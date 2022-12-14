ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

Eureka's last 2022 participatory budget meeting to take place Dec. 15

EUREKA, Calif. — The City of Eureka is hosting its last participatory budget meeting on Dec. 15. There, members of the public can help decide what new project the city will undertake. At the meeting, residents can give input on new projects the city is considering. A group of...
EUREKA, CA
Arcata Housing Partnership opens new affordable housing complex in Valley West

ARCATA, Calif. — On Dec. 9, the Arcata House Partnership (AHP) helped facilitate the move-in of 54 tenants who were previously without homes. "Friday morning, there zero people living here, and 3:00 Sunday afternoon, there were 54 people happily living in their own apartment," AHP Human Resources Manager Mike Sawyer said.
ARCATA, CA
Suspect arrested for gas theft at business in Humboldt

MCKINLEYVILLE, Calif. — A man was arrested, suspected of gas theft at a McKinleyville business early Friday morning. On Dec. 16, at about 1 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a business on the 1600 block of Holly Drive for the report of a security alarm activation.
MCKINLEYVILLE, CA

