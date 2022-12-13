Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Prosecuting Attorney-elect planning to restart drug task force
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Prosecuting Attorney-elect in Arkansas is hoping to get more drugs off the streets. Plans were revealed on Thursday, Dec. 15 regarding the reformation of a drug task force for Arkansas Judicial District 3. The district comprises Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph, and Sharp Counties. District 3 Prosecuting...
Groundbreaking begins for new Cabot sports facility
Ground was broken on Friday for a new mega sports facility coming to Cabot.
Customers report high gas bills with Summit Utilities, company says the price of natural gas is rising
Customers in the Metro area say they’re frustrated after they received an abnormally high gas bill from a Little Rock utilities company.
Tiny home village for homeless to be built in Pulaski County
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — We are continuing the conversation on the homeless problem in central Arkansas. Just over a week ago, the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced the removal of homeless camps near Little Rock and North Little Rock interstates. With overcrowded shelters, there aren't a lot of options...
whiterivernow.com
Chamber announces the return of Ferris Wheel to White River Wonderland
The 70-foot-tall Ferris Wheel is returning to White River Wonderland Dec. 16 through Dec. 23, according to the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce (BACC). In 2021, the Ferris Wheel attracted over five thousand riders during its ten-day run. Ferris Wheel riders came from as far away as California and Maine. Just fifty-five percent of riders hailed from the state of Arkansas, the chamber said.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Special treats hidden in AGFC’s holiday stockings
LITTLE ROCK — Last week, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission hatcheries burned the midnight oil to transport 15,500 keeper-sized rainbow trout to Family and Community Fishing Program locations throughout the state as part of its annual winter fish stockings. Not only will these trout offer a great experience and tasty meal to those who frequent these ponds, but many have been marked with special tags to give a few lucky anglers an early gift for the holiday season.
KATV
North Little Rock mother pleads for help after landlord won't assist with $700 water bill
North Little Rock (KATV) — A North Little Rock woman is asking for help with the problems she's facing after receiving a $700 water bill that her landlord refuses to pay. Brandy Trice told KATV some of the issues she's dealing with include cracks in the ceiling, multiple leaks around the home, and not being able to turn on central air or heat.
FOX Food Spotlight: Mackey’s Catfish opens 3rd location
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Central Arkansas food truck has opened its third location in the state. Mackey’s Catfish is now serving the Greenbrier community. The food truck is located at 110 S. Broadview in Greenbrier. There’s also a location in Russellville and Morrilton. Watch the video above for more information.
arkadelphian.com
HISTORY MINUTE: Albert Pike
He was a Massachusetts man, but he fell in love with Arkansas. In the process, Albert Pike, the largely self-educated lawyer, writer, general, and adventurer became early Arkansas’ most outspoken and most famous promoter. Pike was born in Boston in 1809 to a modest family. While very intelligent and...
KATV
Sherwood police need the public to assist in identifying Academy Sports thieves
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Sherwood Police Department announced Thursday they need the public to help them with identifying individuals who stole from Academy Sports. According to police, the individuals entered the store on multiple occasions and stole clothing. If you have information or know someone that can provide...
whiterivernow.com
Batesville man cited for felony fleeing, 9 traffic-related misdemeanors
A Batesville man was arrested after a police chase that exceeded speeds in excess of 90 miles per hour. According to the incident report, Independence County Sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Ade spotted a vehicle with fictitious tags in the Sulphur Rock area on Dec. 12 and proceeded to stop the vehicle for a traffic check. However, the driver of the vehicle began evading the officer and his effort to pull the 2021 Ford Fusion over, the report said.
neareport.com
Newport man sentenced to ten years in prison for possession of pipe bombs
LITTLE ROCK—A Newport man has been sentenced to ten years in prison for possession of an unregistered firearm after attempting to sell pipe bombs. Darius Balentine, 28, was sentenced yesterday afternoon by United States District Judge Lee P. Rudofsky. His codefendant, Wayne Riley, 27, of Pleasant Plains, was sentenced in November and also received the statutory maximum sentence of ten years.
neareport.com
Serial Killer William Miller?
William “Billy” Miller confessed to killing college student Rebekah Gould on or about Sept. 20, 2004 inside her ex-boyfriend’s house near the town of Melbourne. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Oct. 18. It turns out he confessed to at least five other murders...
KTLO
Stuttgart officer killed in attempt to arrest Stone County man
A Stuttgart police officer is dead and an Arkansas State Trooper has been wounded during an attempt to arrest a Stone County man south of Stuttgart. According the to the Arkansas State Police, a vehicle pursuit began Wednesday night around 11 ended south of the city near Rieger Road when the suspect, 31-year-old Jacob Cole Barnes of Mountain View, abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot.
neareport.com
Suspected cop killer was previously arrested for aiming gun at police
Pipe Testing Positive for Methamphetamine Found During Arrest. Multiple families woke up to tragedy today as a Stuttgart officer was killed while in pursuit of a Stone County man later killed in a shootout with SWAT officers. Arkansas State Police say a vehicle pursuit that began about 11 PM Wednesday...
Be on the lookout for these common holiday scams
ARKANSAS, USA — With the holiday season upon us, scammers are prepared to take advantage of your kind holiday spirit. "No one is safe. No matter who you are or where you work" said Kirkham IT-Fort Smith Chief Marketing Officer Kindsey Haynes. "Unfortunately, around the holidays, charity scams are...
KATV
Tuesday night shooting leaves one dead in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Tuesday night shooting on South University Avenue in Little Rock has left one person dead, authorities said. According to the Little Rock Police Department, an adult black male was pronounced dead in the 4800 block of South University Avenue. Police said they responded to...
North Little Rock Police search for missing 27-year-old woman
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock Police Department has asked for the public's help in locating a missing woman. 27-year-old Kennedy Forrester was last seen and heard from on November 27. According to reports, she could possibly be driving a gray Ford Escape. Anyone with information...
Greenbrier man sentenced to life in prison for the grisly murder of his ex-girlfriend
BOONEVILLE, Ark. — During the trial, it was found that Morgan unlawfully broke a window to enter the home of his ex-girlfriend in September 2019. With intent, he murdered the woman with her children present before leaving the scene by stealing a vehicle. After a four-day jury trial in...
Sheridan woman arrested for hit-and-run accident
SHERWOOD, Ark. — 24-year-old Keydi Flores of Sheridan has been arrested for a hit-and-run accident that happened in Sherwood on December 9. According to police, the accident happened at 9:00 pm. when Flores was traveling eastbound on Kiehl Avenue. Flores hit Katrina Jones who was walking down the road,...
