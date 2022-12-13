TAMPA — It's been seven days since Connecticut, now the No. 3-ranked team in the country, came to Gainesville and waxed the Florida Gators by 21 points on their home floor. The Gators (6-4) have had four days of practice, plus a couple off days of rest, to recover from that thumping and after Wednesday night's semi-neutral site date against Ohio (5-4) at Amalie Arena they'll have another six days before the next game — vs. Oklahoma in the Jumpman Class at Charlotte on Dec. 20 — and then another eight days before the Southeastern Conference opener at Auburn.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO