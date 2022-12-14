ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petoskey, MI

Petoskey cruises to win over Sault Ste. Marie, welcomes Gaylord next

By Drew Kochanny, The Petoskey News-Review
 2 days ago
PETOSKEY — After what the Petoskey boys’ basketball team went through over the weekend in its hosted tournament, the Northmen were in need of a change of pace.

When they welcomed in Sault Ste. Marie Tuesday for a non-conference tilt, they found it and also found the win column once again.

In control most of the night, a 16-2 run by the Northmen to open the second half put the game in cruise control for Petoskey and eventually led to a 65-47 victory.

In a game that stayed essentially at a 10-point margin throughout, Petoskey head coach Matt Tamm was able to clear his bench and get everyone in and just figure more out about this group.

“It was a nice win,” said Tamm. “I liked the way we shared the ball and played with defensive intensity, but we definitely have some things to work on on the defensive end. We’re digging in and then now we have Gaylord here on Thursday.”

The win moves Petoskey to a 3-0 start to the season, while the Sault fell to 1-2, falling to both Boyne City and the Northmen.

Heading into the night, Sault coach Mike Fitzner expected Petoskey to be a tough matchup, especially after having seen them play against Brighton and Grand Ledge.

“They’re a tough out on this floor,” said Fitzner. “They beat two really good teams last weekend here, so it’s going to be tough sledding when you come in here. They’re very composed, they shoot it pretty well, they share it pretty well, they’re just a tough team to guard.”

That showed right from the opening tip, with Petoskey building a 22-10 advantage after one quarter, learning on a 12-0 run to close the quarter and seven points from Cade Trudeau.

Sault Ste. Marie then started the second quarter strong on a 3-pointer by Maxwell Scott, then Nathan Koepp and Scott both added baskets to bring the Blue Devils within seven, down 26-19, which led to a Northmen timeout.

The teams went back and forth a bit from there, until the Blue Devils couldn’t take advantage of some free throw trips and Petoskey took a 37-24 lead to the break, getting there on a Brady Odenbach buzzer-beater.

“The first half I thought we battled pretty well,” said Fitzner. “If we make a few free throws in the first half, maybe it’s a six- seven-point game and now it’s a little different coming out at halftime. But I think they cranked up the pressure after halftime and we got back on our heels. Credit to them.”

Petoskey certainly did crank things up, as the second half started on that 16-2 run, which included three straight 3-pointers from Jackson Jonker, Shane Izzard and Evan Rindfusz, building a 53-26 advantage.

Petoskey later closed the third with a 59-30 lead and got everyone in the game off the bench.

“I liked the energy we came out with, especially in the second half, and I broke one of the biggest runs of coaching: when you have the momentum, don’t sub,” said Tamm with a laugh. “You’re seeing certain combinations and certain players accepting roles. I think some of the guys we have to define roles a little more clearly for them and what we expect on the court. But, at the same token, I like to see people play and see what they can naturally do and modify from there.”

Most of Petoskey’s starters sat throughout most of the final quarter as scoring went dry for the Northmen and the Blue Devils started the fourth on a 14-0 run.

Petoskey’s Izzard led on the night with 16 points, Trudeau finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists, Brady Odenbach scored 10, Jimmy Marshall and Jonker each had six and Michael Squires added four points, six assists and four rebounds.

For the Sault, Haller led with 10 points and Carter Oshelski, Koepp and John Gravelle all had eight points.

Sault Ste. Marie will next head to Pickford on Monday, Dec. 19, before traveling back across the bridge to meet Cheboygan and Alpena out of the break.

“We’ve got to go back to work and we’ll watch the film,” added Fitzner. “We’ve got lots of areas for improvement, but I like my group. We showed some things tonight. I told them, this is a team we could see in a district game down the road, so we’ll have to be ready to roll.”

Petoskey will next bring in Gaylord to open Big North Conference play on Thursday, Dec. 15, which will come as a varsity doubleheader.

Thursday’s game will also come as a toy donation to the Salvation Army, with attendees encouraged to bring a stuffed animal to donate. Between the first and second quarter of the boys game, they’ll all be tossed onto the court by fans.

