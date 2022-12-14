Steve Kerr Blasts Refs For Poor Officiating on Steph Curry

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was not happy with the refs vs. the Milwaukee Bucks

The Golden State Warriors continue to struggle on the road, falling to an abysmal 2-12 away from Chase Center. That road record is the worst in the entire Western Conference, and is beginning to become a major concern for a Warriors team that has been unable to shake their road woes.

Technical fouls were handed out left and right in this game, including one for both Steph Curry and Steve Kerr. After the game, Kerr blasted the officials, saying, "That needs to be called. That's what he does. It's Steph Curry. You can't miss that."

Kerr was referencing a play in which Curry got hit on a three-point attempt, and he added that if Curry gets mad enough to receive a technical foul, then he definitely got fouled.

Golden State never looked right in this game vs. the Milwaukee Bucks, suffering a near wire to wire defeat, leading only briefly in the early stages of the first quarter. After a statement win vs. the Boston Celtics, Golden State failed to follow it up with another big win, falling to the Bucks behind a poor performance up and down the roster.

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was not very efficient in this game, but he did finish with 30 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block. His off games are career nights for most players in the league, and he was good enough to secure a convincing win over the defending champion Warriors.

This is a big win for the Bucks, who are looking to reestablish themselves atop the Eastern Conference. With the Celtics on a rare two-game losing streak, Milwaukee is trying to capitalize on an opportunity to overtake the East's top spot.

