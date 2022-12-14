ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

MLive.com

North Farmington basketball wears down Hamtramck, 60-39, for another comfortable win

FARMINGTON HILLS -- Through the first four games of the season, North Farmington boys basketball coach Todd Negoshian hasn’t had to sweat out the final minutes of a game. The latest example came on Thursday night when North Farmington steadily wore down Hamtramck for a 60-39 win to move the Raiders to 4-0 in front of a packed home gym. So far this season, no team has been within better than 13 points by the end of a game so far.
HAMTRAMCK, MI
WLNS

Jackson men team-up to pass on boxing legacy

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – With every step and every jab, Karrin Davis and his team are teaching the next generation the ‘Wright Way’ of boxing. “I just want to let his legacy live on,” said Owner of Wright Way Boxing, Karrin Davis. That legacy is the lifelong work of Jackson boxer Pete Wright who passed […]
JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

Ann Arbor basketball roundup: Defending state champ Arbor Prep girls hold off FGR

ANN ARBOR – Stacy and Stephanie Utomi delivered another solid performance Tuesday to lead Ypsilanti Arbor Prep to a 58-52 win over Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard. Stacy finished with 19 points and six assists, Stephanie recorded 13 points and seven rebounds and Eliza Bush pitched in with nine points as the Gators moved to 2-1 on the year.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

3-star CB Sean Brown flips commitment from Arizona to Michigan State

Michigan State continues to put together a late surge in recruiting. Sean Brown, a 2023 three-star cornerback from Simi Valley High School in California, announced his commitment to Michigan State via Twitter on Friday. He had been committed to Arizona since June but the Spartans extended an offer last week and he took an official visit over the weekend.
EAST LANSING, MI
jtv.tv

Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard December 13, 2022

Clinton 66, Columbia Central 49: Derek Sanders scored 24 points to lead CCHS. Grass Lake 65, Whitmore Lake 53: Bryant Cook scored 17 points and pulled down 16 rebounds for Grass Lake. Kahner Tripp added 13 points for the Warriors. Napoleon 76, Springport 27: Four players scored in double digits...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
MLive.com

After extended break, Michigan set for first-ever matchup with Lipscomb

ANN ARBOR -- Before Michigan plays a very familiar nonconference opponent, the Wolverines will face one for the first time in program history. Lipscomb comes to Crisler Center on Saturday (4:01 p.m. ET, BTN Plus), part of a quasi doubleheader with the Michigan women, who tip at noon ET against Appalachian State.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Highschool Basketball Pro

Jackson, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The East Jackson High School basketball team will have a game with Grass Lake High School on December 14, 2022, 14:30:00.
JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

4-star QB Sam Leavitt commits to Michigan State

Less than a week before the start of the early signing period, Michigan State now has a quarterback in its next recruiting class. Sam Leavitt, a four-star quarterback from West Linn High School in Oregon, announced his commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Thursday. The dual-threat committed to Washington State in July but picked up an offer from Michigan State last week, took an official visit to East Lansing over the weekend and decommitted from the Cougars on Wednesday.
EAST LANSING, MI
WolverineDigest

Michigan Quarterback Enters The Transfer Portal

The Michigan Wolverines now have five players who have entered the transfer portal, with the latest being quarterback Alan Bowman. According to reports, Bowman intends to stay with the team until the end of the season as Michigan prepares for the College Football Playoff semifinal against TCU. After two seasons...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

North Carolina transfer kicker Jonathan Kim commits to Michigan State

Michigan State just landed its second addition from the portal of the night. Jonathan Kim, a transfer kicker from North Carolina, announced his commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Wednesday. That was shortly after Wisconsin cornerback transfer Semar Melvin committed to Michigan State. It’s unclear if Kim, who has two years of eligibility left, will be a scholarship addition or a walk-on.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Milan announces new varsity soccer head coach

Milan announced Monday the hiring of Phil Hayes as the school’s new boys and girls varsity soccer head coach. Hayes previously served as the head coach of Riverview Gabriel Richard’s girls varsity team and boys junior varsity coach for Livonia Churchill. Hayes also has had stints as the...
MILAN, MI
WILX-TV

In My View: The three local high school leagues should merge

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In my view, the three local high school leagues should consider merging into one -- the parent CAAC will have 21 schools next year—the GLAC and the CMAC I believe would do well to try and merge into one. Football is so uncertain any more...
LANSING, MI

