ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETV.com

Omaha man seriously injured in stabbing, carjacked at knife and gunpoint

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said one man is seriously injured after getting carjacked and stabbed Wednesday night. Around 5:30 p.m., authorities said they responded to reports of a stabbing and carjacking at a Travel Inn near 108th and M streets. The male victim was carjacked at knife and...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Pedestrian dies after being hit by a vehicle in southwest Omaha on Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. — A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in southwest Omaha on Tuesday night, according to authorities. Around 8:45 p.m., officers responded to a personal injury crash near 168th and Gold streets, Omaha police said. Investigation found that a pedestrian, identified as 41-year-old Michael...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln had a crash involving an impaired driver almost every day in 2021

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is sharing an alarming statistic as more people gather for the holidays. Police say there was a crash involving an impaired driver almost every day in 2021. 337 drivers were arrested after drinking or using drugs following a wreck. Authorities say...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Omaha fire investigators make arrest in apartment arson investigation

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha fire responded to an apartment fire around 6:30 p.m. Thursday night, near 108th and Fort streets. Officials said the fire at a 24-unit apartment was started by an occupant's boyfriend. Fire investigators said they located the suspect, who's facing multiple charges: first-degree arson, theft, domestic...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Pedestrian hit, killed by car in west Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Oregon man is dead after being hit by a car at 168th and Gold Tuesday night. Officers found 41-year-old Michael Thomas, of Tillamook, Ore., lying in the southbound lanes of 168th Street. They say he was struck by a 2021 Honda Ridgeline driven by 50-year-old Christopher Washburn of Omaha.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Woman killed in crash near Fremont

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Fremont woman has died after a single-vehicle crash east of Fremont Wednesday night. Dodge County deputies say 23-year-old Amalia Cabrera of Fremont was driving eastbound on Highway 275, just south of Old Highway 8. Cabrera lost control of her 2016 Honda Civic and struck a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Reward offered in Omaha police search for beauty shop bandit

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are on the search for a beauty shop bandit. It happened at a beauty store near 72nd and Jones streets Monday night. Investigators said the thief rushed in with a handgun already pointed at the clerk, demanding that she give him the money from the register.
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Oregon man hit, killed by pickup truck in west Omaha

(Omaha, NE) -- An Oregon man is killed after being hit by a pickup truck in west Omaha. Omaha Police say at 8:45 Tuesday night, officers were called to a personal injury crash near 168th and Gold, just north of Center, involving a pedestrian. Police say the investigation revealed that a pedestrian, 41 year old Michael Thomas of Tillamook, Oregon, was laying down on 168th and was hit by a southbound Honda Ridgeline. OPD says Thomas was taken to Bergan Mercy with life-saving measures in progress. Thomas was declared deceased shortly after arrival.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police seeking suspect who allegedly robbed laundromat Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed a laundromat Wednesday morning. Around 10:17 a.m., officers responded to a call from Anytime Laundry, located near South 96th Street and Park Drive, according to authorities. An employee told officers that a Black man in his...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Kidnapping suspect returns to Omaha after being arrested in Belize

OMAHA, Neb. — After being arrested in Belize last week, kidnapping suspect Aldrick Scott is back in Omaha Thursday night. Scott is accused of kidnapping 43-year-old Cari Allen — she was last seen in November. The flight arrived from Houston, where Scott had been held after being brought...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln truck stop ready for South Beltway traffic

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Construction began on the Lincoln South Beltway in 2020. Nearly three years and $352 million later, an 11-mile stretch of road has forever changed the flow of traffic south of Lincoln. “It’s pretty humbling, really, when you see the magnitude of everything,” said Peter Simmons, a...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha man indicted after laser pointer aimed at OPD helicopter

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man has been indicted in federal court to face charges for aiming a laser pointer at the police helicopter. Richard Detty, 33, has been charged with aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft at some point around the date of Oct. 24, 2021, according to court documents filed Tuesday.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

House fire that sent family of 6 to hospital caused by unattended candle

OMAHA, Neb. — A house fire that sent a family of six to the hospital was caused by an unattended candle, according to the Omaha Fire Department. Crews reported four children were able to get out of the home, near 28th Avenue and Vane Street, before they arrived, and their parents had to be rescued from the back of the house.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy