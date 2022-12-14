Read full article on original website
Eureka's last 2022 participatory budget meeting to take place Dec. 15
EUREKA, Calif. — The City of Eureka is hosting its last participatory budget meeting on Dec. 15. There, members of the public can help decide what new project the city will undertake. At the meeting, residents can give input on new projects the city is considering. A group of...
Arcata Housing Partnership opens new affordable housing complex in Valley West
ARCATA, Calif. — On Dec. 9, the Arcata House Partnership (AHP) helped facilitate the move-in of 54 tenants who were previously without homes. "Friday morning, there zero people living here, and 3:00 Sunday afternoon, there were 54 people happily living in their own apartment," AHP Human Resources Manager Mike Sawyer said.
Suspect arrested for gas theft at business in Humboldt
MCKINLEYVILLE, Calif. — A man was arrested, suspected of gas theft at a McKinleyville business early Friday morning. On Dec. 16, at about 1 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a business on the 1600 block of Holly Drive for the report of a security alarm activation.
Humboldt driver survives deadly bear collision, moderate damage to Subaru
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. — The driver of a Subaru survived a deadly collision with a bear in Humboldt County Wednesday morning. The California Highway Patrol confirmed the collision happened about 3 miles north of Willow Creek on Highway 96 at about 6 a.m. The front end of the vehicle...
Professional MMA fighter Cass Bell bringing home the win and says more fights in future
ARCATA, Calif. — An Arcata native, Cass Bell brings home a win unscathed from his professional Bellator fight on Friday. Bell, who is currently coaching the wrestling team at Arcata High, took a short break from teaching to head to Connecticut, where he fought his way to the top.
Six new hospitalizations, 157 new cases of COVID in Humboldt County
EUREKA, Calif. — Today, six new hospitalizations were announced in Humboldt County, along with 157 new cases. Two residents in their 60s, three in their 70s and one aged 80 or older make up the hospitalizations. The County reported 118 new confirmed positive cases and 39 new probable cases,...
HCSO: Woman unintentionally shot by suspect restricted from possessing firearms
FERNDALE, Calif. — A woman was shot unintentionally, according to the Humboldt County Sheriffs Office, after a man who was later found to have a court order restricting him from guns, fired at her. On Wednesday around 7:36 p.m., HCSO deputies responded to a call at a home on...
Dealer who played 'major role' in Humboldt County drug trade pleads guilty
EUREKA, Calif. — The Humboldt County District Attorney's office has announced that the dealer connected to the largest single one-time drug seizure in the history of the Humboldt County Drug Task Force has pled guilty to all charges in court. Jose Lomeli Osuna was arrested in September after a...
