FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KETV.com
18-year-old man dies in crash involving semitruck Friday morning near Waverly
WAVERLY, Neb. — An 18-year-old man is dead after a crash involving a semitruck Friday morning near Waverly, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office. Around 10:48 a.m., the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the crash on Highway 6 near N 162nd Street. Investigation showed that...
KETV.com
Omaha man seriously injured in stabbing, carjacked at knife and gunpoint
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said one man is seriously injured after getting carjacked and stabbed Wednesday night. Around 5:30 p.m., authorities said they responded to reports of a stabbing and carjacking at a Travel Inn near 108th and M streets. The male victim was carjacked at knife and...
KETV.com
Pedestrian dies after being hit by a vehicle in southwest Omaha on Tuesday
OMAHA, Neb. — A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in southwest Omaha on Tuesday night, according to authorities. Around 8:45 p.m., officers responded to a personal injury crash near 168th and Gold streets, Omaha police said. Investigation found that a pedestrian, identified as 41-year-old Michael...
klkntv.com
klkntv.com
Lincoln had a crash involving an impaired driver almost every day in 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is sharing an alarming statistic as more people gather for the holidays. Police say there was a crash involving an impaired driver almost every day in 2021. 337 drivers were arrested after drinking or using drugs following a wreck. Authorities say...
KETV.com
KETV.com
Papillion police officer hospitalized Thursday after dog bites her multiple times
PAPILLION, Neb. — A Papillion police officer is hospitalized Thursday after a dog bit her multiple times while she was responding to a call. The Papillion Police Department said the officer was performing a well-being check at a residence, located near Hickory Hill Road and Lexington Lane, around 11:26 a.m.
KETV.com
Omaha fire investigators make arrest in apartment arson investigation
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha fire responded to an apartment fire around 6:30 p.m. Thursday night, near 108th and Fort streets. Officials said the fire at a 24-unit apartment was started by an occupant's boyfriend. Fire investigators said they located the suspect, who's facing multiple charges: first-degree arson, theft, domestic...
WOWT
WOWT
Woman killed in crash near Fremont
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Fremont woman has died after a single-vehicle crash east of Fremont Wednesday night. Dodge County deputies say 23-year-old Amalia Cabrera of Fremont was driving eastbound on Highway 275, just south of Old Highway 8. Cabrera lost control of her 2016 Honda Civic and struck a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
KETV.com
Reward offered in Omaha police search for beauty shop bandit
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are on the search for a beauty shop bandit. It happened at a beauty store near 72nd and Jones streets Monday night. Investigators said the thief rushed in with a handgun already pointed at the clerk, demanding that she give him the money from the register.
iheart.com
KETV.com
Omaha police seeking suspect who allegedly robbed laundromat Wednesday
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed a laundromat Wednesday morning. Around 10:17 a.m., officers responded to a call from Anytime Laundry, located near South 96th Street and Park Drive, according to authorities. An employee told officers that a Black man in his...
KETV.com
Kidnapping suspect returns to Omaha after being arrested in Belize
OMAHA, Neb. — After being arrested in Belize last week, kidnapping suspect Aldrick Scott is back in Omaha Thursday night. Scott is accused of kidnapping 43-year-old Cari Allen — she was last seen in November. The flight arrived from Houston, where Scott had been held after being brought...
1011now.com
Lincoln truck stop ready for South Beltway traffic
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Construction began on the Lincoln South Beltway in 2020. Nearly three years and $352 million later, an 11-mile stretch of road has forever changed the flow of traffic south of Lincoln. “It’s pretty humbling, really, when you see the magnitude of everything,” said Peter Simmons, a...
WOWT
Omaha man indicted after laser pointer aimed at OPD helicopter
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man has been indicted in federal court to face charges for aiming a laser pointer at the police helicopter. Richard Detty, 33, has been charged with aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft at some point around the date of Oct. 24, 2021, according to court documents filed Tuesday.
KETV.com
House fire that sent family of 6 to hospital caused by unattended candle
OMAHA, Neb. — A house fire that sent a family of six to the hospital was caused by an unattended candle, according to the Omaha Fire Department. Crews reported four children were able to get out of the home, near 28th Avenue and Vane Street, before they arrived, and their parents had to be rescued from the back of the house.
News Channel Nebraska
Two Omaha men stopped for speeding in stolen car near Stanton, arrested on multiple charges
STANTON, Neb. -- Two Omaha men were stopped for speeding Tuesday evening, and were arrested on multiple charges in northeast Nebraska. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said around 6:10 p.m. they stopped a speeding car that was going 92 mph in a 70 mph zone, heading west on Highway 275 near Stanton.
