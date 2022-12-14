Read full article on original website
Related
yourerie
A sloppy Thursday
ERIE, PA – A storm system will transfer energy to the East coast and generate a new area of low pressure from Thursday into Friday. As this transfer of energy occurs, some mild air will move into the region by Thursday Morning. This will make for a tricky morning commute with sleet, freezing rain, rain, and some wet snow.
Penelec works to restore power outages across Erie Co.
The wind has been knocking down power lines throughout Erie County, and Penelec is working around the clock to restore power. Early Thursday afternoon, there were 150 City of Erie residents without power and more than 600 Millcreek residents without power. These outages are all due to severe weather and wind. Trees and limbs are […]
explore venango
Lifted 4:00 p.m. on 12-15: Restrictions Placed on Interstate 80 Amid Winter Weather Conditions
HARRISBURG, Pa. – PennDOT has reduced the previously enacted Tier 4 on Interstate 80 to a Tier 1. (Photo by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography.) The restrictions on Interstate 80 have been reduced to a Tier 1, which affects I-80 eastbound and westbound between Exit 19B: I-79 North – Erie and Exit 260B: I-81 North – Wilkes-Barre.
erienewsnow.com
Strong Winds & Icy Conditions Cause Widespread Power Outages
We're dealing with widespread power outages across the area this afternoon as strong winds, and even some icy conditions bring down trees and power lines. In the North East and Lawrence Park area, strong wings caused flags to sway. Basketball hoops and Christmas decorations also came down. It's important to...
erienewsnow.com
Erie County 911 Center Prepares for Winter Weather
Ice and snow are on the way and staff at the Erie County 911 Center are ready to assist on the roads or at home. Dan Lowenheim, an Emergency Management Specialist at the Erie County 911 Center explained how they prepare, "So a storm of this magnitude creates a lot of ice and is forecasted to have ice and with those conditions we could have some downed power lines, some power outages and things like that."
erienewsnow.com
Presque Isle Lights Cancelled due to Inclement Weather
Presque Isle State Park cancelled Thursday night's Presque Isle Lights due to unfavorable weather conditions. Presque Isle Lights is an evening drive-thru tour of seasonal lights at the State Park. The lights will be turned on Thursday - Sunday throughout the month of December at 6 p.m. Park gates will...
wesb.com
Winter Weather Advisory from 1 AM Thursday through 7 AM Friday
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory starting at 1 AM tonight for McKean, Elk, and Warren Counties. Wintry mix will begin during the predawn hours and increase in intensity through Thursday morning. Projections call for 1-3 inches of snow and sleet with gusty winds of up to 40 miles per hour. Slippery road conditions are to expected.
erienewsnow.com
PennDOT, Safety Partners Stress Importance of Sober Driving During the Holidays
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the Pennsylvania DUI Association, and the Northwest Regional Highway Safety Office are working together to stress the importance of sober driving over the holidays. The three groups, and first responders held an event to highlight the dangers of driving impaired, especially during the holiday...
erienewsnow.com
Environmental Cleanup Of Former Jamestown Brewery Completed
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The New York Department of Environmental Conservation has announced that the cleanup effort at the former Jamestown Brewery has been completed. The DEC worked to clean up the contaminated site disposing of approximately 430 tons of hazardous materials and 1,584 tons of non-hazardous...
Fire damages several downtown apartments, Red Cross assists
A fire destroys several apartments inside one City of Erie building. A fire broke out inside a building in the 700 block of Sassafras Street, damaging several apartments. The calls came in around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. When fire crews arrived on the scene, they found flames coming through the third-story windows. One tenant said […]
Significant renovations coming to one Bayfront hotel
Significant upgrades are expected for one bayfront hotel. Daniel Pora, general manager of the Sheraton Erie Bayfront Hotel, says it is a requirement for the hotel to undergo renovations once every seven years. Pora added that the renovations will involve remodeling all guest rooms, adding new furniture and fixtures, new vinyl and carpet and lighting. […]
yourdailylocal.com
Warren Tire Center Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Thursday
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – The National Weather Service in State College has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Warren, McKean, and Elk Counties beginning at 1 a.m. on Thursday (Dec. 15). The advisory runs until 7 a.m. on Friday. Mixed precipitation is expected, with total snow and sleet accumulations...
yourerie
The man who found Erie’s lost Underground Railroad station
The man who found Erie’s lost Underground Railroad …. The man who found Erie’s lost Underground Railroad station. McDowell High School student passes away after being …. McDowell High School student passes away after being hit by car. Your Health: Navigating pregnancy with type one diabetes. Your Health:...
Oven fire damages home in North East
A fire damaged a home in North East overnight. Calls went out just before midnight for a fire in the 200 block of Gay Road. When they arrived on scene, firefighters found smoke coming from the home. The fire is believed to have started in the oven before spreading within the kitchen. That fire was […]
Nearly $800K secured for Erie rail improvements
Two grants for rail infrastructure and freight improvement projects in Erie County were approved on Wednesday. According to a release, the two grants total $779,000 in funding for upgrades. The projects approved in Erie County include: Including the two projects in Erie, the state approved a total of 24 freight improvement projects Wednesday – helping […]
erienewsnow.com
Downtown Meadville to Host Men's Night Out to Assist with Holiday Shopping
Meadville is looking to help anyone who still has a few people they need to shop for this holiday season. This Thursday, downtown Meadville will be hosting Meadville's Men's Night Out to lend a hand on any last minute holiday shopping. Meadville retailers will be open late on Thursday, December...
yourerie
Downtown apartment building heavily damaged in overnight fire
Downtown apartment building heavily damaged in overnight fire. Downtown apartment building heavily damaged in overnight …. Downtown apartment building heavily damaged in overnight fire. Your Health: Navigating pregnancy with type one diabetes. Your Health: Navigating pregnancy with type one diabetes. Your Money: How to protect your accounts from cybercriminals. Your...
yourdailylocal.com
Pieces of the Past: Sherwood Refining Co.
When I was growing up on Warren’s East Side there was a dominant landmark on the Southside of the river across from United. It was the remains of another refinery. The 100-plus foot tall Sherwood Refinery stack. Sherwood was an unusual refinery compared to others that were located here....
explore venango
School Closings and Delays for Thursday, December 15, 2022
A look at area school closings and delays for Venango County and surrounding areas for Thursday, December 15, 2022, brought to you by Rossbacher Insurance Group. Brockway Area School District, Flexible Instruction Day. Brookville Area School District, Flexible Instruction Day. Clarion Area School District, Flexible Instruction Day. Clearfield Alliance Christian...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Police Department Investigates Possible Damage to Christmas Tree in Perry Square
The Erie Police Department received a complaint of possible damage to the Christmas Tree in Perry Square. The possible damage was committed early Saturday morning (December 10, 2022). The Erie Police Department said in a Facebook post, that surveillance video indicated that it was tampered with by three young adults.
Comments / 0