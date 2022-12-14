Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Tristan Alvano trending towards HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: QB Malik Hornsby visiting HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands prediction for RB Kyron JonesThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Program lands commitment from Syncere SafeeullahThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Kwinten Ives commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
North Platte Telegraph
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Wednesday:. (Red Balls: ten, sixteen; White Balls: six, twenty-two) (two, four, six, seventeen, twenty; Lucky Ball: five) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 429,000,000. MyDaY. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny...
North Platte Telegraph
McKewon: Three takes on Westside's Tristan Alvano committing to Nebraska
Nebraska received a commit from Omaha Westside kicker Tristan Alvano. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-2, 185-pounder:. Clutch when it counted. Alvano won the Class A state title game with five field goals, including a 45-yarder at the gun. That stuff matters. Alvano did it without much of a sweat, too; he banged the ball through the goalposts. If Nebraska is going to spend a scholarship on a kicker — and it did here — it must do so with the knowledge of making a four-or-five-year decision. Alvano’s good enough to hold down the fort for years. A good kicker is gold to a coach’s peace of mind.
North Platte Telegraph
Amie Just: Busboom Kelly, Louisville get boost from crowd in tense five-set win
OMAHA — Dani Busboom Kelly found a moment of peace amid Louisville’s revelry. The Cortland native made a beeline to the crowd to see her husband, Lane Kelly, where they embraced and traded a celebratory kiss. Tears welled in her eyes. As she turned around, she wiped the water away from her right eye.
North Platte Telegraph
McKewon: Nebraska men's basketball will only have 'hell of a year' if it makes more 3s
LINCOLN — Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg looks like he could still play 29 minutes in a NBA game, but he had an old guy moment after NU’s loss to Purdue. Attempting to read a shooting stat on the postgame box score, Hoiberg pulled out a stylish pair of glasses and put them up to his eyes. Like a magnifying glass. A Nebraska spokesman quickly offered the stat himself.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska linebacker Ernest Hausmann transfers to Michigan
One of Nebraska’s brightest young defenders from last season is joining a Big Ten power. Linebacker Ernest Hausmann declared his commitment to Michigan on social media Thursday, ending a two-week search that began when he shocked many by entering the transfer portal in the first place. The Columbus, Nebraska, native came on late in the season in the wake of injuries, finishing with 54 tackles and a fumble recovery across 12 games.
North Platte Telegraph
Amie Just: Busboom Kelly-led Cardinals should get Husker fans' support at Final Four
OMAHA — Welcome back to the epicenter of collegiate volleyball. It’s set to be an electric week in downtown Omaha for this year’s Final Four. But, unlike in years past, Nebraska fans won’t have their Huskers to cheer for, as NU lost in the regional semifinal round to Oregon in a five-set heartbreaker. So that means fans still making the trek to CHI Health Center Omaha — or watching on ESPN and ESPN2 — will need to find someone else to root for this year.
North Platte Telegraph
Former Nebraska players Akana, Caffey talk return to Omaha with Texas
OMAHA — Nebraska was painfully close to winning the volleyball national championship last season in Columbus, Ohio. While the current crop of Huskers won’t be able to avenge last year’s five-set loss to Wisconsin, two members of that team will get their shot at winning the crown with their new school: former Huskers and current Texas Longhorns Keonilei Akana and Kayla Caffey.
North Platte Telegraph
Five highly effective traits of Matt Rhule’s best teams — and how it applies to Nebraska
LINCOLN — Wearing his signature gray-and-green smock, the Baylor coach gripped both sides of the podium and talked in a scratchy voice. Matt Rhule’s Bears had just beaten Texas 24-10 to clinch a berth in the 2019 Big 12 title game, and he sounded as if he’d been through a wringer while simultaneously having the time of his life.
North Platte Telegraph
Known for its Final Four 'regulars,' college volleyball undergoing a shift in competition
John Cook has won four national championships as Nebraska volleyball coach. He has taken 10 teams to the NCAA Final Four. He’s won 13 conference titles, including three in the very competitive Big Ten Conference. He’s recruited — and developed — at a high enough level to coach 33...
North Platte Telegraph
Shatel: Catching up with Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook
LINCOLN — The lights are dimmed in the Devaney Center. Looking down from John Cook’s office, you see a gymnastics mat spread out. Volleyball season, at least here, is over. Cook was supposed to be in Omaha this week. Coaching practice at the CHI Health Center. Staying at...
North Platte Telegraph
Recruiting: Who the Huskers are hosting on the final weekend before early signing day
This weekend represents Nebraska’s final chance to host a large group of high school visitors prior to early signing day on Dec. 21. While Nebraska will host fewer official visitors than it did a week ago, the Huskers are still bringing an important mix of 2023 commits and recruiting targets to campus.
North Platte Telegraph
County attorney declines to file charges over fund shift at History Nebraska
LINCOLN — The Lancaster County Attorney’s Office has declined to file criminal charges in connection with a diversion of $270,000 in funds by the then-head of History Nebraska, Trevor Jones. People are also reading…. The Nebraska state auditor had raised questions about the diversion of the funds, saying...
North Platte Telegraph
Winds won’t quit in the Sandhills; blizzard warning extended into Friday
The December Blizzard of 2022 isn’t over yet in the northern Sandhills. Wicked, bone-chilling winds still gusting as high as 50 mph led the National Weather Service to extend its blizzard warning to noon CT Friday (11 a.m. MT) for Sheridan, Cherry, Grant, Hooker, Keya Paha and Brown counties.
North Platte Telegraph
Report: Arkansas transfer QB Malik Hornsby visiting Nebraska
LINCOLN - A second transfer quarterback in as many weeks will be visiting Nebraska, according to a report from 247Sports. Malik Hornsby, who played three seasons at Arkansas, follows Georgia Tech's Jeff Sims as a transfer QB interested in the Huskers. Hornsby, who played high school football in Missouri City, Texas, had a scholarship offer from Baylor when Matt Rhule, now Nebraska's coach, was in Waco.
North Platte Telegraph
Millard North grad coming home to Omaha with first-time Final Four qualifier San Diego
There were 23 Nebraskans playing on college volleyball teams that made the NCAA Tournament this year. Some schools are obvious destinations for players from the state — Nebraska, Creighton and South Dakota among them. Or, in the case of Louisville’s Elle Glock of Wahoo, her head coach is Nebraska native Dani Busboom Kelly.
North Platte Telegraph
US storm brings tornadoes, blizzard-like conditions; 2 dead
KEITHSVILLE, La. (AP) — A volatile storm ripping across the U.S. spawned tornadoes that killed a young boy and his mother in Louisiana, smashed mobile homes and chicken houses in Mississippi and threatened neighboring Southern states with more punishing weather Wednesday. To the north, the huge storm system delivered...
North Platte Telegraph
Omaha man threatened to bomb LGBTQ events in Lincoln, Kearney, police say
An Omaha man has been arrested and charged with terroristic threats after he claimed to have planted a bomb inside an LGBTQ bar in Lincoln and threatened vague violence at Pride events in two Nebraska cities, police say in court records. Police began investigating Michael Nicewonder in May — six...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska state workers say wage increases need to account for inflation
With no agreement yet reached in negotiations over a new labor contract with state workers that needs to be completed by the end of December, the Nebraska Association of Public Employees took its case to the public Thursday, arguing that workers should receive wage increases that at least account for the 7% inflation rate over the past 12 months.
North Platte Telegraph
State now expected to complete long-delayed expressway system in 2036
LINCOLN — The long-delayed state expressway system — once projected to be completed by 2003— is now expected to be completed by 2036, state lawmakers were told Tuesday. That’s good news, because last year, the projected end date was 2040, according to John Selmer, the director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
North Platte Telegraph
Watch Now: Ice storm shuts down Pennsylvania interstate, and more of today's top videos
Officials in Pennsylvania shut down Interstate 76 due to an ice storm, the United States-Mexico border is seeing a surge of migrants as a pandemic policy is ending, and more of today's top videos. (8) updates to this series since 5 hrs ago.
Comments / 0