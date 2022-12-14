ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Jordan, MI

St. Mary's boys basketball squeezes out win over East Jordan, girls roll Bellaire

By Dylan Jespersen, The Petoskey News-Review
Petoskey News Review
 2 days ago

GAYLORD ― Both of the St. Mary's basketball teams entered the season with high expectations, with the boys aiming to make it out of the district round of the MHSAA playoffs with the girls looking to outdo their state quarterfinal run from a season ago.

The start of this week was a good sign for things to come for both teams.

It was back-to-back Snowbirds wins on Monday and Tuesday, with the boys winning their second game of the season 66-60 over East Jordan while the girls defeated Bellaire 60-15 the next day.

Starting with the boys, it was the second-straight close-game victory for the Snowbirds after their 69-66 win over Harbor Light Christian last week. On Monday, East Jordan and St. Mary's fought back and forth all game, with St. Mary's leading 34-32 at halftime before the Red Devils took a 47-45 lead into the final quarter.

The difference was a 9-0 Snowbirds run in the fourth, bringing St. Mary's from down three points to up six with less than five minutes to play. Senior Brody Jeffers's and-one layup sparked the run, while clutch defense and transition offense helped pad the lead and take the eventual win.

Jeffers led the way with 25 points and seven rebounds, while Gavin Bebble added 23 points and six rebounds. Other contributors included Daniel Jacobson (nine points) and Dillon Croff (three points, five steals). The Snowbirds boys are now 2-1 on the season and 1-0 in the Ski Valley Conference.

The following day, the Lady Snowbirds traveled to Bellaire for their fourth game of the season and second conference game in a row. After a dominant win over Forest Area last week, St. Mary's followed it up with an even more impressive victory over the hosting Eagles as head coach Pat Schultz's team won 60-15 for their second-straight blowout victory.

The Snowbirds were able to put it away early, starting the game on an 18-0 run and never looking back for their second-straight victory of 40 points or more.

Macey Bebble led the way with 20 points, followed by Sydney Grusczynski with 18 points. Ava Schultz finished with five points as well.

Now 2-2 overall and 2-0 in Ski Valley play, the Snowbirds are set to host Mancelona next to close out the 2022 portion of their season.

Petoskey News Review

