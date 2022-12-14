Read full article on original website
Related
channel1450.com
Athens Opens Sangamo Play With Win Over Williamsville
Opening night of the Sangamo girls basketball schedule and the Warriors started with a 40-16 victory on the road in Williamsville on Thursday night. Athens travels to Pana on Monday while Williamsville travels to Beardstown on Tuesday.
channel1450.com
Holman and Hatchett Jr Lead Lanphier to CS8 Win Over Glenwood
It was a close game throughout but Lanphier picked up a 45-35 CS8 victory over Glenwood on Tuesday night. The Lions were led by JaiQuan Holman with 17 points while Shaunassey Hatchett Jr finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Josh Jones led the Titans with 12 points. Lanphier travels to Jacksonville on Friday while Glenwood hosts Southeast.
newschannel20.com
Former Sacred Heart-Griffin Cyclone Kenni Burns set to be named Kent State head coach
Kent, OH (WICS/WRSP) - Former Sacred Heart-Griffin Cyclone Kenni Burns is finalizing a deal to be Kent State's next head coach. Burns is currently the running backs coach at Minnesota. He played for former SHG head coach Ken Leonard in the early 2000s and is the school's all-time leading rusher.
sacredheartpioneers.com
Martire Family Arena Opening Night Sold Out
FAIRFIELD, Conn. – Opening night for the Sacred Heart University Men's Hockey Team at the Martire Family Arena is sold out, but admission to the women's team grand opening celebration and game the next day is free and available. "The demand for tickets has been unbelievable, both for opening...
Bobcat spotted at Allerton Park in Monticello
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — A bobcat was spotted at Allerton Park in Monticello last week. Allerton Park and Retreat Center shared footage of a bobcat walking on Facebook. The footage was caught on Dec. 10 around 3 a.m. with a new camera set up to spot beavers in the area. In the post, Allerton Park […]
taylorvilledailynews.com
Trinity Lutheran Church In Taylorville Says Goodbye To One And Hello To Another
TLC Child Care Plus held a reception last Friday honoring Marilyn Summers for her many years of service towards Child Care at the center’s baby room. The Child Care Plus is located at 1010 North Webster and has been in operation for 20 years. Trinity Lutheran Church is also...
wmay.com
Horace Mann Purchases Historic Downtown Springfield Building
A major corporate employer in Springfield says it is making an investment in downtown. Horace Mann Educators has purchased the historic Witmer-Schuck Building at 7th and Washington, and will convert it into a mix of commercial and residential use. The three-story structure was built in 1867. It served as home to the Springfield Board of Trade, the city’s first economic development organization, and was also the home of city government offices from 1889 to 1894.
nowdecatur.com
Table for Ten sitting down at Doherty’s Pub January 20
December 14, 2022 – The Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce will be hosting an evening of conversation at Doherty’s Pub on Friday, January 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This Table for Ten event is free for all who attend, but registration has closed. If you have...
WAND TV
Springfield Police Department swears in 14 new officers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) –Springfield Police Department swears in fourteen new officers. According to the department, thirteen of the officers graduated on October 18, 2022 from the Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center where they received their basic law enforcement training. One is transferring to the Springfield Police Department after serving four years with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
Decatur mayoral candidates disqualified
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people who were planning to run for Mayor of Decatur have been disqualified. The Illinois State Board of Elections decided on Monday that candidates Abeer Motan and Mary Williams are not qualified to run after determining they failed to acquire at least 85 signatures on their petitions. As a result, […]
Coroner confirms Springfield pedestrian’s death
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 33-year-old female pedestrian has died following what the Sangamon County Coroner described only as an “incident” on Tuesday. Coroner Jim Allmon said the incident happened on Durkin Drive near the intersection with Lawrence Avenue. The victim was taken to Springfield Memorial Hospital for treatment and was admitted, but died just […]
Central Illinois Proud
Love’s open location in Normal, Bojangles also open
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — There’s a new place for holiday travelers to stop in Bloomington-Normal right off the interstate. Love’s Truck Stops opened its newest location in Normal Thursday morning after an over year-long process to build the store. The over 14,000 square feet space is the first Love’s in Bloomington-Normal and the second in the county.
Body found in Sangamon River
PETERSBURG, Ill. (WCIA) — Emergency service personnel found a dead body in the Sangamon River in Petersburg on Sunday. Ben Hollis, Menard County Chief Deputy Sheriff & Coroner, shared on Facebook that personnel in a rescue boat located what was possibly a person in the river, north of the Illinois Route 123 bridge at approximately […]
kslnewsradio.com
Road rage leads to shooting injuring one in Taylorville
TAYLORSVILLE, UT — A driver suffered a gunshot wound to the back of the head during a road rage incident in Taylorsville, on Dec. 15, 2022. Sgt. Jake Hill, with Taylorsville Police Department, said the driver is in the hospital and in stable condition. The incident began around 1800...
capitolwolf.com
‘Springfield One Stop’ helps in the holidays
The Salvation Army and many other businesses and organizations are sponsoring an event called “Springfield One Stop” tomorrow and qualifying families have been invited to shop with a personal shopper at White Oaks Mall. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois has donated 700 food boxes to the effort.
Illinois College student accused of armed robbery
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A student at Illinois College is under arrest after a suspected armed robbery and home invasion on campus Wednesday morning. Devin Hall, 26, is charged with two counts of armed robbery and three counts of home invasion. He is currently being held at the Morgan County Detention Facility. The charges stem […]
wdbr.com
Two arson attacks at area schools
TWO arson attacks at area schools are the Sangamon and Menard County Crimestoppers Crime of the Week. They occurred at Washington Middle School and Matheny-Withrow Elementary in Springfield during the early morning hours last Thursday. Video footage shows a man and woman lighting two fires outside of Washington Middle School...
capitolwolf.com
Body pulled from Sangamon River
Menard County authorities say the woman pulled from the Sangamon River Sunday afternoon is probably a 76-year-old woman reported missing from Springfield Friday. An autopsy is scheduled Monday.
UPDATE: Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on U.S. 36
Update 6:45 p.m. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released the identity of the pedestrian who was found dead on U.S. Route 36 Thursday morning. Coroner Michael Day identified the victim as Norman D. Nicholas, 59 of Decatur. An autopsy conducted in Bloomington on Thursday confirmed that Nicholas died from multiple blunt […]
U.S. Route 36 closed due to personal injury crash outside Long Creek
LONG CREEK, Ill., (WCIA) – Illinois State Police are asking drivers to find an alternate route after a crash involving personal injury occurred on U.S. Route 36. The crash happened around 8:30 this morning near Salem School Road in Long Creek. ISP is closing the route until further notice.
Comments / 0