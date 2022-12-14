Read full article on original website
Seahawks Lose All-Pro Wide Receiver To Major InjuryOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
The Sinister Story Behind Black Diamond Cemetery - WashingtonWestloadedBlack Diamond, WA
The inaugural HBCU Swingman Classic - made by Ken Griffey Jr. - will debut at the 2023 MLB All-Star Week in SeattleJalyn SmootSeattle, WA
Seattle Seahawks' Probability to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Boeing Built A Fake Town On The Rooftop Of Their Bomber Factory During WWIIKyle SchepperleySeattle, WA
KING-5
Bellevue woman re-invents hospital gowns to make health journeys easier
BELLEVUE, Wash. — A Bellevue designer created a gender and size-inclusive line of gowns — but not the kind associated with red carpets. Tammera Mason’s gowns are for health journeys, made by her company Arkëras. “Honestly, I've never wanted to start a fashion line,” she said....
shorelineareanews.com
You can recycle burned out holidays lights
Are you replacing old holiday lights with energy-efficient LED (light-emitting diode) lights?. Don't throw out your holiday lights - recycle them!. These holiday lights recycling programs (list updated Nov. 2022), offered by retailers and other organizations, accept your old holiday light strands for recycling and send them to processors that recycle the copper wire inside them.
KING-5
At Al's Hot Chicken, the heat is always on!
UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — On opening day of Al's Hot Chicken this past October, there were cars loaded with customers waiting for hours down the street, the traffic wrapped twice around the restaurant. There were tents in the parking lot and people wrapped up in blankets waiting for the doors to open.
The Sinister Story Behind Black Diamond Cemetery - Washington
Black Diamond Cemetery, located in the small town of Black Diamond, Washington, has a creepy and mysterious history that has left many locals and visitors alike feeling uneasy.
sunset.com
A Family of Four Ditches City Life for the Coolest Little Island Cottage You’ve Ever Seen
The best home stories usually originate with far-fetched what-ifs, questions that are often the catalysts for massive changes that push people into new frontiers. The tale of this charming, two-bedroom waterfront cabin on Bainbridge Island is a perfect example. The owners are the founders of a small wallpaper outfit called...
KING-5
High praise for Puyallup pizza served from a Shell station - Fuel Up
PUYALLUP, Wash. — It’s Puyallup’s best kept secret. “If you know, you know,” said Leena Kaur. The best pizza in town. At a Shell station on 84th Street East and Canyon Road. "So we're at Canyon Pizza and Mini Mart in Puyallup. It's owned by my...
seattlerefined.com
20 years of elegant excellence at Cafe Juanita in Kirkland
The Juanita neighborhood of Kirkland may seem, on the surface, a strange place to go for destination dining. Yet, this suburban area, a half-hour from Seattle, is home to what is almost universally considered one of Western Washington's finest restaurants. "If Michelin gave stars in Seattle, there's no question in...
KING-5
This sparkle tree is giving us all the feels this season! - New Day NW
Amity couldn’t tear herself away from the tree dripping with crystals at Lucky Home in Issaquah. Turns out it’s not hard to recreate. Sponsored by Lucky Home.
West Seattle home’s Christmas light show draws in hundreds
It’s that time of year — houses covered with Christmas lights and decorations to usher in the holiday season. KIRO 7 crews saw their fair share of displays Sunday evening throughout the area, but one house on 47th Street has attracted hundreds of people to the neighborhood since Thanksgiving.
secretseattle.co
This Hidden Seattle Restaurant Is One Of The Top 100 Restaurants Of 2022
The Pink Door is the only Seattle restaurant on this best-of list. Looking for an Italian restaurant in Seattle? How about one that just landed on a best-of list? OpenTable just included The Pink Door in Seattle in its list of the top 100 restaurants in America of 2022. No other Seattle restaurant made it onto the list, so let’s see what makes The Pink Door so remarkable.
KING-5
Ring in the new year with KING 5! - New Day NW
Crowds are allowed back in person this year at Seattle Center and in addition to fireworks, there will also be a drone show! Sponsored by Space Needle.
Storefronts smashed in Renton burglaries ahead of holiday season
RENTON, Wash. — Business owners are picking up the pieces after three Renton storefronts were smashed this week in a string of burglaries. According to police, a suspect used a truck to ram into their front doors. Renton Police said the suspect first drove into a barbershop on 116th...
roadtirement.com
Bellevue Washington Snowflake Lane Christmas parade 2022
Bellevue, Washington is east of Seattle across Lake Washington. Every year for the past 18 downtown Bellevue has put on a wonderful Christmas parade. The town has earned the title of being The Most Festive Town in America by the Huffington Post. Sher and I went to this parade back...
KOMO News
Dreaming of a white Christmas? Lowland snow possible in western Washington
White Christmases don’t happen often in the mild, maritime-influenced climate of Western Washington: statistically, we only have a 6-7% chance of pulling one off each year. Yet in spite of that, we can’t help but get carried away by the winter postcard imagery conjured up by Irving Berlin’s ‘I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas,’ which was written for the classic film ‘Holiday Inn.’
q13fox.com
Hopeful progress towards resolution for Bellevue family who lost home in a landslide
BELLEVUE, Wash - A family in Bellevue who lost everything in a devastating landslide hopes to reach a resolution and compensation soon. On Jan. 17, 2021, the home of John and Barb Surdi was ripped from its foundation during a landslide. For the first time in 23 years, the Surdi family won’t be home for the holidays.
lshsvalhalla.com
Lake Stevens establishes new shopping and dining opportunities along Highway 9
Lake Stevens has begun expanding, incorporating new businesses in previously undeveloped areas of the city. Despite struggles with permits, along with both excited and upset residents, city officials believe that new shopping opportunities are what the city of Lake Stevens needs. Council representatives expressed that dollars staying in Lake Stevens is important; the money that was previously spent in surrounding cities will now stimulate the local economy of Lake Stevens.
KING-5
Cheer for men's and women's sports on the big screen at new Seattle pub
SEATTLE — Rough & Tumble has the food, drinks, and multiple TV screens you'd expect in a sports pub. But what's on those screens makes the brand new pub one of a kind. "It's just the wild idea that we're playing sports equally,” laughed owner Jen Barnes. Rough...
Study: Seattle is the No. 1 city in the US for single people
If you are single and loving it, you might be surprised that one Washington state city is No. 1 in the nation for singles. And if you guessed Seattle, then you are right!. According to Wallet Hub, the Emerald City is the best for living single. “19% of people in...
Bikerumor
Bikerumor Pic Of The Day: Port Townsend, Washington
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Photo submitted by Lee Sorensen of their run-in with a herd of Morris Minors in Port Townsend, WA. We always love seeing photos from where you are riding and are happy to share them with our readers around the world here on the Pic Of The Day. Send in your pics with a description here.
MyNorthwest.com
Cliff Mass: No ‘snowpocalypse’ on horizon for Seattle metro area
While rumors of a White Christmas are swirling around the Seattle metro area, Cliff Mass, a professor of atmospheric sciences at the University of Washington (UW), is expecting only a mild dusting and thinks it’s dangerous to report differently. “You may see a little bit of light snow, but...
