dinner and takeout and delivery in the former Perch spot in Scott's Addition. 🍝 ​​Sprezza — The much-anticipated Southern Italian pop-up turned brick and mortar...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Lamont Bagby drops out of 4th District race

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Delegate Lamont Bagby has officially dropped out of the race to fill the 4th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. In a statement released on Thursday, Del. Bagby officially endorsed state Sen. Jennifer McClellan to replace Donald McEachin, who died in November. Del....
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy