FARMINGTON HILLS -- Through the first four games of the season, North Farmington boys basketball coach Todd Negoshian hasn’t had to sweat out the final minutes of a game. The latest example came on Thursday night when North Farmington steadily wore down Hamtramck for a 60-39 win to move the Raiders to 4-0 in front of a packed home gym. So far this season, no team has been within better than 13 points by the end of a game so far.

HAMTRAMCK, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO