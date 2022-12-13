Read full article on original website
WR Tyree Patterson No Longer Committed to Florida
Florida moves forward with three class of 2023 wide receiver commitments.
Healthy Lofton Takes Control in Rout of Ohio
TAMPA — A week ago, Kyle Lofton's back pain was such that he couldn't bend over and touch his toes. Lofton, though, had missed two games and despite not practicing for eight days the fifth-year point guard wanted to give it a go when unbeaten Connecticut, the nation's fifth-ranked team at the time, came to Gainesville.
Broadcast Info: Florida vs. Oregon State
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Florida football team will take on the Oregon State Beavers at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 17, in Las Vegas, Nevada at the 2022 SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl. For fans not in attendance, there will be many ways to catch the action. TV ESPN.
Florida Trio Named Top-100 Draft Prospects by MLB Pipeline
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – MLB Pipeline released its top-100 prospects for the 2023 MLB Draft on Tuesday night, with Florida outfielder Wyatt Langford, right-handed pitcher Hurston Waldrep and right-hander Brandon Sproat all making the cut. Leading the charge, Langford checks in as the No. 3 overall prospect in the sport....
Gators Look to Regroup in Tampa
TAMPA — It's been seven days since Connecticut, now the No. 3-ranked team in the country, came to Gainesville and waxed the Florida Gators by 21 points on their home floor. The Gators (6-4) have had four days of practice, plus a couple off days of rest, to recover from that thumping and after Wednesday night's semi-neutral site date against Ohio (5-4) at Amalie Arena they'll have another six days before the next game — vs. Oklahoma in the Jumpman Class at Charlotte on Dec. 20 — and then another eight days before the Southeastern Conference opener at Auburn.
Two Gators Garner AVCA All-America Accolades
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Two Gators garnered All-America accolades from the American Volleyball Coaches Association, as the organization announced Wednesday. Marina Markova and Alexis Stucky each found themselves on the AVCA All-America Third Team. This is the second AVCA All-America honor for Markova, who earned Honorable Mention accolades a season...
Anna Hall Seeks to Etch Her Name in Bowerman History Thursday Night
GAINESVILLE, Fla.- Former Florida Gator Anna Hall looks to close out her incredible 2022 season by becoming the third Gator to hoist The Bowerman trophy. The Bowerman award, first presented in 2009 by the USTFCCCA, is awarded annually to the most outstanding male and female NCAA track & field athletes in the nation.
Gators Arrive in Las Vegas for Unique Bowl Experience
LAS VEGAS — Not long after touching down here on Tuesday afternoon, Gators coach Billy Napier and two of his players – receiver Ricky Pearsall and defensive lineman Gervon Dexter Sr. – took a van ride across town for an appearance at a Las Vegas Bowl media function.
O’Cyrus Torrence Nets AFCA First Team All-America Honors
Torrence is first Gators offensive lineman to be named to AFCA First Team since 1995. WACO, Texas – Florida offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence earned AFCA FBS Coaches' First Team All-America honors, the American Football Coaches Association announced today. Out of the five publications used to determine Unanimous and Consensus All-Americans, Torrence was named to a first team in four of them (Walter Camp, Associated Press, The Sporting News, AFCA) and a second team in one (Football Writers Association of America). He is the first Gators offensive lineman to be named to the AFCA First Team since Jason Odom in 1995.
Hawthorne Middle/High School has a new principal
When Ginger Stanford threw her graduation cap in the air and earned her high school diploma from Hawthorne High School in 1991, she knew she would come back to her high school after college. But she didn’t envision herself being the principal. Stanford’s family has lived in Hawthorne for...
Infamous Diamonds dance competition team dazzles Gainesville crowds
Step up and get bucked down. It’s as simple as that. The Infamous Diamonds of Gainesville always bring their A-game. Majorette-style dance began in the 1960s, with dance lines at historically Black colleges and universities that typically accompanied marching bands. Shows such as “Bring It!” popularized the hip-hop style of majorette dance and competition in 2014, making it a household dance style for many who were unfamiliar with it.
Westwood Middle School in Gainesville groundbreaking ceremony rescheduled due to weather
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The groundbreaking ceremony to make way for the new Westwood Middle School campus has been rescheduled due to inclement weather. Students and staff have currently been operating out of a transitional school on the south side of the campus since the beginning of the school year.
UF still won't explain what Dr. Joseph Ladapo does to earn salary
The question seems simple: what does Dr. Joseph Ladapo do at the University of Florida? We have been asking that question since the university hired Ladapo more than a year ago. It's a question state senators asked Ladapo during his confirmation hearings in February. State senator Tina Polsky, D-Boca Raton,...
GPD to host “A Night of Compassion” on Friday
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Members of the Gainesville Police Department, Gainesville U.N.I.T.ED, have dedicated this month of December to gun violence awareness. We have collaborated with our neighbors to bring awareness to gun violence with the goal and focus on education, engagement, and mobilization towards reducing gun violence in our community.
Crane Ramen in Gainesville to close permanently
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first ramen shop in downtown Gainesville is closing permanently after the holiday season. In a post on Facebook on Monday, the owners of Crane Ramen announced the restaurant will be permanently closing on Jan. 1, 2023. The business first opened their doors on Dec. 1, 2014. The post did not elaborate on the reason behind the closure.
No injuries after wreck near Hunters Crossing in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No one was hurt after an SUV flipped in Northwest Gainesville on Wednesday. Gainesville Fire Rescue officials say the crash happened on Northwest 43rd Street near the Hunters Crossing shopping center at about 5 p.m. The occupants of the vehicles were able to get themselves out of the vehicles.
Alachua Co. School District gets rid of “LGBTQ Support Guide” after pushback from FLDOE
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County School District is getting rid of its LGBTQ support guide after Superintendent Shane Andrew got a letter from the Florida Department of Education saying the guide does not comply with Florida law. The letter is a result of the Parental Rights in Education...
Florida City Among The Fastest Growing Cities In America
24/7 Wall St. found the top cities Americans are flocking to over the last five years.
Gainesville man sentenced for 2019 homicide at Waffle House on Newberry Road
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On Thursday, December 15, 2022, Assistant State Attorney Brian Rodgers led the prosecution team in State vs. Ezekiel Luke Hicks. On April 7, 2019, the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office responded to Waffle House on Newberry Road following reports of shots fired. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Detectives identified and arrested Ezekiel Hicks, dob 10/27/93, for the unlawful killing of Craig Brewer. Hicks was arrested at his Gainesville residence. Alachua County Sheriff’s Detectives used video evidence along with eyewitness testimony that was successful in this case. Sentencing lasted two days, which allowed both victim impact statements and defense witnesses to address the Court.
Former Ocala pastor indicted on six counts of wire fraud
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Forty-five-year-old Henry Troy Wade was a former pastor at Divine Destiny Global Ministries off NW 49th Avenue in Ocala, it’s now a Mexican restaurant. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is indicting Wade on six counts of wire fraud related to COVID-19 relief fund money. Investigators...
