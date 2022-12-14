Nebraska received a commit from Omaha Westside kicker Tristan Alvano. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-2, 185-pounder:. Clutch when it counted. Alvano won the Class A state title game with five field goals, including a 45-yarder at the gun. That stuff matters. Alvano did it without much of a sweat, too; he banged the ball through the goalposts. If Nebraska is going to spend a scholarship on a kicker — and it did here — it must do so with the knowledge of making a four-or-five-year decision. Alvano’s good enough to hold down the fort for years. A good kicker is gold to a coach’s peace of mind.

OMAHA, NE ・ 4 HOURS AGO