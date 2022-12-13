Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Richmond, Virginia removes its last public Confederate statueMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Henrico County Public Schools paying substitutes more because of teacher shortageMargaret MinnicksHenrico County, VA
2 Cannabist dispensaries have opened in Virginia within the past 2 monthsWatchful EyeVirginia State
Popular discount store chain opening another location in Virginia this weekKristen WaltersMidlothian, VA
'The Spinners' coming to Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Basketball: Tony Bennett nears Terry Holland’s all-time wins mark
With already 324 wins during his time at Virginia, Tony Bennett is just three victories away from becoming the school’s all-time winningest coach. UVA coaching legend Terry Holland laid the foundation and has held that distinction for years and years, but in as soon as a few weeks from now, the torch will be passed.
streakingthelawn.com
Just how good is new UVA football quarterback Tony Muskett?
In order to address a thin quarterback room for the Virginia Cavaliers, Tony Elliott and his staff utilized the transfer portal to add Monmouth transfer Tony Muskett. The presumption is that Muskett will compete with rising junior Jay Woolfolk for the starting role. But what exactly is UVA getting out of their new quarterback acquisition and what does this mean for their outlook going forward? Let’s dive into it.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Target Kaveion Keys to Announce Commitment Friday Morning
Penn State Class of 2023 Target Kaveion Keys, a four-star linebacker from Varina High School in Richmond, Virginia, is announcing his commitment Friday morning at around 8:30 in his high school auditorium, he tweeted Thursday afternoon. Keys (6-foot-3, 205 pounds) had been committed to North Carolina, but de-committed earlier this...
NBC News
Parents of UVA football player who was killed speak out
The parents of D’Sean Perry, one of the three University of Virginia football players killed four weeks ago, are speaking publicly for the first time with NBC News today. The family spoke with Kerry Sanders about their enduring pain.Dec. 15, 2022.
Petersburg, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
C’mon, Get Happy (Hour) at ML Steak
Do you like Happy Hour? Writer Steve Cook does, and his tale of a recent Happy Hour will come as no surprise to readers of his columns. True to form, he explores a new Richmond restaurant, ML Steak Modern Chophouse, and reviews its Happy Hour – and then some.
Tire Review
Tire Discounters Acquires Leete Tire & Auto’s 6 Locations
Tire Discounters is joining forces with Leete Tire and Auto, which now marks the company’s seventh acquisition in the state of Virginia. Leete Tire and Auto operates six retail outlets in Richmond (4), Petersburg (1) and Emporia (1). Leete Tire and Auto is one of the longest-standing tire and...
Verbal altercation sparks at A.P. Hill memorial site as crews remove pedestal, find remains
Tensions continue to swirl around the removal of Richmond's last Confederate statue, as an argument broke out at the A.P. memorial site on Tuesday morning.
Tensions rise on day 2 of A.P. Hill statue removal, remains recovered
On Tuesday, Dec. 13, bystanders gathered around the site where a statue of confederate general A.P. Hill had previously stood for over 130 years prior to its removal on Monday, Dec. 12. On the second day of the removal process, onlookers watched as crews — along with a descendant of Hill — unearthed Hill's remains.
Petersburg unveils casino proposal, more than twice the price of failed Richmond effort
Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham and casino operator Cordish Companies have unveiled a $1.4 billion proposal for a casino in the city, which has not yet gotten permission to build one.
NBC12
Parents of UVA shooting victim set to speak
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One month after three UVA student-athletes were gunned down on campus, the parents of one of the victims will speak out publicly later this week. The parents of D’Sean Perry plan to speak about their son for the first time at a news conference Thursday morning at 10:30.
Richmond restaurant tests new 3.5-day work week
The Cocky Rooster has switched to a 3.5-day work week for its full-time employees, owners Brett Diehl and Luke Phillips said.
Richmond gives toppled Christopher Columbus statue to Italian-American organization
Two years after it was toppled by protesters, Richmond City Council has given away a statue of Christopher Columbus to a local Italian-American organization.
Partial roof collapse to slow construction at Colonial Heights High School
From the outside of the school, a crack in the building is visible near the roofline of the old band room. From the inside, the weight of the roof is sagging down.
Richmond tenants face evictions unprepared, unrepresented, study finds
Of the 252 eviction cases observed by researchers in Richmond, just one tenant had legal representation. By contrast, nearly 85% of landlords had an attorney present when they made their case.
Richmond Police in Early Stages of 90 Day Blitz
Richmond Police in Early Stages of 90 Day Blitz
Even more new restaurants for Richmond in December
After Saturday, Richmonders will have at least five new restaurants to try. 🍛 Kismet Modern Indian is now open Wednesday through Sunday for lunch, dinner and takeout and delivery in the former Perch spot in Scott's Addition. 🍝 Sprezza — The much-anticipated Southern Italian pop-up turned brick and mortar...
NBC12
Councilwoman meets with Richmond residents concerned about road
"He loved his family, he loved his teammates and this is heartbreaking right now." As home heating costs rise this winter, experts offer advice to cut back on your bills. Better pay for teachers and cafeteria workers are on the way for Richmond Public Schools.
NBC12
Lamont Bagby drops out of 4th District race
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Delegate Lamont Bagby has officially dropped out of the race to fill the 4th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. In a statement released on Thursday, Del. Bagby officially endorsed state Sen. Jennifer McClellan to replace Donald McEachin, who died in November. Del....
Chesterfield gives final approval to 450 homes, new equestrian center
Chesterfield County gave final approval to 450 units of housing across three projects Wednesday night, including one massive mixed-use development in Clover Hill.
