Bellevue, WA

shorelineareanews.com

You can recycle burned out holidays lights

Are you replacing old holiday lights with energy-efficient LED (light-emitting diode) lights?. Don't throw out your holiday lights - recycle them!. These holiday lights recycling programs (list updated Nov. 2022), offered by retailers and other organizations, accept your old holiday light strands for recycling and send them to processors that recycle the copper wire inside them.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

At Al's Hot Chicken, the heat is always on!

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — On opening day of Al's Hot Chicken this past October, there were cars loaded with customers waiting for hours down the street, the traffic wrapped twice around the restaurant. There were tents in the parking lot and people wrapped up in blankets waiting for the doors to open.
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA
seattlerefined.com

20 years of elegant excellence at Cafe Juanita in Kirkland

The Juanita neighborhood of Kirkland may seem, on the surface, a strange place to go for destination dining. Yet, this suburban area, a half-hour from Seattle, is home to what is almost universally considered one of Western Washington's finest restaurants. "If Michelin gave stars in Seattle, there's no question in...
KIRKLAND, WA
secretseattle.co

This Hidden Seattle Restaurant Is One Of The Top 100 Restaurants Of 2022

The Pink Door is the only Seattle restaurant on this best-of list. Looking for an Italian restaurant in Seattle? How about one that just landed on a best-of list? OpenTable just included The Pink Door in Seattle in its list of the top 100 restaurants in America of 2022. No other Seattle restaurant made it onto the list, so let’s see what makes The Pink Door so remarkable.
SEATTLE, WA
roadtirement.com

Bellevue Washington Snowflake Lane Christmas parade 2022

Bellevue, Washington is east of Seattle across Lake Washington. Every year for the past 18 downtown Bellevue has put on a wonderful Christmas parade. The town has earned the title of being The Most Festive Town in America by the Huffington Post. Sher and I went to this parade back...
BELLEVUE, WA
KOMO News

Dreaming of a white Christmas? Lowland snow possible in western Washington

White Christmases don’t happen often in the mild, maritime-influenced climate of Western Washington: statistically, we only have a 6-7% chance of pulling one off each year. Yet in spite of that, we can’t help but get carried away by the winter postcard imagery conjured up by Irving Berlin’s ‘I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas,’ which was written for the classic film ‘Holiday Inn.’
SEATTLE, WA
lshsvalhalla.com

Lake Stevens establishes new shopping and dining opportunities along Highway 9

Lake Stevens has begun expanding, incorporating new businesses in previously undeveloped areas of the city. Despite struggles with permits, along with both excited and upset residents, city officials believe that new shopping opportunities are what the city of Lake Stevens needs. Council representatives expressed that dollars staying in Lake Stevens is important; the money that was previously spent in surrounding cities will now stimulate the local economy of Lake Stevens.
LAKE STEVENS, WA
Bikerumor

Bikerumor Pic Of The Day: Port Townsend, Washington

Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Photo submitted by Lee Sorensen of their run-in with a herd of Morris Minors in Port Townsend, WA. We always love seeing photos from where you are riding and are happy to share them with our readers around the world here on the Pic Of The Day. Send in your pics with a description here.
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Cliff Mass: No ‘snowpocalypse’ on horizon for Seattle metro area

While rumors of a White Christmas are swirling around the Seattle metro area, Cliff Mass, a professor of atmospheric sciences at the University of Washington (UW), is expecting only a mild dusting and thinks it’s dangerous to report differently. “You may see a little bit of light snow, but...
SEATTLE, WA

