MLive.com
North Farmington basketball wears down Hamtramck, 60-39, for another comfortable win
FARMINGTON HILLS -- Through the first four games of the season, North Farmington boys basketball coach Todd Negoshian hasn’t had to sweat out the final minutes of a game. The latest example came on Thursday night when North Farmington steadily wore down Hamtramck for a 60-39 win to move the Raiders to 4-0 in front of a packed home gym. So far this season, no team has been within better than 13 points by the end of a game so far.
MLive.com
Fourth-quarter rally lifts Grass Lake boys over East Jackson
GRASS LAKE – A fourth-quarter run by Grass Lake helped the Warriors pick up a 56-44 win over East Jackson on Thursday in a Cascades Conference boys basketball game. The Warriors used a 12-0 run to turn what had been a five-point deficit into a seven point lead and kept pulling away from there.
MLive.com
Detroit Catholic Central wrestling guided by ‘moxie’ and ‘family’ in state title quest
Mitch Hancock knows a thing or two about success in the sport of wrestling. The head coach of the prestigious Detroit Catholic Central wrestling program, Hancock has won eight state championships since 2010. In high school, Hancock was an individual state champion for Catholic Central as well, claiming the 160-pound...
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Jonesville boys stay unbeaten with win over Homer
The Jonesville boys basketball team remained unbeaten with a 44-40 win over Homer in Big 8 play on Thursday. The Comets and Trojans played to a 9-9 tie after one quarter and a 20-20 tie at halftime before Jonesville pulled slightly ahead in the second half.
MLive.com
Detroit Catholic Central wrestling tops shorthanded Davison, 58-19, with pins galore
NOVI -- Usually a highly-anticipated matchup, the wrestling match between Detroit Catholic Central and Davison was not as contentious as expected on Wednesday night thanks to Davison being severely shorthanded. With Davison cut down by illness and some injuries they are hoping are short term, Catholic Central still showed up...
MLive.com
Springport gets last basket to win wild back-and-forth game over Michigan Center
MICHIGAN CENTER -- Nine lead changes in the fourth quarter alone set the stage for one final basket in the nonconference girls basketball game on Wednesday between Michigan Center and Springport. Springport trailed by one with 20 seconds to go when Maddux Overweg found some room to drive the lane...
Jackson men team-up to pass on boxing legacy
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – With every step and every jab, Karrin Davis and his team are teaching the next generation the ‘Wright Way’ of boxing. “I just want to let his legacy live on,” said Owner of Wright Way Boxing, Karrin Davis. That legacy is the lifelong work of Jackson boxer Pete Wright who passed […]
MLive.com
Ann Arbor basketball roundup: Defending state champ Arbor Prep girls hold off FGR
ANN ARBOR – Stacy and Stephanie Utomi delivered another solid performance Tuesday to lead Ypsilanti Arbor Prep to a 58-52 win over Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard. Stacy finished with 19 points and six assists, Stephanie recorded 13 points and seven rebounds and Eliza Bush pitched in with nine points as the Gators moved to 2-1 on the year.
MLive.com
3-star CB Sean Brown flips commitment from Arizona to Michigan State
Michigan State continues to put together a late surge in recruiting. Sean Brown, a 2023 three-star cornerback from Simi Valley High School in California, announced his commitment to Michigan State via Twitter on Friday. He had been committed to Arizona since June but the Spartans extended an offer last week and he took an official visit over the weekend.
jtv.tv
Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard December 13, 2022
Clinton 66, Columbia Central 49: Derek Sanders scored 24 points to lead CCHS. Grass Lake 65, Whitmore Lake 53: Bryant Cook scored 17 points and pulled down 16 rebounds for Grass Lake. Kahner Tripp added 13 points for the Warriors. Napoleon 76, Springport 27: Four players scored in double digits...
MLive.com
After extended break, Michigan set for first-ever matchup with Lipscomb
ANN ARBOR -- Before Michigan plays a very familiar nonconference opponent, the Wolverines will face one for the first time in program history. Lipscomb comes to Crisler Center on Saturday (4:01 p.m. ET, BTN Plus), part of a quasi doubleheader with the Michigan women, who tip at noon ET against Appalachian State.
Jackson, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The East Jackson High School basketball team will have a game with Grass Lake High School on December 14, 2022, 14:30:00.
MLive.com
4-star QB Sam Leavitt commits to Michigan State
Less than a week before the start of the early signing period, Michigan State now has a quarterback in its next recruiting class. Sam Leavitt, a four-star quarterback from West Linn High School in Oregon, announced his commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Thursday. The dual-threat committed to Washington State in July but picked up an offer from Michigan State last week, took an official visit to East Lansing over the weekend and decommitted from the Cougars on Wednesday.
Michigan Quarterback Enters The Transfer Portal
The Michigan Wolverines now have five players who have entered the transfer portal, with the latest being quarterback Alan Bowman. According to reports, Bowman intends to stay with the team until the end of the season as Michigan prepares for the College Football Playoff semifinal against TCU. After two seasons...
MLive.com
North Carolina transfer kicker Jonathan Kim commits to Michigan State
Michigan State just landed its second addition from the portal of the night. Jonathan Kim, a transfer kicker from North Carolina, announced his commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Wednesday. That was shortly after Wisconsin cornerback transfer Semar Melvin committed to Michigan State. It’s unclear if Kim, who has two years of eligibility left, will be a scholarship addition or a walk-on.
MLive.com
Milan announces new varsity soccer head coach
Milan announced Monday the hiring of Phil Hayes as the school’s new boys and girls varsity soccer head coach. Hayes previously served as the head coach of Riverview Gabriel Richard’s girls varsity team and boys junior varsity coach for Livonia Churchill. Hayes also has had stints as the...
BREAKING: Michigan State flips QB prospect from Pac-12 school
The Spartans have their quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class!
WILX-TV
In My View: The three local high school leagues should merge
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In my view, the three local high school leagues should consider merging into one -- the parent CAAC will have 21 schools next year—the GLAC and the CMAC I believe would do well to try and merge into one. Football is so uncertain any more...
Michigan State football roster continues to churn in transfer portal: 2 coming, 1 leaving
Michigan State football continues its busy week, with roster moves coming and going. Jaylan Franklin, a transfer from Wisconsin, announced Tuesday he will be returning home to Michigan to join the Spartans for the 2023 season. He has one year of eligibility remaining. Franklin, 6 feet 4, was a standout...
Michigan LB Mike Barrett updates his plans for 2023: ‘I’ve given it a lot of thought’
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — When the Michigan football team beat Ohio State last month, Jim Harbaugh turned to linebacker Michael Barrett during his postgame press conference and made a request: “Hope you come back next year!”. Three weeks later, the fifth-year player has yet to make his decision,...
