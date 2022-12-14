Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Adair Fish: New report reveals cops visited home prior to child’s deathLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
Historic home of nationally respected engineer, William B. Knight, and wife, Mary KnightCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
15 Kansas City Companies That Pay Over $15 an HourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Historic mansion of prominent Kansas Citian, August Meyer, became a part of the Kansas City Art InstituteCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The old Blue Ridge Mall shopping center used to be a large mall for the suburbs when it first opened in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
kcur.org
Missouri chamber encourages child care providers to offer health insurance to workers
The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe are encouraging more child care businesses to offer health insurance to help recruit employees. The number of child care workers has significantly decreased since the start of the pandemic, chamber officials said, and offering health benefits is one way to attract more people to the profession.
kcur.org
Missouri Secretary of State defends controversial library rule as critics warn of ‘slippery slope’
Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is pushing back against heavy criticism over a proposed set of regulations that would threaten state funding for libraries over "inappropriate" materials for minors. The period for public comment on those rules closes Thursday, Dec.15. “People can say what they want. I thought we'd...
kcur.org
University of Missouri aims to recruit 3,000 farms for climate-smart practices with USDA grant
The largest federal grant in University of Missouri history is focused on helping farmers implement climate-smart practices. The U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded the $25 million grant to the university’s two-year-old Center for Regenerative Agriculture earlier this fall. The project is one of 140 nationwide in a $3.1 billion...
kcur.org
Jackson County Republican wants to change Missouri Constitution to recognize same-sex marriages
With the right to same-sex marriage now protected by federal statute, a Jackson County Republican lawmaker believes it is time for Missouri to retire a portion of the state constitution that says the only valid marriages are “between a man and a woman.”. Rep. Chris Sander, R-Lone Jack, for...
kcur.org
Mid-Continent Public Library plans to build a new branch in Independence despite tight budget
After a contentious meeting, the Mid-Continent Public Library board voted to move forward with construction of a new branch in East Independence with nine members in favor and one abstention. The branch was promised to voters in 2016 when they overwhelmingly approved Proposition L — an 8-cent increase on a...
kcur.org
Treatment over punishment in Johnson County
Many people end up in the justice system because of mental health issues, drugs or PTSD from serving in combat. But jails and prisons aren’t usually well-equipped to treat those underlying issues. As KCUR’s Noah Taborda reports, that’s why some Kansas City-area jurisdictions are setting up specialty courts.
kcur.org
This is the first time the Kansas Water Authority has voted to save what's left of the Ogallala
COLBY, Kansas — The board that advises the Kansas governor and Legislature on water policy now says the state needs to dramatically cut farming irrigation to stop draining the Ogallala aquifer. The vote by the Kansas Water Authority on Wednesday signals a call for a major shift in state...
kcur.org
Kansas City Police Board names KCPD veteran Stacey Graves as chief after much-criticized search
Kansas City Police veteran Stacey Graves was sworn in as chief of police Thursday after the Board of Police Commissioners selected her during a closed door meeting. Graves, just the third woman to hold the top cop job, is the 48th chief in KCPD's 148-year history. KCPD has not hired a chief from outside the department since 1973.
kcur.org
Democratic Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly prepares to work with a GOP supermajority in 2023
After earning another term in office in November, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is getting ready to work across the aisle to pass items from her legislative agenda in 2023. Kelly knew she had skeptics, but the Democratic governor says she always believed she could win a second term sticking to her governing-from-the-middle message.
kcur.org
Kansas City's Parade of Hearts is returning in 2023 with 'a very diverse collection' of artists
As executive director Jenn Nussbeck puts it: “Kansas City really took the Parade of Hearts to heart.”. The idea for a public art installation of 5-foot-tall heart sculptures designed by Kansas City artists launched in 2021. This year, more than 150 hearts were installed in tourist destinations and neighborhoods across the metro.
kcur.org
This Kansas City protest group created a new model for police accountability
Every Friday around 6 p.m., as many Kansas Citians rush home from work and begin their weekends, the names of people killed by Kansas City police echo through downtown. “We wanted these names to just stay alive in everybody's minds,” says Steve Young, who started the somber tradition with his partner, Winifred Jamieson.
kcur.org
A Kansas City play explores the challenges, and comedy, of life after incarceration
In "Clyde's," now playing at the Unicorn Theatre in Kansas City, the titular diner boss hires four formerly incarcerated cooks, with a plot exploring the stigma, and transportation, housing and employment issues commonly faced by people reintegrating into society. "Thinking about these ways in which the social issues and social...
kcur.org
A Kansas City family created Wish-Bone Italian Dressing. It became an American obsession
For more stories like this one, subscribe to Hungry For MO on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. Before the supermarket aisles, before the ad campaigns, and before the iconic curvy bottle, there was just the Wishbone restaurant in Kansas City. A classy establishment located at 4455 Main Street, the Wishbone served...
kcur.org
Kelley Hunt gives the holidays a 'Kansas City flavor and feel' on her new blues album
Singer, songwriter and pianist Kelley Hunt started performing in the 1970s, and has played in clubs as well as jazz, blues and gospel festivals around the country. Her new, seventh recording marks a first for Hunt: a holiday album. “I've been wanting to do one for quite a while,” Hunt...
kcur.org
Qatar gives Kansas City a preview of the World Cup 'heavy lift' ahead
A group of Kansas Citians traveled to the World Cup in Doha, Qatar, this year with preparations in mind for the next tournament. Kansas City will be one of 16 North American host cities in 2026. Between pool play and a match or two in the knockout round, there could...
kcur.org
Here are the earworms that Kansas Citians can't get out of their heads
Marc Myers, music journalist and author of "Anatomy of 55 More Songs: The Oral History of Top Hits That Changed Rock, Pop and Soul," defines an earworm as a piece of music that continuously plays in your head after the song has been played or spoken about. According to the...
