Heber Springs, AR

Kait 8

Prosecuting Attorney-elect planning to restart drug task force

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Prosecuting Attorney-elect in Arkansas is hoping to get more drugs off the streets. Plans were revealed on Thursday, Dec. 15 regarding the reformation of a drug task force for Arkansas Judicial District 3. The district comprises Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph, and Sharp Counties. District 3 Prosecuting...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Tiny home village for homeless to be built in Pulaski County

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — We are continuing the conversation on the homeless problem in central Arkansas. Just over a week ago, the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced the removal of homeless camps near Little Rock and North Little Rock interstates. With overcrowded shelters, there aren't a lot of options...
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
whiterivernow.com

Chamber announces the return of Ferris Wheel to White River Wonderland

The 70-foot-tall Ferris Wheel is returning to White River Wonderland Dec. 16 through Dec. 23, according to the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce (BACC). In 2021, the Ferris Wheel attracted over five thousand riders during its ten-day run. Ferris Wheel riders came from as far away as California and Maine. Just fifty-five percent of riders hailed from the state of Arkansas, the chamber said.
BATESVILLE, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Special treats hidden in AGFC’s holiday stockings

LITTLE ROCK — Last week, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission hatcheries burned the midnight oil to transport 15,500 keeper-sized rainbow trout to Family and Community Fishing Program locations throughout the state as part of its annual winter fish stockings. Not only will these trout offer a great experience and tasty meal to those who frequent these ponds, but many have been marked with special tags to give a few lucky anglers an early gift for the holiday season.
ARKANSAS STATE
FOX 16 News

FOX Food Spotlight: Mackey’s Catfish opens 3rd location

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Central Arkansas food truck has opened its third location in the state. Mackey’s Catfish is now serving the Greenbrier community. The food truck is located at 110 S. Broadview in Greenbrier. There’s also a location in Russellville and Morrilton. Watch the video above for more information.
GREENBRIER, AR
arkadelphian.com

HISTORY MINUTE: Albert Pike

He was a Massachusetts man, but he fell in love with Arkansas. In the process, Albert Pike, the largely self-educated lawyer, writer, general, and adventurer became early Arkansas’ most outspoken and most famous promoter. Pike was born in Boston in 1809 to a modest family. While very intelligent and...
ARKANSAS STATE
whiterivernow.com

Batesville man cited for felony fleeing, 9 traffic-related misdemeanors

A Batesville man was arrested after a police chase that exceeded speeds in excess of 90 miles per hour. According to the incident report, Independence County Sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Ade spotted a vehicle with fictitious tags in the Sulphur Rock area on Dec. 12 and proceeded to stop the vehicle for a traffic check. However, the driver of the vehicle began evading the officer and his effort to pull the 2021 Ford Fusion over, the report said.
BATESVILLE, AR
neareport.com

Newport man sentenced to ten years in prison for possession of pipe bombs

LITTLE ROCK—A Newport man has been sentenced to ten years in prison for possession of an unregistered firearm after attempting to sell pipe bombs. Darius Balentine, 28, was sentenced yesterday afternoon by United States District Judge Lee P. Rudofsky. His codefendant, Wayne Riley, 27, of Pleasant Plains, was sentenced in November and also received the statutory maximum sentence of ten years.
NEWPORT, AR
neareport.com

Serial Killer William Miller?

William “Billy” Miller confessed to killing college student Rebekah Gould on or about Sept. 20, 2004 inside her ex-boyfriend’s house near the town of Melbourne. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Oct. 18. It turns out he confessed to at least five other murders...
MELBOURNE, AR
KTLO

Stuttgart officer killed in attempt to arrest Stone County man

A Stuttgart police officer is dead and an Arkansas State Trooper has been wounded during an attempt to arrest a Stone County man south of Stuttgart. According the to the Arkansas State Police, a vehicle pursuit began Wednesday night around 11 ended south of the city near Rieger Road when the suspect, 31-year-old Jacob Cole Barnes of Mountain View, abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot.
STUTTGART, AR
neareport.com

Suspected cop killer was previously arrested for aiming gun at police

Pipe Testing Positive for Methamphetamine Found During Arrest. Multiple families woke up to tragedy today as a Stuttgart officer was killed while in pursuit of a Stone County man later killed in a shootout with SWAT officers. Arkansas State Police say a vehicle pursuit that began about 11 PM Wednesday...
STUTTGART, AR
5NEWS

Be on the lookout for these common holiday scams

ARKANSAS, USA — With the holiday season upon us, scammers are prepared to take advantage of your kind holiday spirit. "No one is safe. No matter who you are or where you work" said Kirkham IT-Fort Smith Chief Marketing Officer Kindsey Haynes. "Unfortunately, around the holidays, charity scams are...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Tuesday night shooting leaves one dead in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Tuesday night shooting on South University Avenue in Little Rock has left one person dead, authorities said. According to the Little Rock Police Department, an adult black male was pronounced dead in the 4800 block of South University Avenue. Police said they responded to...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Sheridan woman arrested for hit-and-run accident

SHERWOOD, Ark. — 24-year-old Keydi Flores of Sheridan has been arrested for a hit-and-run accident that happened in Sherwood on December 9. According to police, the accident happened at 9:00 pm. when Flores was traveling eastbound on Kiehl Avenue. Flores hit Katrina Jones who was walking down the road,...
SHERWOOD, AR

