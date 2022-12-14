Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Best Pizza Places In MiamiWrld_FaymuzMiami, FL
Man Missing After Girlfriend Found Dead In His Hotel RoomStill UnsolvedMiami, FL
Miami Citizen Wins $1,000,000 Lottery By a Scratch GameBryan DijkhuizenMiami, FL
She Abused Her Children, Admitted She Killed Her Missing Daughter, And Was Never ChargedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiami, FL
Art Basel Exhibition hosted Altís Ludlam Trail in Miami Showcased exceptional artworkJudith MastersMiami, FL
WSVN-TV
Santa signing for deaf, hard-of-hearing children at Dolphin Mall
SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - A special Santa paid a visit to students in Miami-Dade. Old Saint Nick stopped by Dolphin Mall in Sweetwater. He is American sign language certified, giving deaf and hard-of-hearing children a chance to get in on the holiday fun. The students of Miami-Dade County Public Schools...
WSVN-TV
Christmas celebration held for NICU babies at Baptist Health South Miami Hospital
SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Caregivers held a special holiday celebration for the smallest patients at Baptist Health South Miami Hospital. Santa Claus and one of his elves on Thursday surprised babies in the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit. The newborns were gifted costumes, stockings and other surprises for...
WSVN-TV
Miami Police officers take children on holiday shopping spree at NW Miami-Dade Walmart
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - ‘Tis the season for some South Florida children who enjoyed a chance to go shopping with a police officer. Officers with the City of Miami Police Department spread holiday cheer by taking the children on a shopping spree as part of the Shop with a Cop event at a Walmart in Northwest Miami-Dade, Thursday morning.
WSVN-TV
Latin Chamber of Commerce Jabas holiday gift basket giveaway set to begin
MIAMI (WSVN) - On Tuesday, South Florida families began to wait in a line of cars for an annual food giveaway from the Latin Chamber of Commerce (CAMACOL), the largest Hispanic business organization in Florida. The company’s Jabas holiday gift basket tradition is set to begin, Wednesday at 7 p.m....
WSVN-TV
This year have a Christmas tree made entirely of balloons thanks to Ready 4 Your Party
Christmas is a week away, and if you’re still scrambling to find a tree, some party decorators in South Florida want to help you out. At Ready 4 Your Party, they’ve figured out a way for you to get that perfectly clean, no maintenance Christmas tree. So if...
WSVN-TV
People begin to line up overnight for Jabas Holiday Food Baskets 2022 event in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - Long lines of cars wrapping around the block only hours before a local organization is set to help feed a need. Those families are “hungry for help” and lining up for an annual holiday food giveaway. People began to line up in their cars Tuesday...
thewestsidegazette.com
The FAMU NAA Broward County Chapter Christmas Celebration
The FAMU NAA Broward County Chapter Christmas Celebration is happening this Sunday, December 18, 2022, and you are invited. Please join us as we celebrate and welcome our Special Guest and Mistress of Ceremony, Social Media Sensation Ms. Kitty Lundan from West Palm Beach Florida. Guests will have the pleasure...
WSVN-TV
Date set for opening of new South Florida Brightline stations
(WSVN) - South Florida residents looking to avoid the traffic and take the Brightline to Aventura and Boca Raton won’t have to wait much longer. On Thursday, the company announced that both the Aventura and Boca Raton stations will open on December 21. The Brightline Aventura station is located...
CAMACOL food basket giveaway helped hundreds of families in need
MIAMI - Hundreds of South Florida families will enjoy a nice holiday meal thanks to a long-standing Miami tradition.But this year, things are a bit different.In years past, thousands of people would line up for days for a chance to get a hearty holiday feast for their family from CAMACOL, the Latin Chamber of Commerce.But the process has changed somewhat.First thanks to Covid, and now, due to inflation and supply chain issues. On Wednesday, cars lined up before dawn in Little Havana for the CAMACOL food basket giveaway, an annual tradition now in its 37th year. "We have a lot...
Toys Come to Life in Coral Springs’ March of the Toys Holiday Parade
Highlights from the 2021 Holiday Parade in the City of Coral Springs. Get ready to celebrate the holiday season with the city of Coral Springs at its annual Holiday Parade. This year’s theme, ‘March of the Toys,’ promises to be a fun and festive event for people of all ages. Float entrants will compete for first, second, and third-place prizes, with the top three floats being recognized for their creativity, holiday spirit, and originality.
SushiMas to Open Fort Lauderdale Location
The sushi brand opened in Wynwood in 2020 and is starting to take off in South Florida
Restaurant news: Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse fires up Fort Lauderdale; Holy Cow brings hot Cheeto ice cream to Margate
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar, Fort Lauderdale This snazzy steak-and-seafood chain run by Bloomin’ Brands (Outback Steakhouse, ...
WSVN-TV
Residents displaced after kitchen breaks out at Lauderhill home
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A Lauderhill home was smoked out. A kitchen fire displaced residents. The incident happened by Northwest 49th Place, Friday morning. Lauderhill Fire Rescue put out the flames. The residents were away from the house as smoke damage was cleaned up. No people nor animals were injured.
luxury-houses.net
This Family Amenities Provide Exquisite Living in The Heart of Boca Raton, Florida with Luxuriant Outdoor Living Space Could Be Yours For $8 Million
17055 Brulee Breeze Way Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 17055 Brulee Breeze Way, Boca Raton, Florida, is located in the heart of Boca Raton, Boca Bridges’ centralized location, on an oversized 0.72 +- acre lot, which is the largest model offered at Boca Bridges. Integrating the sophisticated grandeur of resort-style living with family friendly amenities, this home offers a wide array of world-class amenities. This Home in Boca Raton offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 9,4 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 17055 Brulee Breeze Way, please contact Veronica Peters (Phone: 561-910-3305) at Premier Estate Properties Inc. for full support and perfect service.
WSVN-TV
Search underway for woman who went missing in Miami Shores
MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who went missing in Miami Shores. According to Miami Shores Police, 56-year-old Mary Lee Houlihan was last seen on Wednesday near Northeast 92nd Street and First Avenue. Houlihan stands 5 feet, 3 inches...
Roaches Lead To Closure Of Original Pancake House Delray Beach
FIVE LIVE ROACHES IN KITCHEN. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Original Pancake House at 1840 South Federal Highway in Delray Beach was closed on December 7th under order from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. An inspector found five live roaches […]
WSVN-TV
Mother arrested in connection to deceased newborn found floating in ocean in 2018
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Four years after a baby was found floating in a South Florida inlet, there has been a break in the case. Authorities confirmed, Thursday, that they have made an arrest in the death of that newborn found floating in the ocean off of Boynton Beach more than four years ago.
City of Miami firefighter caught on camera punching ER patient while restrained
MIAMI, Florida (WSVN) — Dramatic surveillance video captured the moment a Miami firefighter pummeled a patient who had requested to be taken to the emergency room, and it’s not the first time the first responder has been in the headlines. In the security footage, obtained on Monday by...
thewestsidegazette.com
Dr. Tameka Hobbs Selected as Manager of African American Research Library
BROWARD COUNTY – Dr. Tameka Bradley Hobbs has been named the new Library Regional Manager for the African American Research Library and Cultural Center (AARLCC), 2650 Sistrunk Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311. Dr. Hobbs’ first day at AARLCC was November 28. She has extensive expertise in African American history,...
SMALL BITES: Heal the Planet now has a store; what’s on the menu at The O.G.?
Heal the Planet WHAT: The green-a-licious nonprofit headed up by Kenneth Fisher has added a retail component with a shop on the edge of Flagler Village. After some storm-related delays, the Heal the Planet store fully opened in December with items such as sustainable household supplies, health and beauty products and vegan treats. “Our main goal is to carry eco-friendly products at a ...
