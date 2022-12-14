MIAMI - Hundreds of South Florida families will enjoy a nice holiday meal thanks to a long-standing Miami tradition.But this year, things are a bit different.In years past, thousands of people would line up for days for a chance to get a hearty holiday feast for their family from CAMACOL, the Latin Chamber of Commerce.But the process has changed somewhat.First thanks to Covid, and now, due to inflation and supply chain issues. On Wednesday, cars lined up before dawn in Little Havana for the CAMACOL food basket giveaway, an annual tradition now in its 37th year. "We have a lot...

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO