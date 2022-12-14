ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

NYC’s crime, mental health crises have Hochul, ‘rookie’ Adams on the ropes

By Michael Goodwin
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LuSML_0jhjwpWZ00

Elections have consequences, but some of those consequences can have an odd and intriguing afterlife. Take the findings of a new Siena poll on Gov. Hochul.

She won her election last month by the relatively narrow margin of just under six points, but is now trailing her defeated Republican opponent in a favorability contest. According to the Siena survey, Hochul is at 45% favorable with 43% unfavorable, while Lee Zeldin is at 46%-32%.

That’s a swing of 18 points for Zeldin, who stood at 37%-41% before the election.

The results are a consolation prize for the Long Island congressman and reflect the way he dictated the campaign agenda while Hochul hid in the Governor’s Mansion until the final days. As such, the findings are a serious warning to her.

The reason for Hochul’s lackluster showing now is the same reason she almost became the first Democrat to lose a statewide election in 20 years: crime or, more accurately, her failure to do much about it.

She won because of her party’s better than 2-1 registration advantage, but many voters, including some Democrats, clearly believe she’s been a spectator during a murder surge in most cities and they are nervous about growing disorder nearly everywhere.

Her inaction on crime helps explain why Republicans picked up four House seats in New York, which was key to gaining the majority in Congress .

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34hSXy_0jhjwpWZ00
editorial Will Kathy Hochul fight to win on her new housing agenda?

In assessing the governor’s standing, the Siena poll takes a resourceful approach by asking voters if she made progress in six areas she promised to focus on a year ago. Here is how pollster Steven Greenberg described the response: “Today . . . voters give a resounding ‘no.’ A majority or strong plurality say she did not make progress on any of them.”

Fewer than one-third, he added, believe she made any progress on any of the six, which included, in addition to public safety, building trust in Albany and making the state a place where people want to live, not leave.

Yet many of those same people voted for her. Go figure.

Hochul’s perceived weakness as she begins her first full term could have enormous implications for taxpayers across the state and could hinder Mayor Adams as he begins his second year at City Hall.

For one thing, the far-left Legislature has no reason to fear her, with the result that she will have the least clout in the budget process of any governor in recent times. Even if Hochul were inclined to veto new taxes, spending and other key legislation, Dem lawmakers enjoy veto-proof majorities in both chambers.

Adams’ ‘rookie’ mistakes

For Adams, the situation underscores how he missed his best chance to get help from Hochul on crime during the campaign, when she was vulnerable and needed his backing. Now she would have trouble delivering the measures Adams wants, even if she agreed they are needed.

Crime, of course, was the major issue that propelled Adams to victory a year ago and, while murder and shootings are down by 11% and 16% respectively this year, violence and disorder remain Public Enemy No. 1 for most New Yorkers.

When he was elected, Adams jubilantly vowed he would show America how to run a city. Perhaps sobered by the difficulties, he said recently that 2022 is his “rookie year” and promised more results soon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00dPJL_0jhjwpWZ00
New York Mayor Adams may experience some obstacles during his second year that could conflict with Hochul’s plans.
Stephen Yang

If 2023 really is going to mark a big improvement, Adams will need to stay more relentlessly focused on crime, including things like fare-beating and shoplifting. He often seems to take his eye off the ball, as with his embrace of a migrant influx from the border.

He also seems reluctant to use the persistence needed to get results. For example, neither Albany nor Washington has helped bear the cost of the migrants, yet the mayor hasn’t raised the issue lately.

And when Hochul and lawmakers refused to make needed changes to bail laws and other criminal justice measures that are turning loose dangerous people, he eventually gave up and accepted the cold shoulder.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LUyk8_0jhjwpWZ00
crime New Yorkers give Kathy Hochul low marks on meeting policy goals in 2022: poll

In fairness, he might have been leery of recreating the nonstop war between his predecessor, Bill de Blasio, and Hochul’s, Andrew Cuomo. But being a gentleman hasn’t gotten him a better result. He needs to stop taking no for an answer.

His Albany agenda this year will feature a critical new measure, one that gives Hochul and lawmakers a second chance to help make Gotham safe again. The issue is forced hospitalization of the mentally-ill homeless , all of whom are a danger to themselves and some who have committed violent crimes.

The mayor’s plan is a series of commonsense measures that reflect the growing realization that the current laws have created a revolving door where the mentally ill are taken off the street for treatment but then released in a matter of days, only to have the cycle repeated after more violence.

Naturally, the far left is already lining up to oppose the mayor, claiming the mentally-ill homeless have a right to live on the streets. The radicals couch their argument in terms of compassion and civil liberties, but many street people are simply incapable of taking care of themselves.

And how is it compassion to leave them outside in New York’s winter?

Once again, the mayor is on the right side of the issue but that’s no guarantee. Indeed, if 2022 taught New Yorkers anything, it’s that being right doesn’t count for squat in Albany.

Power is all that matters. And right now, Adams doesn’t have much.

Title 42 border bunk

With America already suffering more than 5 million illegal border crossers under Joe Biden, the feds are about to lose a valuable pandemic-era control tool. Title 42 allows expulsion of migrants if the government believes they are likely to spread contagious diseases, but a federal court said it is arbitrary and must be lifted next week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xe8Ki_0jhjwpWZ00
Immigrants register with authorities after being permitted to seek political asylum in Brownsville, Texas.
Getty Images/John Moore

But don’t worry, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan assured reporters. All will be well because, well, he said so.

“The team has been working very hard,” Sullivan said, “to ensure that we are taking steps to be able to manage the expiration of Title 42 and put in place a process that will be orderly and humane.”

There, feel better?

“Musk” say thank you

Reader Greg Litzie is grateful for Elon Musk , writing: “It’s funny how a hero can be found and little did we know he was there. Musk is very intelligent, very inventive, very aggressive and has a touch of oddity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LDCPt_0jhjwpWZ00
There are mixed responses to Elon Musk taking over Twitter.
AP/Miguel Roberts

“He has given us a new understanding of just how the Deep State works. It is pure evil lined with treasonous actions.

“Trump was right, going back to 2016, the swamp needs draining.”

Comments / 1

Related
New York Post

Dems risk Asians seeing ‘red’ if NY Assembly yanks Lester Chang’s win

The red wave — not a red wave, a red ripple! — crashed on a select few shores during the midterms. One, of course, was New York, and much of the froth was reserved for the suburbs. But plenty of it came for the five boroughs, especially chunks of Brooklyn and Queens. There were the usual Republican voters, the vanishing white ethnics and the ascendant Orthodox Jews, and the newer cohort of Asian Americans, many of them first- and second-generation. They were drawn to the Republican Party for a variety of reasons, from the law-and-order rhetoric to concerns about public...
BROOKLYN, NY
riverdalepress.com

Not a fan of Gov. Hochul

I have lived in New York state all my life. I have voted every year since I became of age. I always had confidence in my state, my city, and my local government. I will never again vote as long as I live in New York City, which hopefully will not be much longer. I suggest a new motto for New York City: “The fix is in.” Someone out there who knows Latin, please translate this so it sounds official.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
riverdalepress.com

State lawmakers ban AC surcharges

New York landlords can no longer impose surcharges on rent-regulated tenants who install their own air-conditioners after a bill sponsored by state Sen. Robert Jackson and Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz was signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul Nov. 21. Previously, landlords could impose a $5 monthly fee on rent regulated...
New York Post

Kathy Hochul vetoes NYC helicopter limits, hiring ex-cons at casinos

Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoed legislation allowing ex-cons to work at casinos, as well as a bipartisan bill to ban tourist helicopters from Hudson River Park where the incumbent Democrat occasionally flies at taxpayer expense. “Regulation of aircraft and airspace is primarily a federal responsibility, and federal lawsignificantly constrains the State’s ability to legislate in this area,” Hochul claimed in her veto statement while rejecting prospective limits on non-essential flights in the park. Ordinary New Yorkers could have sued companies whose aircraft create “unreasonable” clatter – a longstanding complaint of West Side residents buzzed by chartered choppers – according to the legislative language....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

California activist Deon Jenkins threatens ‘serious backlash,’ demands more in reparation payout

An activist warned California’s reparations task force of “a serious backlash” if they do not honor his demands for a six-figure payout for eligible black residents. Speaking at a meeting of Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans at Oakland City Hall on Wednesday, Deon Jenkins argued that every black Californian should be received a payment of around $800,000 to reflect average home prices in the state, KRCR reported. “Either they’re going to comply or it’s going to be a serious backlash,” Jenkins said in an interview following the hearing. A self-proclaimed “hip-hop organizer,” Jenkins ran for president in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YAHOO!

Highway heads fear surge in rock salt costs if Gov. Hochul signs 'Buy American' bill

A “Buy American” bill backed by upstate lawmakers and a major union has county highway departments warning of soaring prices and a shortage of rock salt. Highway officials are urging Gov. Kathy Hochul to veto a measure passed by both houses of the state Legislature that’s designed to help two upstate salt producers by eliminating a state requirement that contracts must go to the lowest bidder.
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Center Square

New Jersey Republicans question Gov. Murphy's borrowing plans

(The Center Square) – New Jersey Republicans are criticizing the Murphy administration’s plan to borrow more money for transportation, while sitting on billions of dollars in a special state debt prevention fund. Last week, state transportation officials issued $750 million in bonds for the Transportation Trust Fund, which pays for statewide roadway, bridge and railway improvements. But Sen. Declan O’Scanlon, R-Monmouth, a member of the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New York Post

Judge stays Biden administration’s termination of ‘Remain in Mexico’ immigration policy

A district court judge stayed the Biden administration’s cancellation of the Trump-era “Remain in Mexico” policy on Thursday that forced thousands of asylum-seekers to wait for their immigration hearings south of the border.  In the 35-page ruling, Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk argued that the Biden administration failed to “adequately consider costs to States and their reliance interests” and that there is a “likelihood of irreparable harm in the absence of preliminary relief.”  Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt sued the Biden administration to keep the “Remain in Mexico” policy, officially known as the Migrant Protection Protocols, from being...
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

New York AG Letitia James sued by former aide who claims she covered for chief of staff of ten years who 'forcefully shoved his tongue down her throat' - then was allowed to resign before probe concluded

A former aide is suing New York Attorney General Letitia James claiming that her office covered for her former chief of staff who 'forcibly 'stuck his tongue down her throat' at a 2021 fundraiser. James has publicly backed Ibrahim Khan's accusers but ex-staffer Sofia Quintanar, 33, alleges the AG looked...
New York Post

Ron DeSantis hosts Israel, UAE ambassadors as Trump meets Orthodox Jews

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 presidential candidate, held a joint meeting Thursday with the Israeli and Emirati ambassadors to the US a day before former President Donald Trump addressed a group of Orthodox Jews as he tries to move past his controversial dinner last month with a pair of anti-Semites. DeSantis’ surprising presidential-style discussion with the foreign diplomats was announced on Twitter by Israeli Ambassador Michael Herzog, who posted a photo of himself with the governor and United Arab Emirates envoy Yousef al Otaiba. “I had a productive meeting with [DeSantis] together with UAE Ambassador Al Otaiba,” Herzog wrote....
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke crowned as Miss America 2023

The results are in, and a new Miss America has been crowned. Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke was named Miss America 2023 on Thursday night at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. Stanke, 20, is a senior at the University of Wisconsin — Madison studying nuclear engineering. She is also a classical violinist. She played the violin in the pageant’s talent competition and wowed the judges with her answers during the red carpet portion and final round. Miss New York Taryn Delanie Smith was crowned first runner-up. Miss Texas Averie Bishop was crowned second runner-up. Stanke won a $100,000 scholarship and will embark on a year-long tour raising awareness about nuclear power and zero-carbon energy sources, according to Vogue. Stanke said she was “excited” for the opportunities to discuss these issues and to represent “the women who can.” “As Miss America, I am representing this organization. If they ask further questions, I am able to preface saying, ‘This isn’t the organization’s point of view, this is my personal point of view as Grace Stanke’ and I can go on to state it — especially when it comes to things like nuclear energy and so many other hot political topics,” she said.
WISCONSIN STATE
New York Post

Body of teen found in 1978 ID’d as Kenneth Nevada Williams

A body found in Southern California over four decades ago has finally been identified through DNA technology as a teenage boy from La Puente. The remains of “John Doe 1978,” which were discovered on a residential street in Long Beach on June 3, 1978, were officially identified as Kenneth Nevada Williams, the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) said in a statement Wednesday. Williams, 15, ran away from his home in La Puente the same year his body was discovered. He was never reported missing. At the time of his death, he had the word “paid” stamped on his hand. “There was no identification, fingerprints...
LONG BEACH, CA
cnyhomepage.com

DEC Announced Finalization of Two Policies to Implement New York’s Ambitious Proposal to Phase Out Fossil Fuels

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Today, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos announced the finalization of two policies that will help DEC continue to implement the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA), an ambitious long-term proposal to phase out fossil fuels usage in New York state households.
NEW YORK STATE
WRGB

Consumers and tandem truckers contend with unintended consequences of cashless tolling

Albany — The Trucking Association of New York met with the Thruway Authority on Wednesday, hoping to get answers about toll increases and cashless tolling consequences. The Thruway Authority began to implement cashless tolling in 2020, with the final toll booth removed at the end of August in 2021. With the new infrastructure in place, new federal regulations also have come into the picture, which have particularly impacted tandem truckers. Many tandem lots are required to have certain designations, sometimes with time slots on when exiting is allowed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker to take over as next NCAA president

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has been announced as the new NCAA president following his departure from office in January. Baker, 66, will be succeeding Mark Emmert on March 1, 2023, after holding the Governor’s seat of Massachusetts since 2015. The soon-to-be former Governor is no stranger to collegiate sports. From 1977-78, Baker played power forward for Harvard’s basketball team. For most of his career, Baker has held various roles in Massachusetts state government and has never held a position in any college-level administrative capacity. His only administrative position outside of government was the decade he spent in health care. Baker,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
113K+
Followers
68K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy