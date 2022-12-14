Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Fourth-quarter rally lifts Grass Lake boys over East Jackson
GRASS LAKE – A fourth-quarter run by Grass Lake helped the Warriors pick up a 56-44 win over East Jackson on Thursday in a Cascades Conference boys basketball game. The Warriors used a 12-0 run to turn what had been a five-point deficit into a seven point lead and kept pulling away from there.
MLive.com
North Farmington basketball wears down Hamtramck, 60-39, for another comfortable win
FARMINGTON HILLS -- Through the first four games of the season, North Farmington boys basketball coach Todd Negoshian hasn’t had to sweat out the final minutes of a game. The latest example came on Thursday night when North Farmington steadily wore down Hamtramck for a 60-39 win to move the Raiders to 4-0 in front of a packed home gym. So far this season, no team has been within better than 13 points by the end of a game so far.
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Jonesville boys stay unbeaten with win over Homer
The Jonesville boys basketball team remained unbeaten with a 44-40 win over Homer in Big 8 play on Thursday. The Comets and Trojans played to a 9-9 tie after one quarter and a 20-20 tie at halftime before Jonesville pulled slightly ahead in the second half.
MLive.com
Springport gets last basket to win wild back-and-forth game over Michigan Center
MICHIGAN CENTER -- Nine lead changes in the fourth quarter alone set the stage for one final basket in the nonconference girls basketball game on Wednesday between Michigan Center and Springport. Springport trailed by one with 20 seconds to go when Maddux Overweg found some room to drive the lane...
MLive.com
Detroit Catholic Central wrestling guided by ‘moxie’ and ‘family’ in state title quest
Mitch Hancock knows a thing or two about success in the sport of wrestling. The head coach of the prestigious Detroit Catholic Central wrestling program, Hancock has won eight state championships since 2010. In high school, Hancock was an individual state champion for Catholic Central as well, claiming the 160-pound...
MLive.com
Detroit Catholic Central wrestling tops shorthanded Davison, 58-19, with pins galore
NOVI -- Usually a highly-anticipated matchup, the wrestling match between Detroit Catholic Central and Davison was not as contentious as expected on Wednesday night thanks to Davison being severely shorthanded. With Davison cut down by illness and some injuries they are hoping are short term, Catholic Central still showed up...
MLive.com
Phoenix Glassnor’s big moments lead De La Salle basketball to 62-52 win over Saginaw Heritage
WARREN -- De La Salle coach Gjon Djokaj said before the game against Saginaw Heritage on Tuesday night that his young players needed to continue to step up. After graduating two starters and losing another to injury from last year’s state championship team, big shoes needed to be filled.
MLive.com
Jonesville celebrates Tom Dunn for 300th win
JONESVILLE -- Tom Dunn was recognized following Tuesday’s girls basketball game for a milestone he hit last week. The Comets girls basketball coach won his 300th career game when they beat Homer 45-39 on Friday. Jonesville recognized the accomplishment by presenting Dunn with a basketball and a sign recognizing the milestone.
MLive.com
After extended break, Michigan set for first-ever matchup with Lipscomb
ANN ARBOR -- Before Michigan plays a very familiar nonconference opponent, the Wolverines will face one for the first time in program history. Lipscomb comes to Crisler Center on Saturday (4:01 p.m. ET, BTN Plus), part of a quasi doubleheader with the Michigan women, who tip at noon ET against Appalachian State.
MLive.com
4-star QB Sam Leavitt commits to Michigan State
Less than a week before the start of the early signing period, Michigan State now has a quarterback in its next recruiting class. Sam Leavitt, a four-star quarterback from West Linn High School in Oregon, announced his commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Thursday. The dual-threat committed to Washington State in July but picked up an offer from Michigan State last week, took an official visit to East Lansing over the weekend and decommitted from the Cougars on Wednesday.
MLive.com
3-star CB Sean Brown flips commitment from Arizona to Michigan State
Michigan State continues to put together a late surge in recruiting. Sean Brown, a 2023 three-star cornerback from Simi Valley High School in California, announced his commitment to Michigan State via Twitter on Friday. He had been committed to Arizona since June but the Spartans extended an offer last week and he took an official visit over the weekend.
MLive.com
3-star WR Aziah Johnson commits to Michigan State
A week before the start of the early signing period, Michigan State added to its next recruiting class. Aziah Johnson, a 2023 three-star wide receiver from Thomas Jefferson High School in Richmond, Va., announced his commitment to the Spartans on Wednesday. He took an official visit to East Lansing earlier this month.
Michigan Quarterback Enters The Transfer Portal
The Michigan Wolverines now have five players who have entered the transfer portal, with the latest being quarterback Alan Bowman. According to reports, Bowman intends to stay with the team until the end of the season as Michigan prepares for the College Football Playoff semifinal against TCU. After two seasons...
MLive.com
North Carolina transfer kicker Jonathan Kim commits to Michigan State
Michigan State just landed its second addition from the portal of the night. Jonathan Kim, a transfer kicker from North Carolina, announced his commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Wednesday. That was shortly after Wisconsin cornerback transfer Semar Melvin committed to Michigan State. It’s unclear if Kim, who has two years of eligibility left, will be a scholarship addition or a walk-on.
MLive.com
Milan announces new varsity soccer head coach
Milan announced Monday the hiring of Phil Hayes as the school’s new boys and girls varsity soccer head coach. Hayes previously served as the head coach of Riverview Gabriel Richard’s girls varsity team and boys junior varsity coach for Livonia Churchill. Hayes also has had stints as the...
MLive.com
Saginaw High hosts Grand Blanc in boys varsity basketball
Saginaw High hosts Grand Blanc in boys varsity basketball. Saginaw High’s boys varsity basketball team warms up before a high school varsity boys basketball game between Grand Blanc and Saginaw High in Saginaw on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Grand Blanc won with a final score of 69-37.Get Photo. 2...
Sentencing for Michigan DT Mazi Smith delayed until after end of season
ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith won’t be sentenced for his misdemeanor weapons charge until after the end of football season, according to Washtenaw County court records. Smith’s sentencing hearing is now scheduled for 1:30 p.m., Jan. 12, in Washtenaw County 15th District Court before Judge...
BREAKING: Michigan State flips QB prospect from Pac-12 school
The Spartans have their quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class!
Michigan LB Mike Barrett updates his plans for 2023: ‘I’ve given it a lot of thought’
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — When the Michigan football team beat Ohio State last month, Jim Harbaugh turned to linebacker Michael Barrett during his postgame press conference and made a request: “Hope you come back next year!”. Three weeks later, the fifth-year player has yet to make his decision,...
BREAKING: Michigan lands major transfer commitment from another Big Ten school
Friday afternoon, the Michigan football team scored yet another significant pickup in the transfer portal, as Nebraska linebacker Ernest Hausmann announced his commitment to transfer to the Wolverines. Hausmann, who recorded 54 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and one fumble recovery as a true freshman for the Cornhuskers,...
