First lady Jill Biden decked the halls of the White House with a “We the People” theme for this holiday season, drawing inspiration from the US Constitution. The first lady, joined by a group of ​volunteers and National Guard leaders and families from across the country, will unveil the decorations later Monday, “offering a holiday message of unity and hope,” the White House said in a statement. “The soul of our nation is, and always has been, ‘We the People,’” the first lady will say in prepared remarks. “And that is what inspired this year’s White House holiday decoration.”​ The salute to the National...

18 DAYS AGO