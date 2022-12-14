My daughter and I were watching the show. I just looked at her and I said oh no Dolly Parton's gone woke. I walked away and we turned it off
I could only take about 30 minutes of it and had to turn it off!! It sucked this year. Last year’s was much better!
I cant stand Dolly or Miley. Dolly is overated. She really started getting on my nerves about 5 yrs ago its just gotten worse...
