Ann Arbor, MI

MLive.com

North Farmington basketball wears down Hamtramck, 60-39, for another comfortable win

FARMINGTON HILLS -- Through the first four games of the season, North Farmington boys basketball coach Todd Negoshian hasn’t had to sweat out the final minutes of a game. The latest example came on Thursday night when North Farmington steadily wore down Hamtramck for a 60-39 win to move the Raiders to 4-0 in front of a packed home gym. So far this season, no team has been within better than 13 points by the end of a game so far.
HAMTRAMCK, MI
MLive.com

Jonesville celebrates Tom Dunn for 300th win

JONESVILLE -- Tom Dunn was recognized following Tuesday’s girls basketball game for a milestone he hit last week. The Comets girls basketball coach won his 300th career game when they beat Homer 45-39 on Friday. Jonesville recognized the accomplishment by presenting Dunn with a basketball and a sign recognizing the milestone.
JONESVILLE, MI
MLive.com

After extended break, Michigan set for first-ever matchup with Lipscomb

ANN ARBOR -- Before Michigan plays a very familiar nonconference opponent, the Wolverines will face one for the first time in program history. Lipscomb comes to Crisler Center on Saturday (4:01 p.m. ET, BTN Plus), part of a quasi doubleheader with the Michigan women, who tip at noon ET against Appalachian State.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

4-star QB Sam Leavitt commits to Michigan State

Less than a week before the start of the early signing period, Michigan State now has a quarterback in its next recruiting class. Sam Leavitt, a four-star quarterback from West Linn High School in Oregon, announced his commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Thursday. The dual-threat committed to Washington State in July but picked up an offer from Michigan State last week, took an official visit to East Lansing over the weekend and decommitted from the Cougars on Wednesday.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

3-star CB Sean Brown flips commitment from Arizona to Michigan State

Michigan State continues to put together a late surge in recruiting. Sean Brown, a 2023 three-star cornerback from Simi Valley High School in California, announced his commitment to Michigan State via Twitter on Friday. He had been committed to Arizona since June but the Spartans extended an offer last week and he took an official visit over the weekend.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

3-star WR Aziah Johnson commits to Michigan State

A week before the start of the early signing period, Michigan State added to its next recruiting class. Aziah Johnson, a 2023 three-star wide receiver from Thomas Jefferson High School in Richmond, Va., announced his commitment to the Spartans on Wednesday. He took an official visit to East Lansing earlier this month.
EAST LANSING, MI
WolverineDigest

Michigan Quarterback Enters The Transfer Portal

The Michigan Wolverines now have five players who have entered the transfer portal, with the latest being quarterback Alan Bowman. According to reports, Bowman intends to stay with the team until the end of the season as Michigan prepares for the College Football Playoff semifinal against TCU. After two seasons...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

North Carolina transfer kicker Jonathan Kim commits to Michigan State

Michigan State just landed its second addition from the portal of the night. Jonathan Kim, a transfer kicker from North Carolina, announced his commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Wednesday. That was shortly after Wisconsin cornerback transfer Semar Melvin committed to Michigan State. It’s unclear if Kim, who has two years of eligibility left, will be a scholarship addition or a walk-on.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Milan announces new varsity soccer head coach

Milan announced Monday the hiring of Phil Hayes as the school’s new boys and girls varsity soccer head coach. Hayes previously served as the head coach of Riverview Gabriel Richard’s girls varsity team and boys junior varsity coach for Livonia Churchill. Hayes also has had stints as the...
MILAN, MI
MLive.com

Saginaw High hosts Grand Blanc in boys varsity basketball

Saginaw High hosts Grand Blanc in boys varsity basketball. Saginaw High’s boys varsity basketball team warms up before a high school varsity boys basketball game between Grand Blanc and Saginaw High in Saginaw on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Grand Blanc won with a final score of 69-37.Get Photo. 2...
GRAND BLANC, MI

