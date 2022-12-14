Read full article on original website
Fayette County teacher gets heartwarming surprise
A Fayette County teacher received quite the surprise Thursday, being showered with gifts, and a hearty "merry Christmas" from students.
Several EKY organizations getting millions of dollars in federal funding
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Millions of dollars will soon make its way into the mountains to help fund several projects for different organizations. On Friday, U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Kentucky State Director Dr. Tom Carew announced 11 investments totaling more than $3 million to help improve economic opportunities, rehabilitate homes, and improve community facilities across our region.
Lexington hospitals near capacity
On the heels of the White House warning of the "triple-demic" hospitals in Lexington and the rest of Kentucky are feeling the strain.
Linda & Ron Turner with The Big White Christmas House
Crumbl Cookies, known for the more than 200 weekly rotating flavors, opened in the Brannon Crossing Shopping Center Friday morning. 7 injured in multi-car crash on Alumni Drive in Lexington. Police said it happened around 10 p.m. Thursday when a...
Inflation impacts: Lexington non-profit said donations down $80,000
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington non-profit organization, Lighthouse Ministries said it’s feeling the effects of the inflation. In fact, this year it’s seen a dip in donations by about $80,000. Tay Anderson, the executive director at Lighthouse Ministries said she admits she thought the pandemic would...
Heart specialists talk dangers of an aortic aneurysm
The family of sportswriter Grant Wahl said a ruptured heart vessel caused his death — brought on by an undetected aneurysm. Heart specialists talk dangers of an aortic aneurysm. The family of sportswriter Grant Wahl said a ruptured heart vessel caused his death — brought on by an undetected...
Community Trust Bank announces moves
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Mark A. Gooch, Vice Chairman, President and CEO of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc., is pleased to announce that Billie J. Dollins has been promoted to the position of Executive Vice President, Central Region President, effective January 3, 2023. Larry W. Jones will retire as the Central Region President from Community Trust Bank on December 31, 2022. Jeffrey Koonce will be the Versailles Market President, a position currently held by Ms. Dollins.
KSP foundation truck raffle in honor of fallen trooper
KSP foundation truck raffle in honor of fallen trooper. Tickets go on sale on Dec. 15 and the drawing is set for Feb. 17, 2023.
Rates, enforcement hours increase coming for Lexington parking meters
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The first parking meter rate increase since 2019 and the first enforcement hour change since 2008 is set to hit Lexington in 2023. Starting on Jan. 3, the following rate changes will go into effect:. Areas that are currently $0.50 per hour will increase...
Woman makes history with central Kentucky's first multicultural hair salon
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A multicultural hair salon in central Kentucky is breaking barriers, building empowerment and spreading education. Melanie Day is the owner of You’ve Got Curls & Hair Loss Center. The salon is central Kentucky’s first multicultural hair salon. It’s been open since May 2012.
Lexington woman wanted for supervised release violations
A Lexington woman is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week.
Hope Lodge in Lexington a home away from home for cancer patients
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -For people undergoing treatment for cancer there is a facility in Lexington that often becomes their home away from home. The American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge first opened in 2007 and offers thirty-two guest rooms located near treatment centers in the area. Volunteers play a critical...
Baptist Health Richmond seeing ‘unprecedented number’ of patients seeking care
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Baptist Health Richmond’s emergency department is seeing “unprecedented” numbers of patients seeking care, and the hospital wants to remind patients coming in of the appropriate locations for their symptoms. According to a press release, most patients coming into the emergency department are...
Lexington Sporting Club files 3rd soccer stadium proposal
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Sporting Club has filed its third proposal to build a soccer stadium in Fayette County. This time, the proposed state-of-the-art soccer stadium and training facility will seat around 6,500 people. The proposed stadium will be located at the corner of Athens-Boonesboro Road...
Kentucky hospitals close to capacity due to illnesses
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many central Kentucky hospitals are seeing an influx of patients come through their doors. Although they say they typically see these numbers rise during the later winter months, they are prepared to develop creative solutions to help more patients. The flu, RSV, and COVID are spreading...
Woman battling cancer loses husband in hit-and-run
After months of battling leukemia, a Denver woman finally received the stem cell transplant she had been waiting for. But the night turned tragic when her husband was killed on his bike. Evan Kruegel reports.
Frankfort mom struggles to find antibiotic amid shortage
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – It was a tough week for Katie Bell’s household when her son become sick. “They told me everywhere in Frankfort there was no antibiotics, so I sat in my car, crying,” said the mother of two boys. Bell’s son was diagnosed with...
Good Question: When do parents need to apply for magnet schools in Fayette County?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Are any of your kids planning to attend a magnet school in Lexington? Then you may want to listen to today’s Good Question. Mandy asks, when do we need to apply for magnet schools in Fayette County?. Fayette County Public Schools has dozens of magnet...
Scott County KY Fire Department
Scott County Government is currently accepting applications and resumes for the hiring of an experienced Firefighter/EMT. Seeking individuals to provide for protection of life and property through the suppression and prevention of fires in response to emergency calls. Duties include responding to scenes of fires, disasters, or other emergency incidents; protecting life and property through controlling, extinguishing and preventing fires; providing emergency medical services and care; regularly maintaining firefighting equipment, apparatus, stations and quarters. In emergency situations, performs hazardous tasks requiring strenuous physical exertion for extended periods of time in cramped surroundings, hot and smoky environments with limited visibility and at considerable heights. Work schedule is 24 hours on duty, followed by 48 hours off duty.
GoFundMe established for woman killed in Lexington shooting
A GoFundMe established for a woman killed in a Saturday shooting has surpassed its goal.
