Public safety tops Wisconsin Attorney General’s list of 2023 priorities

MADISON, Wis. (WKBT)- Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is outlining his priorities for the next year. At the top of Kaul’s list is public safety.

The democrat says that includes continuing to make schools safer.

Kaul is proud of the Department of Justice’s Office of School Safety, and the “Speak Up, Speak Out” 24- hour confidential tip program.

However, the Attorney General says he needs state lawmakers to keep those programs going. “I think it’s vital that we continue that work. The funding that that office relies on is going to run out. It’s been relying on federal funds. Having that long-term state funding will ensure that resource remains available for schools across the state for years to come,” explains Kaul.

Also topping the A.G.’s priorities– investing in the criminal justice system by hiring more attornies, holding PFAS manufacturers accountable for polluting Wisconsin waters, and fighting to restore access to safe and legal abortion.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.