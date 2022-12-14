Jackson Police need help identifying shoplifting suspect

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Do you know this person?

The Jackson Police Department is looking to identify the person pictured.

Police say the subject stole merchandise from the store on December 6, 2022.

Jackson Police did not state what the suspect stole nor which store he allegedly stole the items from.

Anyone with information is can contact Jackson Police Officer Goings at 517-768-8765 or sgoings@cityofjackson.org.

