Maryland Weather: Winter Weather Advisory issued as Maryland braces for winter storm
BALTIMORE -- A significant ice storm is taking aim at Maryland.Your First Alert Weather Team has declared Thursday as an Alert Day because of slick conditions making for a problematic commute.Find local school closures and delays here.The main form of winter weather will be freezing rain. Please use extra caution as roads may appear wet but actually be icy.Brace for road closures and delays as you try to get to work and get the kids off to school.Plan for patchy ice in the Baltimore area to more widespread slick conditions further north and west.The highest ice totals will be in...
dcnewsnow.com
"Tripledemic": Staying safe on mass transit this winter
DC News Now's Joseph Olmo speaks with a medical expert about keeping yourself "tripledemic-free" during the holiday travel season. “Tripledemic”: Staying safe on mass transit this …. DC News Now's Joseph Olmo speaks with a medical expert about keeping yourself "tripledemic-free" during the holiday travel season. Therapist Brenda Chavis...
This Is the Poorest City in West Virginia
The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch – particularly those […]
Ohio and West Virginia state quarters could be worth $55
Your state quarter could be worth a pretty penny — or more than even 25 pretty pennies.
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Maryland was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Regional Chain Wegmans is Planning on Opening New Locations
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Maryland
Maryland does not have any lakes…natural lakes that is! All of the lakes in Maryland are man-made. Lakes constructed by people are often called reservoirs. Reservoirs are made by damming rivers and flooding the surrounding valley or area. Often towns had to be relocated or demolished to make room for the new “lakes”. Engineers would monitor how deep the reservoirs were and calculate the full pool level of the lake based on the capacity. The Liberty Reservoir located just northwest of downtown Baltimore is 144 feet deep at the deepest point, but is that the deepest lake in Maryland? What about Deep Creek Lake (it has “deep” right in its name!)? Deep Creek Lake is the biggest inland lake in Maryland but is it the deepest? Let’s find out about the deepest lake in Maryland.
Driver, 15, crashes into trooper's car on I-495 in Northern Virginia
VIRGINIA, USA — Virginia State Police is asking drivers to make #SmartChoices on the road this Thanksgiving holiday after a crash Tuesday involving a 15-year-old boy and trooper. The boy was driving without a license. The teen was headed down Interstate 495 in Northern Virginia Tuesday, Nov. 22, when...
This Charming Virginia Town Ranked One Of The Best Downtown Areas & Beat Major US Cities
A city's downtown area is typically the most popular destination with tons of things to do and restaurants to try. A travel website recently found that one small town outranked largely populated U.S. cities. Attractions of America listed what they feel are the top hotspots across the U.S. and found...
North Carolina’s top Christmas movie for 2022 is…
With December 25 inching closer, the list of each state's favorite Christmas movie is back.
Former Virginia first lady 'Jinks' Holton dies at 97
The family of Virginia "Jinks" Rogers Holton says the former Virginia first lady has died
Ever Forward captain who grounded ship on the Chesapeake has license suspended
Maryland has suspended the license of the captain who grounded the Ever Forward ship earlier this year on the Chesapeake Bay.
Eleanor, West Virginia, approves proposed sports complex
ELEANOR, WV (WOWK) – The Eleanor Town Council approved a project to build a sports complex at the end of Eleanor Industrial Park Road, according to Mayor Cam Clendenin. He said the town plans to purchase 52 acres of land to build the facility, including sports fields and other features. “It’s going to be kind […]
Nats Park has transformed into a winter wonderland for the holidays
WASHINGTON — Nationals Park has been transformed into a winter wonderland for Enchant in Washington, D.C. More than 4 million lights fill the stadium to create an immersive holiday experience. “It is absolutely unbelievable to watch this event gets built,” said Heather Gordon, Enchant’s company manager. “Everything from the...
Holly Jolly Christmas? Maryland ranks among worst states for holiday cheer, study shows
BALTIMORE - Are you struggling to get into the Christmas spirit this year?Well, if so, It appears you're not alone.Maryland ranks among the worst states in the country for holiday cheer.We're ranked 41st, according to a new analysis by CenturyLink.That's an improvement from 46th last year.The company looked at Google searches for Christmas-themed activities, as well as shopping trends, charitable giving, music streaming and tweets about the holidays.New Hampshire was ranked No. 1 for the most spirit. Washington, D.C. came in last place.
Government Technology
Maryland Approves School District Plan for Virtual Snow Days
(TNS) — The Maryland State Department of Education has approved Frederick County Public Schools' plan to conduct up to three days of virtual instruction per year on snow days, but the district hasn't decided how it will implement the idea. The Frederick County Board of Education last discussed the...
scenicstates.com
9 Beautiful Waterfalls in Maryland Worth Seeing
Among all wonders of nature, waterfalls in Maryland are among my favorites. I’m a passionate hiker and I just love to walk in nature, no matter the destination. My best friend on the other hand has to know that at the end of a strenuous trail there’s something truly breathtaking to look at or snap a photo at.
3 people shot at Metro station in Washington, D.C., police say
The shooting comes after an off-duty FBI agent fatally shot a person at another station in downtown Washington.
outsidetheboxmom.com
5 Hidden Gems in Washington D.C.
Washington D.C. is a city full of history and culture, with landmarks and neighborhoods that are worth visiting. But with so much to see and do, it can be hard to know where to start. That’s why we’ve put together a list of five hidden gems in Washington D.C., places that you may not have heard of but are definitely worth checking out.
dcnewsnow.com
New Boeing and United deal means more jobs at Dulles
DC News Now's Joseph Olmo speaks with United Airline's Managing Director at Dulles, Henry Bird, and Managing Editor at travel site The Points Guy, Clint Henderson, about the local economic impact of the massive aircraft order. New Boeing and United deal means more jobs at Dulles. DC News Now's Joseph...
