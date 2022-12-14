Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
Mandy Rose Breaks Silence After NXT Championship Loss
While plenty of those in the wrestling world are commenting on tonight’s NXT Women’s Championship title change, now Mandy Rose has broken her silence. Mandy Rose popped on to Twitter after tonight’s episode of WWE NXT to break her silence after a devastating loss. Taking to Twitter...
ringsidenews.com
Adam Pearce Addresses Firing Bobby Lashley On WWE RAW
Adam Pearce is the voice of reason for everything that goes on in WWE nowadays, as his on-screen role as an authority figure is usually maintained. However, he is also at the receiving end of a lot of abuse at the hands of WWE Superstars, the latest being Bobby Lashley. Pearce ended up firing Lashley on RAW this week, and now he finally explained his actions.
PWMania
Jon Moxley Nearly Lost His Ear During Match Airing Tonight on AEW Rampage
AEW backstage interviewer Renee Paquette is encouraging fans to watch tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage, which was taped from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas, on Wednesday night. Paquette revealed in a tweet that her husband, Jon Moxley, almost lost an ear in a match against Sammy Guevara...
ringsidenews.com
Shawn Michaels Rewrote WWE NXT After Learning About Mandy Rose’s Extreme Subscription Content
Mandy Rose was one of NXT’s most improved female pro wrestlers since she won the NXT Championship last year. Rose had carried the title for 413 days and defended it ten times. Unfortunately, Mandy Rose was released by WWE, and this brought an end to get flourishing career. WWE Vice President of Talent Development Shawn Michaels rewrote this week’s NXT to get the title off Mandy Rose.
PWMania
Breaking News: Mandy Rose Released From WWE
Mandy Rose has been released by the WWE, according to a report by Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp. The report notes that the reason Mandy Rose was released by the WWE was due to the explicit content Rose was posting on her FanTime page. The WWE felt this was outside the framework of her contract.
PWMania
Charlotte Flair Continues to Tease Her WWE Comeback
Charlotte Flair has been pushed as a top WWE star for several years and has won multiple championships. She is currently on leave from WWE to spend time with her family and travel. Flair was last seen at WrestleMania Backlash, where she lost to Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s...
PWMania
Latest Backstage News on Mandy Rose’s WWE Release, Shawn Michaels’ Reaction to Content, More
Officials from WWE NXT reportedly met before Tuesday’s TV show to discuss Mandy Rose’s release. As PWMania.com previously reported, Rose was released by WWE this week, just hours after losing the NXT Women’s Title to Roxanne Perez in the NXT main event on Tuesday night, bringing her 413-day reign to an end. Rose was reportedly released by WWE because of the photos and videos she was posting to social membership platform FanTime, as officials felt they were in a difficult position due to the adult nature of the content, with the feeling that the content was outside the parameters of her WWE contract. The title change on Tuesday was a last-minute decision based on Rose’s release, rather than the original plan. You can read about Rose’s first post-release comments to fans, WWE’s prior knowledge of her FanTime domain, what Rose had been telling people in recent months about possibly getting in trouble for the content, and more by clicking here.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Director Of Longtime Creative Warns Fans Not To Miss Smackdown This Week
A key member of WWE’s creative team has issued a bit of a warning about how fans shouldn’t miss Smackdown this week. The Friday, December 16th episode of WWE Smackdown is being built around the return of the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The “Tribal Chief” Reigns hasn’t appeared on WWE television since he led The Bloodline to victory at Survivor Series in the Men’s WarGames match in the main event.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (12/16/22), Double Tapings Set
Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX will be broadcast live from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. SmackDown will air live tonight, but the December 23 episode will be taped due to the Christmas holiday. We’ll have live spoilers later tonight, and if you’d like to help, please e-mail me.
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Lost Respect For Jim Ross After Dark Side Of The Ring Episode
Jim Ross is credited as one of the greatest play-by-play commentators in the wrestling business. His long tenure and deliverance of all the wrestling action every week have been commendable. However, 2-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently took a major shot at JR for some comments he made about a former WWE executive after an episode of the Vice TV series Dark Side of the Ring about the Plane Ride From Hell.
411mania.com
WWE Reportedly ‘Underwhelmed’ By Recently Rehired Talent
According to a new report by Wrestlevotes, recently rehired WWE wrestlers may be not be performing as well as they were expected to. According to the report, Triple H in particular is said to be ‘underwhelmed’ by some of the talents, who have ‘underperformed’ since returning.
PWMania
Top Injured WWE Star Planning to Return Very Soon
Drew McIntyre addressed his injury status after originally being scheduled to team with Sheamus to challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the November 9 edition of SmackDown. McIntyre had a ruptured eardrum, which was revealed after he announced that he had not been medically cleared...
WWE Star Reportedly Released In Controversial Move
WWE has reportedly released Mandy Rose, who dropped the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez on Tuesday night. According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, Rose posted risque content on her FanTime page that the company deemed "outside the parameters of her contract." They reportedly felt they were "put in a tough position."
PWMania
Former WWE Writer Questions Whether John Cena Breaking WWE’s World Title Record Matters
From 2002 to 2017, John Cena was a full-time wrestler in the WWE before switching to a part-time schedule. Cena’s 16 reigns as WWE or World Heavyweight Champion are his most notable professional accomplishment, putting him on par with Ric Flair in terms of world title reigns. During the...
PWMania
Title Matches Revealed For Next Week’s WWE NXT, Tapings Taking Place Tonight
Two title matches and more have been revealed for next week’s WWE NXT episode that will be taped tonight. NXT aired live from the WWE Performance Center Tuesday night, but the brand will return to the arena tonight to tape the December 20 and December 27 episodes ahead of time. On January 3, NXT will resume live episodes. If you’re going to the NXT TV tapings this week and want to help with live spoilers, please e-mail us.
PWMania
Spoiler: Big Title Match Revealed For AEW Dynamite New Year’s Smash
The first match has been revealed for the New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Dynamite, which is scheduled for December 28 at the 1st Bank Center in Broomfield, Colorado. ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe will defend his AEW TNT Title against Wardlow in the New Year’s Smash.
PWMania
First Round Matches for PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2023 Revealed
The first round matches for the 2023 Battle of Los Angeles tournament have been announced by Pro Wrestling Guerrilla. It was previously reported there may be a Triple Threat in the opening round due to only 17 competitors being announced, as there was in 2008 where they did 1 Three-Way Dance in the first round instead of 8 singles matches. The Three-Way Dance for the 2023 BOLA has been confirmed by PWG, and it’s a big one with Bandido vs. Black Taurus vs. AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo.
PWMania
Jim Ross Says Vince McMahon Had a “Contentious” Relationship With Jim Cornette
Jim Ross recently discussed a variety of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During the podcast, Ross stated that Vince McMahon and Jim Cornette were never on good terms:. “Contentious. I don’t know that Corny’s relationship with Vince has ever changed. They never got along great, but I think Corny had respect for the business, therefore Vince got some of that respect as well for what he had built in WWE, creating an environment where a lot of people, like Cornette, myself, and others, could make a living in the things we loved to do, and that was work in pro wrestling.
PWMania
AEW TV Programming Will Reportedly Be Getting a New Look in January
This week, AEW made a significant acquisition when they signed Mike Mansury, formerly of WWE and Vice President of Global Television Production. Before Kevin Dunn left WWE, it was thought that he was being prepared to succeed him as the company’s Executive Producer and Chief of Global Television Distribution, as Dunn appeared set in his role for the foreseeable future.
PWMania
Early Estimate on Pay Per View Buys For ROH Final Battle 2022
Tony Khan presented his third Ring of Honor pay-per-view event last Saturday, Final Battle. According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer, the event had 25,000 pay-per-view buys (19,000 streaming and 6,400 cable) based on first-week estimates. Meltzer noted that first-week estimates are “always low in the end by five to 10 percent.”
